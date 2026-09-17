Key Matchups: Raiders chasing first win at SoFi Stadium since 2020

Kirk Cousins vs. Derwin James

Kirk Cousins stayed upright in the pocket against the Dolphins as the offensive line didn't surrender a single sack.

While only pressured on 32.3 percent of his dropbacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats, Cousins completed 70 percent of his passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He also notably surpassed the 300 career touchdown mark in the Week 1 victory.

"I think it's just a testament to trying to win the long game," Cousins said postgame Sunday, "trying to have good habits over a long period of time, and I feel like it's also a testament to the people I've been able to work with, coaches, the players around me. Really grateful for all the people involved in in being able to do that."

But keeping Cousins untouched could be a more difficult task against the Chargers as they'll have to combat more than just the defensive line. It's not common for a team to have a threat as a pass rusher in their secondary, but Derwin James isn't your common safety.

A five-time Pro Bowler, James has proven himself as a threat lined up deep or in the box. He's racked up a career 19 sacks, 36 quarterback hits and 40 tackles for loss.

"Really good football player has been doing it for a long time," Cousins said of James, "and his reputation kind of precedes him. It'll be a great challenge for us going against a player of his caliber."

Cousins not only has to worry about James as a blitzer, but his obvious ability to cover as well. The safety has totaled a career 12 interceptions and 47 passes defended.