Raiders sign LB Segun Olubi

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Segun Olubi, the club announced Monday.

Olubi returns to the Silver and Black after being released during final roster cuts on Sunday. The 6-0, 225-pound linebacker spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2022-25), where he appeared in 51 games and recorded 20 tackles (14 solo), one pass defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts. He also registered 30 tackles on special teams, the most on the Colts over that span.

In 2025, Olubi played in all 17 games and recorded 11 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and one blocked punt. He was one of just 13 players in the NFL to record 10-plus tackles and one forced fumble on special teams last season.

Olubi played collegiately at San Diego State from 2020-21, where he played in 21 games and recorded 68 tackles (34), four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles. He also spent time at Harding University (2019), Saddlebrook College (2018) and College of Idaho (2017).

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. on the Reserve/Injured list.