Raiders sign WR Noah Brown

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Noah Brown, the club announced Sunday.

Brown joins the Raiders for his ninth NFL season after spending the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Washington Commanders. Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick (239th) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown has played five seasons with the Cowboys (2017-22), one season with the Houston Texans (2023) and two seasons with the Commanders (2024-25).

The 6-2, 225-pound wide receiver has played in 91 career games (38 starts) and owns 155 receptions for 2,083 yards (13.4 avg.) and six touchdowns over his eight years in the NFL. Since 2020, Brown has averaged 13.7 yards per reception, tied for the 24th best average in the NFL over that span (min. 125 rec.).

The Sparta, N.J., native spent three seasons at Ohio State (2014-16), where he played in 28 games for the Buckeyes, 15 as a true freshman in 2014 and 13 in 2016, recording 33 receptions for 411 yards (12.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns.