Recreating Greatness: Behind the scenes of the Raiders' Super Bowl XI play recreation

The play set a then-Super Bowl record for most offensive yards by a team in a game (407), eclipsing the 358 yards of offense the Packers amassed in Super Bowl I. The Raiders would finish with 429 yards, and the current record holders are the Patriots, with 613 yards against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Just before the snap, NBC's cameras showed heavyweight boxing contender Duane Bobick in the stands. Biletnikoff's catch and run was nearly the knockout blow. That would come soon enough as Biletnikoff finished with four receptions for 79 yards, with three of those catches setting the Raiders up inside the Vikings 3-yard line.

That's why Biletnikoff joked with Cypher about not scoring.

The first play recreated, though, was Stabler's 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dave Casper in the second quarter that gave the Raiders a 10-0 lead.

Because after an eventful first quarter that saw Errol Mann miss a 29-yard field-goal attempt to culminate the Raiders' first drive of the game, the ball bouncing off the left upright, Ray Guy suffer the first blocked punt of his career to set the Vikings up at the Raiders' 3-yard line and Phil Villapiano forcing a Brent McClanahan fumble that was recovered by Willie Hall two snaps later, Mann atoned for his earlier miss with a 24-yard FG 36 seconds into the second quarter. Early game jitters gone, the Raiders offense went to work.

Taking over at his own 36-yard line with 12:31 to play in the first half, Ken Stabler deftly engineered a 4-minute drive that included four passes and five runs to keep Minnesota off balance and get the Raiders to the Vikings' 1-yard line, a 5-yard catch by Fred Biletnikoff on 3rd-and-3 getting the Raiders to the doorstep. It was the first of four catches by Biletnikoff, who would be named the game's MVP, to get the Raiders inside Minnesota's 3-yard line on the day.

Lined up next to left tackle Art Shell, Casper began the play with his hand in the grass but quickly shot to the left flat on the snap from center Dave Dalby to Stabler, who faked a handoff to running back Clarence Davis. Casper, who ran untouched between Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall and blitzing defensive back Nate Allen, was wide open and stretched high to haul in Stabler's timed toss for the touchdown.

"That's their favorite play," said Curt Gowdy, on the call for the NBC broadcast. "They've called it repeatedly during the year with the tight end going wide…this has worked repeatedly for them, against New England, against the Steelers, in the playoffs."

"Good play-action in the middle, Curt," added Don Meredith. "It looked like a running play in there. Casper has a delay block at the line of scrimmage. Hits his man, usually a linebacker, comes out to the outside, nobody was there."

Arbor View senior tight end Zac Fares played the role of Casper.