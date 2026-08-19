 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag | Las Vegas Raiders | Raiders.com

Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Will new faces at linebacker change tone of the defense?

Aug 19, 2026 at 10:16 AM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Oscar Hernandez from New Mexico asks:

"Are we going to see a big improvement this year at linebacker with the added free agent acquisitions?"

While the linebacking corps has been one of the bright spots of training camp, they were tested against a playoff worthy Texans offense Tuesday.

They delivered, as Quay Walker came away with a turnover in the joint practice. He perfectly jumped a wheel route for an interception, then proceeded to bathe in the boos coming from the Texans fans in attendance. Other free agent signing and Walker's college teammate Nakobe Dean also has a clear command over the defense at middle linebacker with green dot duties.

"Just trying to demand the standard," Dean said after Tuesday's practice, "demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense."

It's also worth noting that while Tommy Eichenberg is not a recent free agent signing, he's continuing to push for more reps in the front seven. He had a sack on Texans QB C.J. Stroud near the beginning of team period.

Related Links

Jesse Villagomez from California asks:

"Do they have a plan at the guard spots?"

Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers continue to be involved in a battle for the starting spot.

Powers-Johnson left practice early Monday and was held out of Tuesday's joint practice. Per Klint Kubiak, he's being "cautious" with the guard and the team will "keep evaluating him moving forward." He also said it's unlikely Powers-Johnson plays in Thursday's game.

So for now, Rogers will continue getting first-team reps in the preseason contest, as he did on Tuesday in the joint practice.

"He's a great presence. He's got a lot of dog to him," Kirk Cousins said of Rogers. "He's a fighter, competitive, and wants to be really good player.

"I think that whole group up front is working really hard. They come to work every day with a great demeanor as a unit, as individuals, and I like the way they approach their job."

As for left guard, it seems Spencer Burford is in the driver's seat for the starting job. Jordan Meredith, Atonio Mafi and Trey Zuhn III continue to be in the mix as depth at both guard spots.

Austin Nardone from Florida asks:

"How's Cian Slone?"

Cian Slone has continued to improve throughout camp. So much so that he earned substantial reps in Tuesday's practice.

The rookie UDFA is positioning himself to be on the bubble to make the 53-man roster. Another exceptional preseason showing would help his case. He had three total tackles and a quarterback sack against the Arizona Cardinals.

"You might look at him, and you might immediately judge him because of his lack of size or he's not the prototypical edge player," said defensive line coach Travis Smith.

Slone weighing in at under 240 pounds was a contributing factor to him going undrafted.

"Does not matter," Smith said. "His heart is as big as anyone in the league. His disposition is relentless. His physicality shows up day in and day out, whether it's setting edges or it's rushing with power or converting with a little bit of speed. So, that's really cool and fun to watch."

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 16

Come with us to Houston Methodist Training Center for a look at day 16 of 2026 Training Camp.

Signage during the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
1 / 114

Signage during the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
2 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
3 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
4 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
5 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
6 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
7 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
8 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
9 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
10 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
11 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
12 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
13 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
14 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
15 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
16 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
17 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
18 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
19 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
20 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
21 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
22 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
23 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
24 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
25 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
26 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
27 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
28 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
29 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
30 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
31 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
32 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
33 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
34 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
35 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
36 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
37 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
38 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
39 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
40 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
41 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
42 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
43 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
44 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
45 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
46 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
47 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
48 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
49 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
50 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
51 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
52 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
53 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
54 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
55 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
56 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
57 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
58 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
59 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans on the field for a joint practice with the Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
60 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans on the field for a joint practice with the Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
61 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
62 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
63 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
64 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
65 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
66 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
67 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
68 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
69 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
70 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
71 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
72 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
73 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
74 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
75 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
76 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
77 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
78 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
79 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
80 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
81 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
82 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
83 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
84 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
85 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
86 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
87 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
88 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
89 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
90 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
91 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
92 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
93 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
94 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
95 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
96 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
97 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
98 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
99 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
100 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
101 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
102 / 114

A Las Vegas Raiders fan on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
103 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
104 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
105 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
106 / 114

A helmet on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
107 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
108 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
109 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
110 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
111 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
112 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
113 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
114 / 114

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

A look at the highs and lows from the Raiders' joint practice in Houston.

news

What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

Take a look at what Texans coaches and players had to say following joint practice.

news

Gutierrez: Joint practices are the sweet spot – controlled chaos fueling real improvement

Joint practices have essentially replaced exhibition games as the true proving grounds during the preseason.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

The Raiders two tight ends continued to make a lasting impression in Monday's practice and a rookie edge rusher flashed his talents.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Versatility continues to shine through in Raiders offense

Connor Heyward at fullback and receiver development among top takeaways from Sunday's practice.

news

Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

news

3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks shares his thoughts from the Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Live updates from Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium

Follow along for updates from the Silver and Black's Tuesday night open practice.

news

From CFL prospect to Raiders lineman, Niklas Henning is finding his footing in the Raiders trenches

The No. 2 pick in the CFL Draft has been quickly adapting to the NFL and the rules within American football.

news

Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: Open practice at Allegiant Stadium

Check back here daily to catch up on the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more out of Raiders training camp.

Advertising