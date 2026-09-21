 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Raiders defense flexes its muscle against Chargers

Sep 20, 2026 at 06:33 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After Week 1, it was fair to wonder whether the Raiders defense was the real deal.

It was quite the impressive showing with five sacks and two turnovers, limiting the Miami Dolphins to 74 rushing yards and quarterback Malik Willis to a 55.6 completion percentage.

Many assumed that the Los Angeles Chargers offense would pose a much greater threat than the young, rebuilding Dolphins did. After all, the Chargers just hired offensive mastermind Mike McDaniel to lead their unit, with two-time Pro Bowler Justin Herbert at his disposal.

Not to mention the Raiders hadn't won a game in SoFi Stadium since 2020 and Herbert has thrown 22 touchdowns in his career against the Silver and Black.

But as the game unfolded, the smoke cleared. The Raiders defense arguably played even better than they did the Sunday before.

Related Links

Their pressure upfront completely rattled the Chargers, who had multiple false start and holding penalties. Herbert was hit nine times by seven different defenders and sacked twice.

The Silver and Black also held the Chargers to 5-of-14 on third down, the Raiders' second straight week holding a team to under 40% on third down conversions.

Herbert was held to 192 passing yards and, coincidentally exactly as Willis, a 55.6 completion percentage.

"I mean he's a hell of a player," Maxx Crosby said of Herbert postgame. "Super talented. He offers a lot of different challenges on the field. ... Us a defensive front, a front seven, just the defense in general, we wanted to make it as difficult as possible for him."

"I think we have a lot of confidence, it starts with [defensive coordinator] Robbie [Leonard]," Crosby added. "Robbie does a great job during the week of getting us prepared. ... We have a lot of confidence building, but every single week is a new challenge."

And now after two games, the Raiders defense is up to five turnovers – already more than a quarter of their total from 2025.

Rookie Hezekiah Masses accounted for two interceptions, starting in place of Darien Porter who was out with a foot injury. Masses' first interception was a grab off a bobbled catch by Chargers' David Njoku. The rookie's second came late in the fourth quarter when he leapt in front of Derius Davis and came down with the ball to a grand ovation from his teammates.

"I couldn't even sleep last night, man," Masses said on Raiders Gameday. "I was like, 'I can't let my team down.' I knew they were going to try to come at me being a rookie and I just had to make plays on the ball."

"I just want to get the ball," the rookie added. "Wherever the ball's at, that's where I'm trying to be and just make plays."

Masses is the first Raiders rookie with multiple interceptions in a game since Henry Williams nearly five decades ago. In 26 coverage snaps, Masses allowed two catches for 16 yards on six targets as a defender and was awarded a game ball for his efforts.

"Incredible start for him," Kubiak said. "Really proud of him, really proud of how his teammates supported him because the ball doesn't get into his hands without great pass rush and great coverage. But really proud of Zeke."

A third Raiders turnover sealed the game. Nakobe Dean forced a fumble on running back Omarion Hampton late in the fourth quarter as the Chargers offense was marching down the field. Jeremy Chinn recovered, setting up the Raiders offense to take a 24-14 lead on an 11-yard Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Cody White.

In total, the Chargers fumbled the ball six times – with their last one being the most costly.

"Always satisfying, definitely with how much we talk about it," Dean said of forcing the fumble. "We talk about it, we rep it, we got what we call 'eat drills' every week. Being able to do it is essentially just seeing all your work kind of come into fruition."

"Winning pedigree, he's a winner," Kubiak said of Dean. "He won in college, he won in Philly, him and Quay Walker, they bring winning to the organization."

Overall, the Raiders' revamped defense doesn't seem to be fluke. If the trend continues, it could be a formidable unit, especially in receiving massive contributions from the rookie class and offseason free agency additions.

But even with a 2-0 start, the main objective is staying even keel.

"We got 15 more games," Kubiak said bluntly after the win. "I'm really proud of today, but the way that you in more is that you forget about it quick and go back to work on the next one."

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' regular season week 2 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 111

A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
101 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
102 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
104 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
105 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
106 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
107 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
108 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
109 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
110 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top social reactions from Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers

Take a look at reactions from players, alumni and media members after the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers.

news

Game Recap: Raiders earn first win in Los Angeles since 2020

Three touchdowns from Kirk Cousins and multiple defensive turnovers paved the way to a 26-14 win over the Chargers for the Raiders' first 2-0 start to the season since 2021.

news

Live Game Updates: Raiders at Chargers | Week 2

Follow along for live updates during the game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.

Latest Content

video

'We got it rolling': Raiders swarm Chargers in Week 2 win

Sep 20, 2026

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Raiders Gameday.

news

Raiders defense flexes its muscle against Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

The defense upped the ante in Los Angeles with three turnovers.

video

Klint Kubiak Postgame Presser - 9.20.26 | Week 2

Sep 20, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

video

Kirk Cousins Postgame Presser - 9.20.26 | Week 2

Sep 20, 2026

Quarterback Kirk Cousins addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

video

Maxx Crosby, Hezekiah Masses and Cody White Scrums | Week 2 vs. Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

DE Maxx Crosby, CB Hezekiah Masses and WR Cody White address the media in the locker room following the Raiders' Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Top social reactions from Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

Take a look at reactions from players, alumni and media members after the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers.

video

Klint Kubiak's locker room victory speech vs. Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

Go inside the locker room for Head Coach Klint Kubiak's postgame victory speech following the Raiders' 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Chargers - Week 2

Sep 20, 2026

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 2 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

video

Highlights: Kirk Cousins' best throws from 3-TD game vs. Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

Watch quarterback Kirk Cousins' top plays from his 253-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

video

Highlights: Tre Tucker's best catches from 119-yard game vs. Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

Watch wide receiver Tre Tucker's top plays from his 119-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

news

Game Recap: Raiders earn first win in Los Angeles since 2020

Sep 20, 2026

Three touchdowns from Kirk Cousins and multiple defensive turnovers paved the way to a 26-14 win over the Chargers for the Raiders' first 2-0 start to the season since 2021.

gallery

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Chargers

Sep 20, 2026

View photos from the Raiders' regular season week 2 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

View All
Advertising