Position-by-position breakdown of the Raiders' initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their final transactions for their 53-man roster.
It's worth noting that this is an initial roster; changes are expected weekly – if not daily – as players are constantly being evaluated.
With that said, take a look at who makes up the Silver and Black's position groups going into the 2026 regular season (players in alphabetical order).
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Fullback
Tight Ends
Wide Receivers
Offensive Linemen
Spencer Burford, DJ Glaze, Charles Grant, Tyler Linderbaum, Atonio Mafi, Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Caleb Rogers, Trey Zuhn III
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Sunday, August 30)