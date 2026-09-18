'Just Being Us': Inside Rob Leonard's successful debut as Raiders defensive coordinator

Despite blitzing on less than 19% of plays, the Raiders generated quarterback pressure on 43.3% of their four man rushes – the second-highest percentage in league. And Leonard's ability to move the linebackers and secondary around the field forced Malik Willis' hand, as the Dolphins QB completed just 55.6% of his throws along with an interception to Treydan Stukes.

"I enjoy the players buying into what we're doing, the energy, and them feeling like they have a chance to make a play," Leonard said. "I live for player confidence, like, 'Man, this is my turn to make a play.' More so than how smart I am or any of those things, I'm thinking about putting this position in a certain spot, that's his turn.

"I enjoyed just being us," he added, "just doing what we've been doing. ... To me, it's more we got to just do what we do, how we've practiced for a long time."

Going along with what Leonard has preached, his players also believe mentality and physicality are as vital as any scheme.

"He's always been about attitude and mindset," said Adam Butler, who was also with Leonard on the Miami Dolphins in 2021.