Raiders Mailbag: Will new faces at linebacker change tone of the defense?

Oscar Hernandez from New Mexico asks:
"Are we going to see a big improvement this year at linebacker with the added free agent acquisitions?"
While the linebacking corps has been one of the bright spots of training camp, they were tested against a playoff worthy Texans offense Tuesday.
They delivered, as Quay Walker came away with a turnover in the joint practice. He perfectly jumped a wheel route for an interception, then proceeded to bathe in the boos coming from the Texans fans in attendance. Other free agent signing and Walker's college teammate Nakobe Dean also has a clear command over the defense at middle linebacker with green dot duties.
"Just trying to demand the standard," Dean said after Tuesday's practice, "demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense."
It's also worth noting that while Tommy Eichenberg is not a recent free agent signing, he's continuing to push for more reps in the front seven. He had a sack on Texans QB C.J. Stroud near the beginning of team period.
Jesse Villagomez from California asks:
"Do they have a plan at the guard spots?"
Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers continue to be involved in a battle for the starting spot.
Powers-Johnson left practice early Monday and was held out of Tuesday's joint practice. Per Klint Kubiak, he's being "cautious" with the guard and the team will "keep evaluating him moving forward." He also said it's unlikely Powers-Johnson plays in Thursday's game.
So for now, Rogers will continue getting first-team reps in the preseason contest, as he did on Tuesday in the joint practice.
"He's a great presence. He's got a lot of dog to him," Kirk Cousins said of Rogers. "He's a fighter, competitive, and wants to be really good player.
"I think that whole group up front is working really hard. They come to work every day with a great demeanor as a unit, as individuals, and I like the way they approach their job."
As for left guard, it seems Spencer Burford is in the driver's seat for the starting job. Jordan Meredith, Atonio Mafi and Trey Zuhn III continue to be in the mix as depth at both guard spots.
Austin Nardone from Florida asks:
"How's Cian Slone?"
Cian Slone has continued to improve throughout camp. So much so that he earned substantial reps in Tuesday's practice.
The rookie UDFA is positioning himself to be on the bubble to make the 53-man roster. Another exceptional preseason showing would help his case. He had three total tackles and a quarterback sack against the Arizona Cardinals.
"You might look at him, and you might immediately judge him because of his lack of size or he's not the prototypical edge player," said defensive line coach Travis Smith.
Slone weighing in at under 240 pounds was a contributing factor to him going undrafted.
"Does not matter," Smith said. "His heart is as big as anyone in the league. His disposition is relentless. His physicality shows up day in and day out, whether it's setting edges or it's rushing with power or converting with a little bit of speed. So, that's really cool and fun to watch."
Come with us to Houston Methodist Training Center for a look at day 16 of 2026 Training Camp.