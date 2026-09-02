Raiders Mailbag: What are the biggest questions about the Raiders' 53-man roster?

Josh Clemons from California asks:
"Who are we eyeballing as far as newly released players go?"
The Silver and Black claimed one player off waivers, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers.
This won't be the first time Luter and Kubiak have teamed up, as the two were part of the Niners' 2023 team that went to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 fifth-rounder appeared in all 17 games last season, making his impact felt on special teams. He also saw the most defensive snaps of his young career in 2025, starting three games and racking up 28 total tackles.
In his last game with the Niners, coincidentally the preseason finale against the Raiders, he notched two pass deflections, one of which resulted in an interception by Tatum Bethune.
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Kougi Johnson asks:
"How do we get Fernando more comfortable?"
Head Coach Klint Kubiak believes there's only one thing that will make Fernando Mendoza more comfortable on the field: reps.
"There's just so many things that have nothing to do with throwing a tight spiral or an accurate football that goes with being efficient," Kubiak said. "And that's what the best quarterbacks do, that's what they are and that's something that a young QB like Fernando will keep getting better at with reps."
As for when those game reps will come is unknown. Kubiak named Kirk Cousins the starter Wednesday morning. Nevertheless, the rookie is expected to improve and refine himself on the practice field until his number is called.
"He's got to be ready to go from square one," Kubiak said of Mendoza. "Nobody ever puts you out there when they think you're 100% ready. Whether you're a coach or a player, you just have to be ready."
Demonte Alexander from California asks:
"Will Maxx Crosby have some help this year?"
The defensive line took an early hit with Keyron Crawford placed on the Reserve/Injured list Sunday due to an Achilles injury.
Crawford's absence is certainly a blow to the team's edge rushing depth, however there are still more than enough options on the D-line. Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce both have the opportunity to thrive, especially with the attention No. 98 will demand.
Paye, a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, has 30.5 career sacks and led the Colts in QB hurries (14) last season. Koonce could replicate his early career success that saw him record 10 sacks in his first two seasons. It's also worth noting he was second on the team in sacks (4.5) and QB pressures (14) behind Crosby in 2025.
Miguel Benavidez from New Mexico asks:
"What are we going to do about WR? We need a real WR1."
The Raiders do have an undeniable elite pass catcher, it just comes in the form of tight end Brock Bowers.
"Brock is phenomenal," wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said during camp. "I love being able to watch him and show the wideouts how he runs routes, his craftiness. ... It's neat to have him on the inside. He obviously pulls a lot of coverage, which opens up our guys."
As for the receiver room currently, there is no true X receiver. But that shouldn't come as a surprise if you've been keeping up with the plan.
"We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside," General Manager John Spytek said at the NFL Combine back in February.
"I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."
Looking at the receiving corps the Raiders currently have to work with, versatility is more of a factor. Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and rookie Malik Benson have all displayed the ability to play on the outside or in the slot – something Bowers also excels at as a tight end.
"We're just trying to be a whole complete room," Nailor said previously. "We want guys to be able to play all three positions, inside, outside and be able to move around. So, just having that competition, we're pushing each other. If somebody's making a mistake, we want to help them out, and if they're doing something right, we congratulate them. We're just trying to build something special here."
And while the Raiders seem comfortable with the receiving corps as it stands, there's still ample time to make additions as they see fit. Top veteran free agent options include Brandin Cooks, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Gabe Davis and former Raider Zay Jones.
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