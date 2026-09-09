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Game Preview: Raiders kick off 2026 season against the Dolphins

Sep 09, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

For the first time since 2021, the Raiders open their season at home, playing host to the Miami Dolphins.

Over the last 10 seasons, the Raiders have posted a 7-3 record in season openers, with their most recent Week 1 win coming last season against the Patriots.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Jeff Hafley

Quarterback: Malik Willis

2025 record: 7-10

Key additions: QB Malik Willis, G/T Kadyn Proctor, LB Jacob Rodriguez and WR Chris Bell

Key losses: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, FB Alec Ingold and LB Bradley Chubb

Dolphins Roster | Dolphins Depth Chart

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What to know

Miami opens the 2026 campaign with a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, a new quarterback in Malik Willis and the NFL's youngest roster. The Dolphins carry a league-high 13 rookies, who make up 24.5 percent of the active roster, and have an average team age of just 25.5.

Willis joined the Dolphins via free agency this offseason after two seasons each with the Titans and Packers. In each of his two seasons with the Packers, he threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's the first player in NFL history to have consecutive seasons with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions. In 2025, Willis played in four games with one start and went 30-of-35 for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

2025 Regular Season StatsRaidersDophins
Total Offense & Rank in League245.2 ypg; 32nd300.7 ypg; 26th
Passing Offense167.7 ypg; 28th180.5 ypg; 25th
Rushing Offense77.5 ypg; 32nd120.2 ypg; 13th
Points Per Game14.2 ppg; 32nd20.4 ppg; 25th
Total Defense317.8 ypg; 14th348.8 ypg; 11th
Pass Defense201.0 ypg; 14th216.4 ypg; 18th
Rush Defense116.8 ypg; 17th132.4 ypg; 26th
Points Allowed Per Game25.4 ppg; 25th24.9 ppg; 24th

Matchup history

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: FOXChris MyersMark Schlereth
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch this season

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 46 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Bowers needs 13 receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
  • With 1,000 receiving yards this season, Bowers would notch his second season of 1,000+ receiving yards, becoming one of only three tight ends in NFL history to post 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his first three seasons.
  • With 1,072 receiving yards this season, Bowers would pass George Kittle (2,945) for the most receiving yards by a tight end through three seasons in NFL history
  • Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 59 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
  • Quarterback Kirk Cousins needs two more touchdown passes to become the 15th player in NFL history to throw 300 career passing touchdowns. Cousins' current completion percentage of 66.7% would be the second highest among QBs with 300+ passing TDs (Drew Brees -- 67.7%).
  • Defenseive end Maxx Crosby needs 7.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Crosby needs 0.5 sacks to reach 70.0 career sacks and become one of three players in Raiders history to reach 70.0 career sacks.
  • With 1,679 total yards from scrimmage in 2026, running back Ashton Jeanty would become one of 33 running backs in NFL history to record 3,000+ scrimmage yards in his first two seasons.
  • Jeanty needs 737 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.

Team connections

  • Raiders DT Adam Butler played for the Dolphins in the 2021 season.
  • Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard served as Dolphins linebackers coach in 2019, assistant defensive line coach in 2020 and outside linebackers coach in 2021.
  • Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson spent 2021 with the Dolphins as a defensive assistant.
  • Raiders defensive assistant Steve Ferentz spent 2020-22 with the Dolphins, first serving as a coaching assistant before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach.
  • Dolphins assistant tight ends coach Lemuel Jeanpierre served as the Raiders assistant offensive line coach from 2018-19.

Practice Photos: Monday 9.7.26

The Raiders hit the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) jersey before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) jersey before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Torrey Gill during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Torrey Gill during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy and Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy and Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb huddles with the Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb huddles with the Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) and tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) and tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) and guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) and guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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