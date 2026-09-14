Klint Kubiak earns first win as head coach of the Raiders

With the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins, Klint Kubiak earned his first win as a head coach in the NFL.

"They gave me a game ball," Kubiak said in his postgame press conference. "Meant a lot to me. ... Really appreciative of the guys. It's great to share this moment with them, but we know we've got 16 more. One at a time."

Kubiak is the second non-interim head coach to score 27+ points in his first game with the Raiders, joining Bill Callahan in 2002 (31 points).

"You only get a chance to win your first game one time and he did it," General Manager John Spytek said while presenting Kubiak a game ball. "Captain of the ship."

Coming off a Super Bowl win, Kubiak knows how difficult making it to the top can be in the NFL, and shared some words for wisdom to the team for the next 16 weeks of the season.