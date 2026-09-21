Gutierrez: Sunday marked Cody White's arrival as an unexpected force for the Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cody White is a superhero-kinda guy.

"Star Wars, Revenge of the Sith," the newest Raiders receiver told me in the din of the Raiders' victorious locker room late Sunday afternoon. "I'll watch that the night before games. Or Spider-Man, the animated movie."

Yes, there was both a tremor in the force at SoFi Stadium, Silver and Black-clad fans again staking claim on a capital city of Raider Nation, and Spidey senses tingling aplenty, given White's, yes, heroics.

Two catches. Two touchdowns.

A 26-14 Raiders win over the Chargers before a decidedly pro-Raider crowd for the Raiders' first win here since 2020, their first in front of fans in a city the Raiders called home from 1982 through 1994.

Have a day, Jedi Master, um, Spidey.

Of course, every hero needs an origin story, and the mild-mannered White's is one that has his teammates blinking twice and shaking their collective heads. Because, remember, White may have been familiar with Raiders coach Klint Kubiak's system, given his being with him in Seattle last season. But White only joined the Raiders on Aug. 31 as a practice squad signee. And did not start practicing until days later.

After training camp.

After the exhibition season.

Just before the season opener.

"He's a pro's pro," marveled fellow wideout Tre Tucker, who had his own protagonist moments with five catches for 119 yards, including a 40-yard TD, against the Chargers.

"It's just crazy seeing him get here, literally get here, two weeks ago, like, 'What's up, bro?' Then like, 'Oh, you're playing in the first game.' And he does well. A week later, he catches two touchdowns in critical moments. That can't say enough about him. … It's just very exciting."

White's moment in the season-opening win against the Dolphins came on special teams. His touchdown-saving tackle of Jaylen Wright on a kick return late in the third quarter, with the Raiders having taken a 14-point lead, portended good things to come.