Raiders Mailbag: What are the biggest questions about the Raiders' 53-man roster?

Miguel Benavidez from New Mexico asks:

"What are we going to do about WR? We need a real WR1."

The Raiders do have an undeniable elite pass catcher, it just comes in the form of tight end Brock Bowers.

"Brock is phenomenal," wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said during camp. "I love being able to watch him and show the wideouts how he runs routes, his craftiness. ... It's neat to have him on the inside. He obviously pulls a lot of coverage, which opens up our guys."

As for the receiver room currently, there is no true X receiver. But that shouldn't come as a surprise if you've been keeping up with the plan.

"We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside," General Manager John Spytek said at the NFL Combine back in February.

"I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."

Looking at the receiving corps the Raiders currently have to work with, versatility is more of a factor. Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and rookie Malik Benson have all displayed the ability to play on the outside or in the slot – something Bowers also excels at as a tight end.

"We're just trying to be a whole complete room," Nailor said previously. "We want guys to be able to play all three positions, inside, outside and be able to move around. So, just having that competition, we're pushing each other. If somebody's making a mistake, we want to help them out, and if they're doing something right, we congratulate them. We're just trying to build something special here."