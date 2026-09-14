Revamped 2026 Raiders offense passes the first litmus test

Kirk Cousins also got his first win as a Raider. With deep knowledge of Kubiak's playbook from working with him in Minnesota, Cousins threw three touchdowns and completed 70 percent of his throws.

With the exception of two interceptions thrown in the second half, Cousins had complete control of the offense. He also surpassed the threshold for 300 career touchdown passes, only the 15th quarterback in history to reach the mark.

"We did have some long drives with a lot of plays," Cousins said. "I think it's a conditioning thing. It's being able to string plays together where we're not going backwards, not having negative plays or mental errors or penalties. To be able to string long drives together is a big part of being a mature offense with a great operation. For the most part we did that today."

"I thought he came ready to play," Kubiak said of Cousins' performance. "I thought he had a great start to the game. Two decisions that he's [going to want] back, that's the nature of the position. That's something that we're going to get fixed, get cleaned up, but overall he played winning football."

Another massive improvement from 2025 to now is the offensive line play. The unit that allowed the most sacks to opposing defenses last season kept Cousins upright the whole game. Not to mention the line was a catalyst for an exceptional showing in the ground game.