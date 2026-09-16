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Game Preview: Divisional matchup on deck as Raiders head to L.A. to take on Chargers

Sep 16, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will look to stay in the win column as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) on the road this Sunday.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

2026 record: 0-1

Key additions: FB Alec Ingold, TE David Njoku, DL Dalvin Tomlinson and Edge Akheem Mesidor

Key losses: Edge Odafe Oweh, CB Benjamin St-Juste and RB Najee Harris

Chargers Roster | Chargers Depth Chart

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What to know

The Chargers fell 26-14 to the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener – Jim Harbaugh's first Week 1 loss in seven seasons as an NFL head coach. The Bolts offense, led by new OC Mike McDaniel, started strong with an eight-play, 77-yard drive for a touchdown on their first drive, but only scored once more on a touchdown in the third quarter. Defensively, the Chargers surrendered 393 net yards to Arizona.

Top pass-catcher Ladd McConkey sustained a rib injury in the Week 1 contest and is considered day-to-day, Harbaugh told local media Monday. Despite exiting in the third quarter, McConkey led the Chargers with 82 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

When it comes to facing the Raiders, the Chargers have recently had the upper hand. They have gone 8-4 over their last 12 games against the Raiders, including winning each of the last four. Los Angeles has scored at least 20 points in each of the 12 games, the Chargers' longest active streak of 20-point games against a single opponent.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersChargers
Total Offense & Rank in League290.0 ypg; tied for 18th268.0 ypg; 24th
Passing Offense160.0 ypg; 27th187.0 ypg; 18th
Rushing Offense130.0 ypg; 10th81.0 ypg; 26th
Points Per Game27.0 ppg; tied for 13th14.0 ppg; 24th
Total Defense259.0 ypg; 7th393.0 ypg; 25th
Pass Defense185.0 ypg; tied for 13th277.0 ypg; 27th
Rush Defense74.0 ypg; 6th116.0 ypg; 17th
Points Allowed Per Game13.0 ppg; 6th26.0 ppg; 17th

Matchup history

  • The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 68-62-2.
  • Last time: Los Angeles won last meeting, 31-14, on Nov. 30, 2025.
  • The Raiders have dropped four straight games against the Chargers and have lost the last five meetings at SoFi Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: CBSAndrew CatalonLogan Ryan
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch this season

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 46 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Bowers needs 13 receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
  • With 1,000 receiving yards this season, Bowers would notch his second season of 1,000+ receiving yards, becoming one of only three tight ends in NFL history to post 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his first three seasons.
  • With 1,072 receiving yards this season, Bowers would pass George Kittle (2,945) for the most receiving yards by a tight end through three seasons in NFL history
  • Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 40 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.5 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 635 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
  • Defensive end Kwity Paye needs 2.0 sacks against the Chargers to record the most sacks through a player's first two games with the Raiders.

Team connections

  • Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh served as the Raiders quarterbacks coach from 2002-03.
  • Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal spent 2007-08 with the Raiders as assistant wide receivers/quality control coach and 2009-11 as wide receivers coach.
  • Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack was originally selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders and played four seasons with the team (2014-17).
  • Chargers FB Alec Ingold entered the league as a UDFA with the Raiders and spent three seasons with the team (2019-21).
  • Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman played for the Raiders for two seasons (2021-22).
  • Chargers DE Andre Carter spent the 2024 season with the Raiders.
  • Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy was the Chargers head coach from 2013-16.
  • Raiders senior special teams coach Marquice Williams coached for the Chargers from 2016-18.

Silver and Black and White: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Stadium.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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A helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate with Head Coach Klint Kubiak in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate with Head Coach Klint Kubiak in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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