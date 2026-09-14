By the Numbers: Good showing in all three phases puts Raiders in win column

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It was a day of firsts for two young Raiders.

Offensively, second-year receiver Jack Bech caught his first career NFL touchdown in the first quarter. Cousins found him on a slant in the red zone, churning out 15 yards to paydirt. After the game, Bech dedicated his first touchdown to his late brother, Tiger.

"It was one of those routes where if it's man [coverage] you got to win, you got to get your eyes around quick, and that's what we did," Bech said. "Kirk threw a perfect ball. ... He delivered a perfect ball, perfect timing and we were able to make the most out of it."

On the defensive side, rookie safety Treydan Stukes secured his first NFL interception. Stukes is the first Raiders rookie with a defensive interception in his NFL debut since Vann McElroy in 1982. The third-quarter interception also led to points for the offense as Matt Gay knocked in a 30-yard field goal in the following drive.