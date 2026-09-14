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Revamped 2026 Raiders offense passes the first litmus test

Sep 13, 2026 at 06:49 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Klint Kubiak passed his first test with flying colors.

It's no secret the Las Vegas Raiders wanted to improve their offense when Kubiak was hired coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks. He arrived to a Raiders team that finished the 2025 season last in total yardage, points scored and rushing yards.

While still extremely early into his regime, there should be optimism moving forward based off the 14-point victory over the Miami Dolphins.

As for the Raiders' 27 points scored Sunday, it was the largest season-opening win since 2002

The Silver and Black netted 290 yards while winning the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes.

In the ground game, Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. combined for 143 rushing yards – a number eclipsed by the team only twice in 2025.

The Raiders head coach was ecstatic after the win, jumping up for high-fives from Raider Nation while running back into the locker room.

"Really proud of the guys," Kubiak said postgame. "Not happy with how we played the game offensively in the second half and we have a lot to get better at, but I'm very excited for our team and the organization and for the Silver and Black. The crowd tonight was phenomenal."

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Kirk Cousins also got his first win as a Raider. With deep knowledge of Kubiak's playbook from working with him in Minnesota, Cousins threw three touchdowns and completed 70 percent of his throws.

With the exception of two interceptions thrown in the second half, Cousins had complete control of the offense. He also surpassed the threshold for 300 career touchdown passes, only the 15th quarterback in history to reach the mark.

"We did have some long drives with a lot of plays," Cousins said. "I think it's a conditioning thing. It's being able to string plays together where we're not going backwards, not having negative plays or mental errors or penalties. To be able to string long drives together is a big part of being a mature offense with a great operation. For the most part we did that today."

"I thought he came ready to play," Kubiak said of Cousins' performance. "I thought he had a great start to the game. Two decisions that he's [going to want] back, that's the nature of the position. That's something that we're going to get fixed, get cleaned up, but overall he played winning football."

Another massive improvement from 2025 to now is the offensive line play. The unit that allowed the most sacks to opposing defenses last season kept Cousins upright the whole game. Not to mention the line was a catalyst for an exceptional showing in the ground game.

"I think there's some good things, some bad things, things we need to clean up," center Tyler Lindenbaum said, "but anytime you end up in the win column it's a good day. ... Overall, first time we're out there playing a full game together, just really proud of the guys competing."

Kubiak gave a glimpse into how dynamic Jeanty can be in this offense.

As the second-year running back lined up all over the field, he dominated with 147 total scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 45 receiving) and two touchdown catches. A showing that's even more impressive considering he is battling back from an ankle injury suffered near the end of training camp.

It was Jeanty's fifth career game totaling over 100 scrimmage yards, a trend the team would like continue.

"I'd say it was kind of on par for what we've come to expect from him," Kubiak said. "He's been a leader throughout. What he did tonight is what we expect from him, but doing it with a bad ankle with a little bit less practice than he's used to just tells you the kind of guy you're dealing with."

So yes, there's definitely a lot to be excited about for the offense – especially considering where they came from.

But there's still 16 games remaining for a Raiders team that can't afford to be content.

"Just want to see us continue to get better, Kubiab said, "not be satisfied, and close games out."

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders kick return unit during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders kick return unit during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
\4 during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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\4 during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), safety Tristin McCollum (27) and defensive end Patrick Johnson(93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), safety Tristin McCollum (27) and defensive end Patrick Johnson(93) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks to the team after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
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