Game Preview: Raiders kick off 2026 season against the Dolphins

Miami opens the 2026 campaign with a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, a new quarterback in Malik Willis and the NFL's youngest roster. The Dolphins carry a league-high 13 rookies, who make up 24.5 percent of the active roster, and have an average team age of just 25.5.

Willis joined the Dolphins via free agency this offseason after two seasons each with the Titans and Packers. In each of his two seasons with the Packers, he threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's the first player in NFL history to have consecutive seasons with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions. In 2025, Willis played in four games with one start and went 30-of-35 for 422 yards and three touchdowns.