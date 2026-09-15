1976 Unsung Hero: Morris Bradshaw

It was only the eighth catch of his three-year career, but five of those receptions were TDs. Yes, Bradshaw made the most of his opportunities.

Even if the Raiders had been banging their silver helmets against a black wall the previous eight seasons. Remember, from 1968 through 1975, the Raiders had played in six of eight AFL-AFC championship games…and lost all six.

Plus, the six teams they lost to in those matchups - the Jets, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Steelers and Steelers again - had all gone on to win the Super Bowl.

Ouch.

"I didn't really understand the history, the frustration," Bradshaw, who also had one rushing attempt for four yards in 1976, said years later. "I was learning about it as I went through it. And then to accomplish that goal [of winning Super Bowl XI], it was like living the dream.

"I was riding the coattail."

When he wasn't being a "shadow" on punt coverage units, as Curt Gowdy referred to him on NBC's Super Sunday broadcast.

"One of the best in the National Football League," Gowdy said that sun-splashed day at the Rose Bowl.

Consider how the Raiders' 1977 media guide described his special teams contributions of the season before: "Outstanding special teams member…Coverage on special teams has been superb…Denver's fine punt returner Rick Upchurch was held to 25 yards on seven returns against Raiders last season, Bradshaw made five of the tackles, one for a three-yard loss and another for no gain…Also recovered a fumble against the Broncos…"

When the clock expired on Super Bowl XI, Bradshaw said his emotions were mixed after the Raiders had rampaged through a 13-1 regular season and three postseason victories.

"You don't want the season to end," he said. "You do believe, at that point in time, you're the best ever and there's nobody that can beat you. ... I was thinking, 'Well, maybe the league can put together an All-Star team and we can play the All-Star team.'