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By the Numbers: Good showing in all three phases puts Raiders in win column

Sep 14, 2026 at 03:36 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Complementary football was at the forefront Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders came away with a 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Plays made in all three phases resulted in the win. In Kirk Cousins' debut in the Silver and Black, he threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns. The defense consistently got pressure on Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, and also came away with multiple turnovers. And the icing on the cake was special teams play that helped keep momentum on the Raiders' side.

Here are a few numbers and metrics that tell the story behind the team's Week 1 success.

2

Ashton Jeanty was the X factor for the Raiders offense, getting the job done on the ground and in the aerial attack.

The second-year running back accumulated 147 scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 45 receiving) and two receiving touchdowns. It was his second career game with 100+ rushing yards and multiple receiving touchdowns, putting him in rare air with Christian McCaffrey and Brian Westbrook for the most such games in NFL history.

The number two seemed symbolic for Deuce on Sunday afternoon.

"I just felt very prepared for the game," Jeanty said, "and then as a team, we just went out there and executed. So that helped me make plays out there as well."

And just when you think you haven't seen enough of the number two, he joined Marcus Allen (4 games) as the only two running backs in franchise history with multiple games of 150+ scrimmage yards within their first 18 career games.

Jeanty accounted for 50.7% of the Raiders' scrimmage yards, the second-highest share of a team's offensive production by any player in Week 1.

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71

Maxx Crosby continued etching his name into the franchise history books. His 1.5 quarterbacks sacks put him at 71 in his career, now the third player in franchise history to record at least 70 sacks, right behind Greg Townsend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long.

"Every single day I sacrifice to go out there and help my team win and do everything in my power to help get to where we need to go. Yeah, it's cool seeing those things," Crosby said of reaching 70 career sacks. "Seeing the response from the fans is extremely special. It's something I'm extremely grateful of."

Per NFL Next Gen stats, he also generated six pressures against the Dolphins, his most in a game since Week 13 of the 2025 season.

5

Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean and Folorunso Fatukasi also got after the quarterback. The Raiders totaled five sacks, which is also tied for the most sacks by any team in Week 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

"I think as a team, as a defense, we played well," said Paye, who led the team with two sacks. "I feel like the prep going into the week was amazing. Shout out to Robbie [Rob Leonard] first and foremost. Shout out to Trav [Travis Smith], shout out to Steve Ferentz, shout out to K-Jack [Kenyon Jackson]. Those guys in the D-line room, they've got us right."

1

It was a day of firsts for two young Raiders.

Offensively, second-year receiver Jack Bech caught his first career NFL touchdown in the first quarter. Cousins found him on a slant in the red zone, churning out 15 yards to paydirt. After the game, Bech dedicated his first touchdown to his late brother, Tiger.

"It was one of those routes where if it's man [coverage] you got to win, you got to get your eyes around quick, and that's what we did," Bech said. "Kirk threw a perfect ball. ... He delivered a perfect ball, perfect timing and we were able to make the most out of it."

On the defensive side, rookie safety Treydan Stukes secured his first NFL interception. Stukes is the first Raiders rookie with a defensive interception in his NFL debut since Vann McElroy in 1982. The third-quarter interception also led to points for the offense as Matt Gay knocked in a 30-yard field goal in the following drive.

"It's definitely rewarding for sure," Stukes said. "It's something I can build on. That's what I want to do. Turnovers are huge in this league. Anytime we can get the ball back to our high-powered offense, it's a great opportunity for our team to win games."

47.5

Dylan Laube played a huge factor on special teams.

The running back's two kickoff returns went for 45 and 50 yards, averaging a whooping 47.5 yards per kickoff return. The 50-yard return was his longest in a game since his first ever NFL return of 59 yards in Week 12 of the 2024 season.

"Dylan's a hard worker," Klint Kubiak said Monday afternoon. "Dylan's intelligent. Football is important to him, little things are important to him and that showed up in the return unit game. ... I think it's great for anyone that's in a special teams role that's maybe playing a backup position, but they know they can affect the game on teams, and that's what he did for us yesterday."

Both of Laube's returns set up great field position for drives that resulted in touchdowns passes from Cousins to Jeanty.

"There's 10 other guys on the field and perfect blocks," Laube said. "I mean, I probably wasn't touched until the 45 [yard line]. So, I just hit the hole and just went. But once again, there were 10 other guys ... just a perfect execution."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Dolphins | Week 1 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

NFL Kickoff signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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NFL Kickoff signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes' (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes' (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Stadium.
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Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Jim Plunkett, Ted Hendricks, Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumni Jim Plunkett, Ted Hendricks, Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the team before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the team before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) blocks during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) blocks during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 15-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 15-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a PAT attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a PAT attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 47-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 47-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 13-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 13-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with teammates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with teammates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates with defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates with defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates a forced a fumble during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates a forced a fumble during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) with fans after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) with fans after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates on the field after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates on the field after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with his teammates after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with his teammates after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) addresses the team after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) addresses the team after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense gives a game ball to defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense gives a game ball to defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek presents a game ball to Head Coach Klint Kubiak, for his first win as a head coach, in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek presents a game ball to Head Coach Klint Kubiak, for his first win as a head coach, in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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