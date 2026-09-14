By the Numbers: Good showing in all three phases puts Raiders in win column

Complementary football was at the forefront Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders came away with a 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Plays made in all three phases resulted in the win. In Kirk Cousins' debut in the Silver and Black, he threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns. The defense consistently got pressure on Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, and also came away with multiple turnovers. And the icing on the cake was special teams play that helped keep momentum on the Raiders' side.
Here are a few numbers and metrics that tell the story behind the team's Week 1 success.
2
Ashton Jeanty was the X factor for the Raiders offense, getting the job done on the ground and in the aerial attack.
The second-year running back accumulated 147 scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 45 receiving) and two receiving touchdowns. It was his second career game with 100+ rushing yards and multiple receiving touchdowns, putting him in rare air with Christian McCaffrey and Brian Westbrook for the most such games in NFL history.
The number two seemed symbolic for Deuce on Sunday afternoon.
"I just felt very prepared for the game," Jeanty said, "and then as a team, we just went out there and executed. So that helped me make plays out there as well."
And just when you think you haven't seen enough of the number two, he joined Marcus Allen (4 games) as the only two running backs in franchise history with multiple games of 150+ scrimmage yards within their first 18 career games.
Jeanty accounted for 50.7% of the Raiders' scrimmage yards, the second-highest share of a team's offensive production by any player in Week 1.
71
Maxx Crosby continued etching his name into the franchise history books. His 1.5 quarterbacks sacks put him at 71 in his career, now the third player in franchise history to record at least 70 sacks, right behind Greg Townsend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long.
"Every single day I sacrifice to go out there and help my team win and do everything in my power to help get to where we need to go. Yeah, it's cool seeing those things," Crosby said of reaching 70 career sacks. "Seeing the response from the fans is extremely special. It's something I'm extremely grateful of."
Per NFL Next Gen stats, he also generated six pressures against the Dolphins, his most in a game since Week 13 of the 2025 season.
5
Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean and Folorunso Fatukasi also got after the quarterback. The Raiders totaled five sacks, which is also tied for the most sacks by any team in Week 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.
"I think as a team, as a defense, we played well," said Paye, who led the team with two sacks. "I feel like the prep going into the week was amazing. Shout out to Robbie [Rob Leonard] first and foremost. Shout out to Trav [Travis Smith], shout out to Steve Ferentz, shout out to K-Jack [Kenyon Jackson]. Those guys in the D-line room, they've got us right."
1
It was a day of firsts for two young Raiders.
Offensively, second-year receiver Jack Bech caught his first career NFL touchdown in the first quarter. Cousins found him on a slant in the red zone, churning out 15 yards to paydirt. After the game, Bech dedicated his first touchdown to his late brother, Tiger.
"It was one of those routes where if it's man [coverage] you got to win, you got to get your eyes around quick, and that's what we did," Bech said. "Kirk threw a perfect ball. ... He delivered a perfect ball, perfect timing and we were able to make the most out of it."
On the defensive side, rookie safety Treydan Stukes secured his first NFL interception. Stukes is the first Raiders rookie with a defensive interception in his NFL debut since Vann McElroy in 1982. The third-quarter interception also led to points for the offense as Matt Gay knocked in a 30-yard field goal in the following drive.
"It's definitely rewarding for sure," Stukes said. "It's something I can build on. That's what I want to do. Turnovers are huge in this league. Anytime we can get the ball back to our high-powered offense, it's a great opportunity for our team to win games."
47.5
Dylan Laube played a huge factor on special teams.
The running back's two kickoff returns went for 45 and 50 yards, averaging a whooping 47.5 yards per kickoff return. The 50-yard return was his longest in a game since his first ever NFL return of 59 yards in Week 12 of the 2024 season.
"Dylan's a hard worker," Klint Kubiak said Monday afternoon. "Dylan's intelligent. Football is important to him, little things are important to him and that showed up in the return unit game. ... I think it's great for anyone that's in a special teams role that's maybe playing a backup position, but they know they can affect the game on teams, and that's what he did for us yesterday."
Both of Laube's returns set up great field position for drives that resulted in touchdowns passes from Cousins to Jeanty.
"There's 10 other guys on the field and perfect blocks," Laube said. "I mean, I probably wasn't touched until the 45 [yard line]. So, I just hit the hole and just went. But once again, there were 10 other guys ... just a perfect execution."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.