Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

HOUSTON – The Las Vegas Raiders got everything they needed out of their joint practice Tuesday with the Houston Texans.
The Silver and Black had an opportunity to test their skills against a talented, veteran team – not to mention in a hostile environment with Texans fans in attendance.
It wasn't an easy day by any stretch. Klint Kubiak and his revamped offense were tasked with moving the ball on a Texans defense that surrendered the least amount of yards to opposing offenses in 2025. As for the defense, the secondary was tested by quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins.
While there were some bright spots and low points for the Raiders throughout the practice, they'll take it in stride and review the film before their preseason game Thursday.
"With joint practices, the main thing is you're just trying to get working and get each other better without turning into a fight and a melee," Kubiak said after the practice. "So, I thought our guys were very mature. ... It's about getting the team better, and so I'd say overall I was pleased with that."
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Why Not Brock?
Brock Bowers was one of, if not the most impressive offensive player on the field for the Raiders.
He caught the first pass of the day on an out route from Kirk Cousins and continued to make plays down the stretch. Fernando Mendoza's best throw of the day was to the tight end, a tight window throw splitting multiple defenders over the middle. Bowers capped off the joint practice with a touchdown grab in red zone period from Cousins.
"He's always detailed on his routes," Cousins said. "He just takes care of himself, he's a pro and he's the kind of guy that you say, 'Alright, if we do our part getting you the football, you stay healthy, the sky is the limit.' We've just got to take it one day at a time and keep giving him those opportunities to help us."
Tranquilo
Cousins continued to handle the brunt of first-team reps under center, however Mendoza also got some valuable snaps against an imposing first-team Texans defense.
He had his moments with a few impressive throws to Bowers and a big gain to Deven Thompkins. However with the highs came some lows, including an interception in red zone period to Jalen Pitre.
"Although I treat every practice like a game, there's no negative repercussions from today except learning experience," Mendoza said. "So you never want to let your teammates down in a red zone period. But at the same time, it's the best time for it to happen, especially against another team. I look forward to watching the film."
"Whether there's a negative play ... we all are able to bounce back from it and have a forward-thinking and optimistic mindset," he added. "Whether it's a tranquilo, which means 'calm' in Spanish, I say 'tranquilo' and move forward.
Even in just one practice, Mendoza earned the respect of a Texans defense that ranked at the top of the league last season.
"I loved his energy, said Will Anderson, Texans First-Team All-Pro edge rusher. "I loved the way he was cheering his O-line on, cheering his team on. He's going to be a really great quarterback in this league."
Promising showing from rookie running back
Another rookie that stood out in Houston was running back Mike Washington Jr.
The fourth-rounder made the most of his reps, finishing his runs and hitting gaps for big gains, against the Texans first- and second-team defense. His most impressive play of the day was a stiff arm in open space against linebacker Henry To'oTo'o for a touchdown.
'I think you saw today what you see in practice [every day]. Very few guys just rise to the occasion and become gamers," Kubiak said. "They have to show it to you in practice first. Mike has done it in practice. He's done it in the game, and we've just got to keep challenging him and putting more on his shoulders."
A look at the defense
The Raiders defensive line looked the part throughout team period, with would've been sacks from Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye. Their ability to win their matchups off the edge was assisted by consistent pressure from Tonka Hemingway, Jonah Laulu and Thomas Booker IV.
The linebacking corps also had a tremendous day. Tommy Eichenberg came away with a sack early in team period. Later during 7-on-7 period, Quay Walker perfectly jumped a wheel route out the backfield for an interception, jolting the Raiders sideline.
"Just trying to demand the standard," Nakobe Dean said, "demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense."
Something else noticeable about the defense is the cornerback battling still seemingly wide open. A day after Darien Porter took the majority of first-team reps opposite Eric Stokes, there was a healthy rotation at the spot which included rookies Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy as well as Decamerion Richardson. Both Masses and Richardson made plays on the ball in coverage.
Room for improvement: The Raiders red zone defense that surrendered multiple rushing touchdowns at the goal line.
"We are transitioning to where we want to be with certain calls and certain personnel groupings that's out there to stop the run," Dean said. "So, we're getting there."
Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.