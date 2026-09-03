Recreating Greatness: Behind the scenes of the Raiders' Super Bowl XI play recreation

Kai Cypher had studied up on Fred Biletnikoff, sure. He got his uniform "fit" just right, mimicked his mannerisms, the way he ran, how he moved in space, copied his body language.
But Cypher, a senior receiver at Arbor View High School, had never actually met the Raiders Hall of Famer…until after he portrayed Biletnikoff in a recreation of his 48-yard run and catch from Super Bowl XI at halftime of the Raiders' exhibition finale against the 49ers.
Cypher, rocking Biletnikoff's white No. 25 jersey and double-bar facemask, was posted up in Allegiant Stadium's northwest tunnel from the field when Biletnikoff ambled up to him.
"Nice job, but you didn't get in the end zone," Biletnikoff said with an arm around Cypher and a deep belly laugh. "That's OK, neither did I."
Cypher, along with his Arbor View teammates, was delirious. They had just taken part in an epic recreation series, representing all 43 Raiders who suited up for Super Bowl XI, down to the types of face masks the players wore that long-ago day, to commemorate the 50th anniversary season of the Raiders' first Super Bowl world championship.
An added feature - Niko Pooser, 8, and Connor McClain, 9, leading the team onto the field as Al Davis, complete with a two-piece faux denim suit, mock turtleneck and dark sunglasses, and John Madden, sporting a navy polo, baby blue bellbottom pants, accompanying "press pass" from his belt loop, and, yes, sideburns, respectively. Indeed, the exact outfits the late Raiders owner and coach rocked that day in Pasadena, Calif. They even caught the eye of various media entities, including the NFL.
And Cypher, playing the role of Biletnikoff, got an audience with his muse and Super Bowl XI MVP.
Four plays from the Raiders' 32-14 beatdown of the Vikings on Jan. 9, 1977, were chosen and Cypher pulled Freddie B. duty, hauling in a pass from a faux-Ken Stabler and streaking to the 2-yard line.
"It was a blast," said Cypher, who plans on playing at UNLV next fall. "We spent two hours yesterday studying the plays to get them right."
The Biletnikoff reception was No. 2 on the chronological list of four recreations, and all went down while the legendary Bill King's radio call played overhead and the actual highlights played in unison on the stadium's video screens.
Yes, Arbor View had players in Vikings unis, too, to complete the scene.
If you missed the Biletnikoff play as it happened at the Rose Bowl in 1977, or last Thursday night in Allegiant Stadium, here was the situation:
With the Raiders already leading 19-7 midway through the fourth quarter, they faced a 3rd-and-6 at the 50-yard line. Biletnikoff was lined up wide right and ran a crossing pattern to the middle of the field, blowing by Vikings cornerback Nate Wright. Biletnikoff hauled in Stabler's pass in stride at the Minnesota 35-yard line and scampered down the middle of the field before being caught and taken down at the 2-yard line by Vikings cornerback Bobby Bryant, who flew in from the far side of the field.
"We didn't say that Biletnikoff was a speedster, did we?" Don Meredith joked on the NBC broadcast of the game. "We just said he had great hands."
"He can really spin or pivot on you and get away," added Curt Gowdy. "Very quick feet. What he really has, quick hands and quick feet."
The play set a then-Super Bowl record for most offensive yards by a team in a game (407), eclipsing the 358 yards of offense the Packers amassed in Super Bowl I. The Raiders would finish with 429 yards, and the current record holders are the Patriots, with 613 yards against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Just before the snap, NBC's cameras showed heavyweight boxing contender Duane Bobick in the stands. Biletnikoff's catch and run was nearly the knockout blow. That would come soon enough as Biletnikoff finished with four receptions for 79 yards, with three of those catches setting the Raiders up inside the Vikings 3-yard line.
That's why Biletnikoff joked with Cypher about not scoring.
The first play recreated, though, was Stabler's 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dave Casper in the second quarter that gave the Raiders a 10-0 lead.
Because after an eventful first quarter that saw Errol Mann miss a 29-yard field-goal attempt to culminate the Raiders' first drive of the game, the ball bouncing off the left upright, Ray Guy suffer the first blocked punt of his career to set the Vikings up at the Raiders' 3-yard line and Phil Villapiano forcing a Brent McClanahan fumble that was recovered by Willie Hall two snaps later, Mann atoned for his earlier miss with a 24-yard FG 36 seconds into the second quarter. Early game jitters gone, the Raiders offense went to work.
Taking over at his own 36-yard line with 12:31 to play in the first half, Ken Stabler deftly engineered a 4-minute drive that included four passes and five runs to keep Minnesota off balance and get the Raiders to the Vikings' 1-yard line, a 5-yard catch by Fred Biletnikoff on 3rd-and-3 getting the Raiders to the doorstep. It was the first of four catches by Biletnikoff, who would be named the game's MVP, to get the Raiders inside Minnesota's 3-yard line on the day.
Lined up next to left tackle Art Shell, Casper began the play with his hand in the grass but quickly shot to the left flat on the snap from center Dave Dalby to Stabler, who faked a handoff to running back Clarence Davis. Casper, who ran untouched between Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall and blitzing defensive back Nate Allen, was wide open and stretched high to haul in Stabler's timed toss for the touchdown.
"That's their favorite play," said Curt Gowdy, on the call for the NBC broadcast. "They've called it repeatedly during the year with the tight end going wide…this has worked repeatedly for them, against New England, against the Steelers, in the playoffs."
"Good play-action in the middle, Curt," added Don Meredith. "It looked like a running play in there. Casper has a delay block at the line of scrimmage. Hits his man, usually a linebacker, comes out to the outside, nobody was there."
Arbor View senior tight end Zac Fares played the role of Casper.
"He had an amazing career as a tight end," Fares, who is headed to UCLA, said of Casper. "I look up to him. He's a legend. A Hall of Famer. I'm trying to be like that someday."
The recreated throw was perfectly high…even as the prep player portraying Stabler was a right-hander in senior Thaddeus Thatcher, who said he had worked on tossing the ball as a southpaw but had injured his left wrist in practice during the week and opted against trying it.
"I didn't want to chance it and not make the throw," said Thatcher, who is headed to Oregon State. "It was an unreal experience. This was history. I'm super grateful. I'll remember this forever."
Play No. 3 was Pete Banaszak's 2-yard touchdown plunge one snap after Biletnikoff's 48-yard catch.
A wayward Frisbee (hey, it was the 1970s) delayed the inevitable as it hit and then rolled on the field, just to the right of the Raiders' bunch formation shy of the goal line as the Raiders snapped the ball.
"That was going to be a delayed draw to Clarence Davis," Meredith said. "That's what it looked like from up here. So I'm sure they'll come back and probably change that particular play."
Indeed.
After line judge Bill Swanson tossed the disc off the field, the Raiders approached the line of scrimmage with both Davis, who would rush for a game-high 137 yards, and Banaszak in the backfield.
With Davis the lead blocker, Banaszak took the handoff from Stabler and rumbled to the right side, barreling over right guard George Buehler, who pulled further right, beating Vikings linebacker Wally Hilgenberg and defensive tackle Alan Page into the end zone.
Banaszak's celebration after his second score, to add to his 1-yard TD in the second quarter? He threw the ball into the stands.
Arbor View senior running back/athlete Kamereion Bell nailed the play, even firing the football into the stands, saying he would not be able to celebrate as such in high school.
"That's a core memory, loading," said Bell, who is headed to Sacramento State. "[Banaszak] ran very angry. I like that."
Everyone wearing Silver and Black would also like the finale to the celebration - "Old Man" Willie Brown's fourth quarter pick-six.
Indeed, it's the stuff of legend, the kind of play that launches a thousand highlight reels, especially in slow motion.
On Minnesota's ensuing possession, following Banaszak's score, the Vikings were at the Raiders 28-yard line and had 1st-and-10 when Fran Tarkenton spied Sammy White on the left flat.
Brown, senior statesman of the Raiders' Soul Patrol defensive backfield, saw White there, too, and pounced, jumping the route for the interception.
Even before Brown's epic 75-yard journey down the right sideline to the end zone was complete, Meredith broke into song.
"Turn out the lights," Meredith sang. "The party's over."
"Fourteen years Willie waited," Gowdy said, "and he's scored a Super Bowl touchdown."
King's call of the play that gave the Raiders a 32-7 lead with less than 6 minutes to play was immortalized by NFL Films.
"[Tarkenton] looks and throws, intercepted by the Oakland Raiders' Willie Brown," King bellowed. "At the 30, 40, 50, he's going all the way. Old Man Willie! Touchdown Raiders."
Brown, who was mobbed by teammates in the end zone, was 36 years old and would play two more seasons of professional football.
Arbor View cornerback Landon Woods, who is uncommitted for next fall, said recreating Brown's pick-six was "nerve-wracking" for him.
"In front of all these people, I didn't want to mess up and drop it," said Woods, who did have a slight bobble of the ball. "It felt like the Super Bowl."
Indeed. Because as the Raiders celebrate the 50th anniversary of that title team, more core memories will unlock. Remember, after six AFL/AFC title game losses in eight years, from 1968 through 1975, the Raiders finally broke through in 1976, dominating the regular season with a 13-1 record before exorcising postseason ghosts.
Consider: each team the Raiders fell to in those AFL/AFC title games in that stretch went on to win the Super Bowl in those respective years.
Finally, it was the Raiders' turn to put on a show and claim their first Lombardi Trophy before a crowd of 103,348 on a sun-soaked Southern California afternoon, as replicated by Arbor View High on a warm, Southern Nevada evening.
Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.