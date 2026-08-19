Raiders Mailbag: Will new faces at linebacker change tone of the defense?

Oscar Hernandez from New Mexico asks:

"Are we going to see a big improvement this year at linebacker with the added free agent acquisitions?"

While the linebacking corps has been one of the bright spots of training camp, they were tested against a playoff worthy Texans offense Tuesday.

They delivered, as Quay Walker came away with a turnover in the joint practice. He perfectly jumped a wheel route for an interception, then proceeded to bathe in the boos coming from the Texans fans in attendance. Other free agent signing and Walker's college teammate Nakobe Dean also has a clear command over the defense at middle linebacker with green dot duties.

"Just trying to demand the standard," Dean said after Tuesday's practice, "demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense."