Revamped 2026 Raiders offense passes the first litmus test

Klint Kubiak passed his first test with flying colors.
It's no secret the Las Vegas Raiders wanted to improve their offense when Kubiak was hired coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks. He arrived to a Raiders team that finished the 2025 season last in total yardage, points scored and rushing yards.
While still extremely early into his regime, there should be optimism moving forward based off the 14-point victory over the Miami Dolphins.
As for the Raiders' 27 points scored Sunday, it was the largest season-opening win since 2002
The Silver and Black netted 290 yards while winning the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes.
In the ground game, Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. combined for 143 rushing yards – a number eclipsed by the team only twice in 2025.
The Raiders head coach was ecstatic after the win, jumping up for high-fives from Raider Nation while running back into the locker room.
"Really proud of the guys," Kubiak said postgame. "Not happy with how we played the game offensively in the second half and we have a lot to get better at, but I'm very excited for our team and the organization and for the Silver and Black. The crowd tonight was phenomenal."
Kirk Cousins also got his first win as a Raider. With deep knowledge of Kubiak's playbook from working with him in Minnesota, Cousins threw three touchdowns and completed 70 percent of his throws.
With the exception of two interceptions thrown in the second half, Cousins had complete control of the offense. He also surpassed the threshold for 300 career touchdown passes, only the 15th quarterback in history to reach the mark.
"We did have some long drives with a lot of plays," Cousins said. "I think it's a conditioning thing. It's being able to string plays together where we're not going backwards, not having negative plays or mental errors or penalties. To be able to string long drives together is a big part of being a mature offense with a great operation. For the most part we did that today."
"I thought he came ready to play," Kubiak said of Cousins' performance. "I thought he had a great start to the game. Two decisions that he's [going to want] back, that's the nature of the position. That's something that we're going to get fixed, get cleaned up, but overall he played winning football."
Another massive improvement from 2025 to now is the offensive line play. The unit that allowed the most sacks to opposing defenses last season kept Cousins upright the whole game. Not to mention the line was a catalyst for an exceptional showing in the ground game.
"I think there's some good things, some bad things, things we need to clean up," center Tyler Lindenbaum said, "but anytime you end up in the win column it's a good day. ... Overall, first time we're out there playing a full game together, just really proud of the guys competing."
Kubiak gave a glimpse into how dynamic Jeanty can be in this offense.
As the second-year running back lined up all over the field, he dominated with 147 total scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 45 receiving) and two touchdown catches. A showing that's even more impressive considering he is battling back from an ankle injury suffered near the end of training camp.
It was Jeanty's fifth career game totaling over 100 scrimmage yards, a trend the team would like continue.
"I'd say it was kind of on par for what we've come to expect from him," Kubiak said. "He's been a leader throughout. What he did tonight is what we expect from him, but doing it with a bad ankle with a little bit less practice than he's used to just tells you the kind of guy you're dealing with."
So yes, there's definitely a lot to be excited about for the offense – especially considering where they came from.
But there's still 16 games remaining for a Raiders team that can't afford to be content.
"Just want to see us continue to get better, Kubiab said, "not be satisfied, and close games out."
View photos from the Raiders' week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.