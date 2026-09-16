Game Preview: Divisional matchup on deck as Raiders head to L.A. to take on Chargers

What to know

The Chargers fell 26-14 to the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener – Jim Harbaugh's first Week 1 loss in seven seasons as an NFL head coach. The Bolts offense, led by new OC Mike McDaniel, started strong with an eight-play, 77-yard drive for a touchdown on their first drive, but only scored once more on a touchdown in the third quarter. Defensively, the Chargers surrendered 393 net yards to Arizona.

Top pass-catcher Ladd McConkey sustained a rib injury in the Week 1 contest and is considered day-to-day, Harbaugh told local media Monday. Despite exiting in the third quarter, McConkey led the Chargers with 82 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.