Game Preview: Raiders kick off 2026 season against the Dolphins

For the first time since 2021, the Raiders open their season at home, playing host to the Miami Dolphins.
Over the last 10 seasons, the Raiders have posted a 7-3 record in season openers, with their most recent Week 1 win coming last season against the Patriots.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Jeff Hafley
Quarterback: Malik Willis
2025 record: 7-10
Key additions: QB Malik Willis, G/T Kadyn Proctor, LB Jacob Rodriguez and WR Chris Bell
Key losses: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, FB Alec Ingold and LB Bradley Chubb
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
What to know
Miami opens the 2026 campaign with a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, a new quarterback in Malik Willis and the NFL's youngest roster. The Dolphins carry a league-high 13 rookies, who make up 24.5 percent of the active roster, and have an average team age of just 25.5.
Willis joined the Dolphins via free agency this offseason after two seasons each with the Titans and Packers. In each of his two seasons with the Packers, he threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's the first player in NFL history to have consecutive seasons with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions. In 2025, Willis played in four games with one start and went 30-of-35 for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
|2025 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Dophins
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|245.2 ypg; 32nd
|300.7 ypg; 26th
|Passing Offense
|167.7 ypg; 28th
|180.5 ypg; 25th
|Rushing Offense
|77.5 ypg; 32nd
|120.2 ypg; 13th
|Points Per Game
|14.2 ppg; 32nd
|20.4 ppg; 25th
|Total Defense
|317.8 ypg; 14th
|348.8 ypg; 11th
|Pass Defense
|201.0 ypg; 14th
|216.4 ypg; 18th
|Rush Defense
|116.8 ypg; 17th
|132.4 ypg; 26th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|25.4 ppg; 25th
|24.9 ppg; 24th
Matchup history
- The Dolphins lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 20-18-1.
- Last time: Dolphins won last meeting, 34-19, on Nov. 17, 2024.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Chris Myers
|Mark Schlereth
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch this season
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 46 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Bowers needs 13 receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
- With 1,000 receiving yards this season, Bowers would notch his second season of 1,000+ receiving yards, becoming one of only three tight ends in NFL history to post 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his first three seasons.
- With 1,072 receiving yards this season, Bowers would pass George Kittle (2,945) for the most receiving yards by a tight end through three seasons in NFL history
- Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 59 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins needs two more touchdown passes to become the 15th player in NFL history to throw 300 career passing touchdowns. Cousins' current completion percentage of 66.7% would be the second highest among QBs with 300+ passing TDs (Drew Brees -- 67.7%).
- Defenseive end Maxx Crosby needs 7.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Crosby needs 0.5 sacks to reach 70.0 career sacks and become one of three players in Raiders history to reach 70.0 career sacks.
- With 1,679 total yards from scrimmage in 2026, running back Ashton Jeanty would become one of 33 running backs in NFL history to record 3,000+ scrimmage yards in his first two seasons.
- Jeanty needs 737 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
Team connections
- Raiders DT Adam Butler played for the Dolphins in the 2021 season.
- Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard served as Dolphins linebackers coach in 2019, assistant defensive line coach in 2020 and outside linebackers coach in 2021.
- Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson spent 2021 with the Dolphins as a defensive assistant.
- Raiders defensive assistant Steve Ferentz spent 2020-22 with the Dolphins, first serving as a coaching assistant before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach.
- Dolphins assistant tight ends coach Lemuel Jeanpierre served as the Raiders assistant offensive line coach from 2018-19.
The Raiders hit the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.