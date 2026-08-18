Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

A look at the defense

The Raiders defensive line looked the part throughout team period, with would've been sacks from Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye. Their ability to win their matchups off the edge was assisted by consistent pressure from Tonka Hemingway, Jonah Laulu and Thomas Booker IV.

The linebacking corps also had a tremendous day. Tommy Eichenberg came away with a sack early in team period. Later during 7-on-7 period, Quay Walker perfectly jumped a wheel route out the backfield for an interception, jolting the Raiders sideline.

"Just trying to demand the standard," Nakobe Dean said, "demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense."

Something else noticeable about the defense is the cornerback battling still seemingly wide open. A day after Darien Porter took the majority of first-team reps opposite Eric Stokes, there was a healthy rotation at the spot which included rookies Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy as well as Decamerion Richardson. Both Masses and Richardson made plays on the ball in coverage.

Room for improvement: The Raiders red zone defense that surrendered multiple rushing touchdowns at the goal line.