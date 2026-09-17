Key Matchups: Raiders chasing first win at SoFi Stadium since 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders are flying high after a 27-13 win in their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
But they can't fly too high considering their next opponent.
They are set to travel to Inglewood, California, to face the Los Angles Chargers in their first division game of the season. As for the Chargers, they'll be looking to flip the switch after being upset by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
Los Angeles has one of the most talented teams in the league, led by two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert and quintessential pieces on defense in Derwin James and Khalil Mack.
Here's a look at three key matchups for the Week 2 contest.
Maxx Crosby vs. Justin Herbert
Maxx Crosby has been quite the foe for Justin Herbert.
The edge rusher has sacked Herbert eight times in his career, the most he's sacked a single quarterback in his eight NFL seasons. In three contests against the Chargers, Crosby sacked Herbert multiple times. "The Condor" looks on par to having another strong showing Sunday after picking up 1.5 quarterback sacks and eight quarterback pressures in Week 1.
"He's very talented," Herbert said. "He's able to make plays from so many different positions. He finds the ball and he never quits. He's got an incredibly high motor and just keeps on working. The play is never over for him and that's something I really respect about him."
While Crosby has been headache for Herbert, the same could be said in reverse.
Herbert has an 8-3 record against the Raiders in games he's started, and has racked up a 22:3 touchdown to interception ratio, a 103.2 passer rating and 2,909 passing yards.
"He's a great player, man," Crosby said. "We've been playing against each other since 2020. ... He's a hell of a player, hell of a competitor. He offers a lot of different challenges. He's athletic, more athletic than people probably give him credit for. And he's willing to take some risks and he's also extremely accurate when he's throwing the football."
Kirk Cousins vs. Derwin James
Kirk Cousins stayed upright in the pocket against the Dolphins as the offensive line didn't surrender a single sack.
While only pressured on 32.3 percent of his dropbacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats, Cousins completed 70 percent of his passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He also notably surpassed the 300 career touchdown mark in the Week 1 victory.
"I think it's just a testament to trying to win the long game," Cousins said postgame Sunday, "trying to have good habits over a long period of time, and I feel like it's also a testament to the people I've been able to work with, coaches, the players around me. Really grateful for all the people involved in in being able to do that."
But keeping Cousins untouched could be a more difficult task against the Chargers as they'll have to combat more than just the defensive line. It's not common for a team to have a threat as a pass rusher in their secondary, but Derwin James isn't your common safety.
A five-time Pro Bowler, James has proven himself as a threat lined up deep or in the box. He's racked up a career 19 sacks, 36 quarterback hits and 40 tackles for loss.
"Really good football player has been doing it for a long time," Cousins said of James, "and his reputation kind of precedes him. It'll be a great challenge for us going against a player of his caliber."
Cousins not only has to worry about James as a blitzer, but his obvious ability to cover as well. The safety has totaled a career 12 interceptions and 47 passes defended.
To Cousins' advantage, the Chargers allowed 8.2 yards per play in man coverage in Week 1. Two of Cousins touchdowns last Sunday were against man coverage. Additionally, James allowed six catches on nine targets (66.7 percent) as the nearest defender in the Chargers' loss to the Cardinals.
The Ghosts of SoFi Stadium
It feels like playing inside the Chargers home field presents a challenge within itself.
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't won a game inside SoFi Stadium since 2020. And in that particular game, their first time playing in that venue, there were no fans in attendance due to league-wide COVID restrictions.
It feels odd the Silver and Black haven't been able to win there in six years, especially considering the heavy fan influence the franchise still has in Southern California. Not to mention the handful of times they've defeated the Chargers in Allegiant Stadium, including scoring a franchise-record 63 points on them in 2023.
While Raider Nation will certainly be seated for another AFC West battle in Los Angeles, the Raiders will look to rewrite the script.
"The past is the past, the future you can't control," Crosby said of breaking the losing skid. "The best way to control your future is by being present and by being great where your feet are at."
"We hope to see them out there in L.A. supporting us," said Jeremey Chinn, sending a message to Raider Nation. "We know we have to continue earning that support and we're looking to do that on Sunday."
Check out Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Las Vegas Raiders prep for their Week 2 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers.