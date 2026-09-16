Game Preview: Divisional matchup on deck as Raiders head to L.A. to take on Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will look to stay in the win column as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) on the road this Sunday.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Jim Harbaugh
Quarterback: Justin Herbert
2026 record: 0-1
Key additions: FB Alec Ingold, TE David Njoku, DL Dalvin Tomlinson and Edge Akheem Mesidor
Key losses: Edge Odafe Oweh, CB Benjamin St-Juste and RB Najee Harris
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What to know
The Chargers fell 26-14 to the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener – Jim Harbaugh's first Week 1 loss in seven seasons as an NFL head coach. The Bolts offense, led by new OC Mike McDaniel, started strong with an eight-play, 77-yard drive for a touchdown on their first drive, but only scored once more on a touchdown in the third quarter. Defensively, the Chargers surrendered 393 net yards to Arizona.
Top pass-catcher Ladd McConkey sustained a rib injury in the Week 1 contest and is considered day-to-day, Harbaugh told local media Monday. Despite exiting in the third quarter, McConkey led the Chargers with 82 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
When it comes to facing the Raiders, the Chargers have recently had the upper hand. They have gone 8-4 over their last 12 games against the Raiders, including winning each of the last four. Los Angeles has scored at least 20 points in each of the 12 games, the Chargers' longest active streak of 20-point games against a single opponent.
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Chargers
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|290.0 ypg; tied for 18th
|268.0 ypg; 24th
|Passing Offense
|160.0 ypg; 27th
|187.0 ypg; 18th
|Rushing Offense
|130.0 ypg; 10th
|81.0 ypg; 26th
|Points Per Game
|27.0 ppg; tied for 13th
|14.0 ppg; 24th
|Total Defense
|259.0 ypg; 7th
|393.0 ypg; 25th
|Pass Defense
|185.0 ypg; tied for 13th
|277.0 ypg; 27th
|Rush Defense
|74.0 ypg; 6th
|116.0 ypg; 17th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|13.0 ppg; 6th
|26.0 ppg; 17th
Matchup history
- The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 68-62-2.
- Last time: Los Angeles won last meeting, 31-14, on Nov. 30, 2025.
- The Raiders have dropped four straight games against the Chargers and have lost the last five meetings at SoFi Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Andrew Catalon
|Logan Ryan
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch this season
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 46 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Bowers needs 13 receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
- With 1,000 receiving yards this season, Bowers would notch his second season of 1,000+ receiving yards, becoming one of only three tight ends in NFL history to post 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his first three seasons.
- With 1,072 receiving yards this season, Bowers would pass George Kittle (2,945) for the most receiving yards by a tight end through three seasons in NFL history
- Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 40 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.5 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 635 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye needs 2.0 sacks against the Chargers to record the most sacks through a player's first two games with the Raiders.
Team connections
- Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh served as the Raiders quarterbacks coach from 2002-03.
- Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal spent 2007-08 with the Raiders as assistant wide receivers/quality control coach and 2009-11 as wide receivers coach.
- Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack was originally selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders and played four seasons with the team (2014-17).
- Chargers FB Alec Ingold entered the league as a UDFA with the Raiders and spent three seasons with the team (2019-21).
- Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman played for the Raiders for two seasons (2021-22).
- Chargers DE Andre Carter spent the 2024 season with the Raiders.
- Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy was the Chargers head coach from 2013-16.
- Raiders senior special teams coach Marquice Williams coached for the Chargers from 2016-18.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.