 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

Aug 18, 2026 at 03:28 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

HOUSTON – The Las Vegas Raiders got everything they needed out of their joint practice Tuesday with the Houston Texans.

The Silver and Black had an opportunity to test their skills against a talented, veteran team – not to mention in a hostile environment with Texans fans in attendance.

It wasn't an easy day by any stretch. Klint Kubiak and his revamped offense were tasked with moving the ball on a Texans defense that surrendered the least amount of yards to opposing offenses in 2025. As for the defense, the secondary was tested by quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins.

While there were some bright spots and low points for the Raiders throughout the practice, they'll take it in stride and review the film before their preseason game Thursday.

"With joint practices, the main thing is you're just trying to get working and get each other better without turning into a fight and a melee," Kubiak said after the practice. "So, I thought our guys were very mature. ... It's about getting the team better, and so I'd say overall I was pleased with that."

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Links

Why Not Brock?

Brock Bowers was one of, if not the most impressive offensive player on the field for the Raiders.

He caught the first pass of the day on an out route from Kirk Cousins and continued to make plays down the stretch. Fernando Mendoza's best throw of the day was to the tight end, a tight window throw splitting multiple defenders over the middle. Bowers capped off the joint practice with a touchdown grab in red zone period from Cousins.

"He's always detailed on his routes," Cousins said. "He just takes care of himself, he's a pro and he's the kind of guy that you say, 'Alright, if we do our part getting you the football, you stay healthy, the sky is the limit.' We've just got to take it one day at a time and keep giving him those opportunities to help us."

Tranquilo

Cousins continued to handle the brunt of first-team reps under center, however Mendoza also got some valuable snaps against an imposing first-team Texans defense.

He had his moments with a few impressive throws to Bowers and a big gain to Deven Thompkins. However with the highs came some lows, including an interception in red zone period to Jalen Pitre.

"Although I treat every practice like a game, there's no negative repercussions from today except learning experience," Mendoza said. "So you never want to let your teammates down in a red zone period. But at the same time, it's the best time for it to happen, especially against another team. I look forward to watching the film."

"Whether there's a negative play ... we all are able to bounce back from it and have a forward-thinking and optimistic mindset," he added. "Whether it's a tranquilo, which means 'calm' in Spanish, I say 'tranquilo' and move forward.

Even in just one practice, Mendoza earned the respect of a Texans defense that ranked at the top of the league last season.

"I loved his energy, said Will Anderson, Texans First-Team All-Pro edge rusher. "I loved the way he was cheering his O-line on, cheering his team on. He's going to be a really great quarterback in this league."

Promising showing from rookie running back

Another rookie that stood out in Houston was running back Mike Washington Jr.

The fourth-rounder made the most of his reps, finishing his runs and hitting gaps for big gains, against the Texans first- and second-team defense. His most impressive play of the day was a stiff arm in open space against linebacker Henry To'oTo'o for a touchdown.

'I think you saw today what you see in practice [every day]. Very few guys just rise to the occasion and become gamers," Kubiak said. "They have to show it to you in practice first. Mike has done it in practice. He's done it in the game, and we've just got to keep challenging him and putting more on his shoulders."

A look at the defense

The Raiders defensive line looked the part throughout team period, with would've been sacks from Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye. Their ability to win their matchups off the edge was assisted by consistent pressure from Tonka Hemingway, Jonah Laulu and Thomas Booker IV.

The linebacking corps also had a tremendous day. Tommy Eichenberg came away with a sack early in team period. Later during 7-on-7 period, Quay Walker perfectly jumped a wheel route out the backfield for an interception, jolting the Raiders sideline.

"Just trying to demand the standard," Nakobe Dean said, "demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense."

Something else noticeable about the defense is the cornerback battling still seemingly wide open. A day after Darien Porter took the majority of first-team reps opposite Eric Stokes, there was a healthy rotation at the spot which included rookies Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy as well as Decamerion Richardson. Both Masses and Richardson made plays on the ball in coverage.

Room for improvement: The Raiders red zone defense that surrendered multiple rushing touchdowns at the goal line.

"We are transitioning to where we want to be with certain calls and certain personnel groupings that's out there to stop the run," Dean said. "So, we're getting there."

Photos: Raiders depart for Preseason Week 2 against the Houston Texans

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
20 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42), tackle Gary Smith III (75) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42), tackle Gary Smith III (75) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

The Raiders two tight ends continued to make a lasting impression in Monday's practice and a rookie edge rusher flashed his talents.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Versatility continues to shine through in Raiders offense

Connor Heyward at fullback and receiver development among top takeaways from Sunday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Live updates from Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium

Follow along for updates from the Silver and Black's Tuesday night open practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Offense firing on all cylinders

Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers and Malik Benson stole the show in Day 10 of camp practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Fernando Mendoza sees increased reps, Kubiak reiterates expectations for practice

Top takeaways from Saturday's practice include Mendoza's pocket presence and Ashton Jeanty turning on the jets.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Defense piles up takeaways

Two interceptions and a safety highlighted an intense eighth practice of Raiders camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza showcase their strengths

Two quarterbacks, Ashton Jeanty and a rookie cornerback set the tone in Raiders' seventh training camp practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Rookie receiver gaining traction

The offense turned things around Tuesday morning following a defensive-heavy practice yesterday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/3: Intensity in the trenches heightens with pads on

Maxx Crosby, Tyler Linderbaum and Eric Stokes brought the physicality Monday morning.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Athleticism in secondary starting to shine through

A Greedy Vance pick-six and multiple pass breakups from several other cornerbacks were among main takeaways from Sunday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Brock Bowers shows out with Las Vegas community in attendance

The Raiders' All-Pro tight end was on top of his game Friday, while the defense came away with their first interception of camp.

Latest Content

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 16

Aug 18, 2026

Come with us to Houston Methodist Training Center for a look at day 16 of 2026 Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

Aug 18, 2026

A look at the highs and lows from the Raiders' joint practice in Houston.

news

What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

Aug 18, 2026

Take a look at what Texans coaches and players had to say following joint practice.

video

Klint Kubiak on joint practice with the Texans: 'Glad we got the reps against them'

Aug 18, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak on joint practice with the Houston Texans, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and more.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Texans

Aug 18, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Houston to take on the Texans in Preseason Week 2.

gallery

Photos: Raiders depart for Preseason Week 2 against the Houston Texans

Aug 17, 2026

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Gutierrez: Joint practices are the sweet spot – controlled chaos fueling real improvement

Aug 17, 2026

Joint practices have essentially replaced exhibition games as the true proving grounds during the preseason.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 15

Aug 17, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center for a look at day 15 of 2026 Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

Aug 17, 2026

The Raiders two tight ends continued to make a lasting impression in Monday's practice and a rookie edge rusher flashed his talents.

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for second preseason game vs. Houston Texans

Aug 17, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of the opening preseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Cardinals

Aug 16, 2026

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, joined by the Junior Raiderettes for a pregame performance presented by Intermountain Children's Health.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 14

Aug 16, 2026

Photos from day 14 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

View All
Advertising