Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Sunday's game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.
Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 8).
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|Malik Benson
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Charles Grant
|LG
|Spencer Burford
|Atonio Mafi
|C
|Tyler Linderbaum
|RG
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|Caleb Rogers
|RT
|DJ Glaze
|Trey Zuhn III
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|Michael Mayer
|Ian Thomas
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|Jack Bech
|Dareke Young
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|Fernando Mendoza
|Aidan O'Connell
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Dylan Laube
|FB
|Connor Heyward
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Malcolm Koonce
|DT
|Tonka Hemingway
|Jonah Laulu
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|Adam Butler
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Thomas Booker IV
|EDGE
|Kwity Paye
|Patrick Johnson
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Tommy Eichenberg
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Quay Walker
|Cody Lindenberg
|CB
|Eric Stokes
|Jermod McCoy
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|Darien Porter
|Hezekiah Masses
|CB
|Taron Johnson
|FS
|Treydan Stukes
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Tristin McCollum
|SS
|Jeremy Chinn
|Dalton Johnson
Special Teams
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Matt Gay
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Alex Ward
|KR
|Dylan Laube
|Dareke Young
|PR
|Malik Benson
|Dylan Laube