Gutierrez: Sunday marked Cody White's arrival as an unexpected force for the Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cody White is a superhero-kinda guy.
"Star Wars, Revenge of the Sith," the newest Raiders receiver told me in the din of the Raiders' victorious locker room late Sunday afternoon. "I'll watch that the night before games. Or Spider-Man, the animated movie."
Yes, there was both a tremor in the force at SoFi Stadium, Silver and Black-clad fans again staking claim on a capital city of Raider Nation, and Spidey senses tingling aplenty, given White's, yes, heroics.
Two catches. Two touchdowns.
A 26-14 Raiders win over the Chargers before a decidedly pro-Raider crowd for the Raiders' first win here since 2020, their first in front of fans in a city the Raiders called home from 1982 through 1994.
Have a day, Jedi Master, um, Spidey.
Of course, every hero needs an origin story, and the mild-mannered White's is one that has his teammates blinking twice and shaking their collective heads. Because, remember, White may have been familiar with Raiders coach Klint Kubiak's system, given his being with him in Seattle last season. But White only joined the Raiders on Aug. 31 as a practice squad signee. And did not start practicing until days later.
After training camp.
After the exhibition season.
Just before the season opener.
"He's a pro's pro," marveled fellow wideout Tre Tucker, who had his own protagonist moments with five catches for 119 yards, including a 40-yard TD, against the Chargers.
"It's just crazy seeing him get here, literally get here, two weeks ago, like, 'What's up, bro?' Then like, 'Oh, you're playing in the first game.' And he does well. A week later, he catches two touchdowns in critical moments. That can't say enough about him. … It's just very exciting."
White's moment in the season-opening win against the Dolphins came on special teams. His touchdown-saving tackle of Jaylen Wright on a kick return late in the third quarter, with the Raiders having taken a 14-point lead, portended good things to come.
The Dolphins proceeded to miss a 41-yard field-goal attempt.
For his hustle, White was awarded a game ball by Kubiak. Before being reverted to the practice squad for the week.
Saturday, White, who has now played in 32 NFL games over six seasons and entered Sunday with one career TD, was elevated.
So, against the Chargers, and trailing 14-10 late in the third quarter, White out-fought rookie cornerback Rodney Shelley in the end zone on a Kirk Cousins 13-yard pass that resembled a change-up in baseball.
"It wasn't easy," White laughed. "In that situation, it was the perfect ball for me to go out and make a play."
The TD had a 33.7% completion probability, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
His second score essentially sealed the win.
With the Raiders up 17-14 and facing 3rd-and-5 at the Chargers 11-yard line - a field-goal would have been a let-down - the Chargers bit hard on the play-action and Cousins found a wide-open White in the end zone.
There was 2:59 left and the Raiders were up two scores. White became the first Raiders player since at least 1991 to have each of his first two catches with the team go for touchdowns.
Cue the Jedi celebration, White unleashing his faux lightsaber to commemorate the moment.
"It was cool, because that was the end zone my family was in so I looked up at them," he said. "It was a dope moment."
Like hearing the sing-song chant of "RAI-DERS" throughout the game.
"It gets no better than that," he said. "Especially as the visiting team."
Like being a part of a changing of the culture in Silver and Blackdom.
"We don't care who makes the plays," White said. "We don't care who gets the shine. It's really just about going out there and getting wins."
Like winning over the locker room, with his play, obviously, but also with his attitude and work ethic.
"So far, he's been a shining light in our building," said edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who spooked Raiders right tackle Joe Alt into three false starts and a holding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety.
"He wasn't with us, literally, two weeks ago, and he comes in and he has all the energy in the world. I didn't even know who he was, or where he's from."
Crosby laughed.
"He comes in with great energy and works his ass off," Crosby added. "Then he comes in the first game, makes an incredible play on the sideline and then today, has two freakin' touchdown catches. Big shoutout to him. He's been incredible and he's been helping us win games. He deserves all the credit."
No, not all heroes wear capes. But they are noticed and, by definition, are humble, right?
"I'm glad we got the win," White laughed. "Two touchdowns in a loss wouldn't have been fun."
Or heroic.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season week 2 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.