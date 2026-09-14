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Klint Kubiak earns first win as head coach of the Raiders

Sep 13, 2026 at 05:31 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

With the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins, Klint Kubiak earned his first win as a head coach in the NFL.

"They gave me a game ball," Kubiak said in his postgame press conference. "Meant a lot to me. ... Really appreciative of the guys. It's great to share this moment with them, but we know we've got 16 more. One at a time."

Kubiak is the second non-interim head coach to score 27+ points in his first game with the Raiders, joining Bill Callahan in 2002 (31 points).

"You only get a chance to win your first game one time and he did it," General Manager John Spytek said while presenting Kubiak a game ball. "Captain of the ship."

Coming off a Super Bowl win, Kubiak knows how difficult making it to the top can be in the NFL, and shared some words for wisdom to the team for the next 16 weeks of the season.

"We're better than the final score," he said in a postgame speech to the team. "We've got to close that game out and we know that. Winning in the NFL is really hard. Doing it with teammates and people you love is very rewarding, so we're going to enjoy this moment."

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Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders kick return unit during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders kick return unit during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
\4 during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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\4 during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), safety Tristin McCollum (27) and defensive end Patrick Johnson(93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), safety Tristin McCollum (27) and defensive end Patrick Johnson(93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
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