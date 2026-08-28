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Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak enters critical roster evaluation period with preseason complete

Aug 28, 2026 at 12:12 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's time for difficult decisions to be made.

No NFL team is immune from roster cuts, and the Las Vegas Raiders must take their locker room down to 53 players this Sunday. With their preseason now concluded after a 18-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there's a lot of work to be done over the next 48 hours.

"You develop relationships with these guys since April and they give you their heart and their soul and all their time, and eventually it comes down to this." Klint Kubiak said Friday morning via video conference

"But there's also so many examples of guys that have been cut and make practice squads and make a team, or guys that get claimed by other teams, or guys that get cut five times and make 12-year careers. ... You get better and you learn and you fail forward."

Here's what Kubiak had to say regarding the preseason finale and the status of the team moving forward.

On the quarterback depth chart:

"We have three guys that are ready to play. And it's going to be some hard decisions on who's one, who's two, and that's not a decision that we have to make today. But those are discussions that are ongoing."

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On Kirk Cousins:

"I just think he's taking practice to the field. Like you said, he's led scoring drives. We would have loved to lead three touchdown scoring drives. So, we're not satisfied with field goals and that's an area that we need to improve at. But I see a guy that's leading the offense."

On Ashton Jeanty's injury:

"He's still on the mend and we're still working to get him back. We've got another week to assess how he's going to look going into this first game, but we're counting on him."

On Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. as a rushing tandem:

"I think that they're both going to prepare to play a lot of football and as these games unfold, you react to the game. I think we got two guys that we're really excited about. ... They just got to make the most of every rep that they get. Not making any promises on percentages of play time. It's when you get to the game, sometimes the guy you think is going to have five carries has 20. Sometimes the guy you think is going to be just a scat protection back is in there blocking six-man protection for 20 reps. So, we've got to get ready for them to play in all phases."

On the defense vs. the 49ers:

"Obviously, I love how fast our defense started and how great of a job they did on third down, in the red zone. I thought our coaches have done an excellent job. I look forward to going and playing these games with our starters for a full four quarters and then playing a full game together."

On defensive end Patrick Johnson:

"Saw a guy that's a professional, a guy that plays extremely hard. He's productive. Ever since he's come in here, he's made plays for us."

On his overall assessment of team:

"I love our guys. I love how hard they work. I love how mature they are. I love how important the game is to them and how important playing for the Silver and Black is to them. I can't wait to go on this journey with them for the next 17 weeks in a row."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. 49ers | Preseason Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14), punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Alex Ward (47) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) arrive to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14), punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Alex Ward (47) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) arrive to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
, Thursday.Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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, Thursday.Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Limited Owner Allan Boscacci before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Limited Owner Allan Boscacci before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Devyn Perkins (49) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Devyn Perkins (49) warming up before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) with a fan before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) with a fan before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Braeden Daniels (79) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Braeden Daniels (79) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) waits to be introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) waits to be introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the coin toss before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the coin toss before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates after a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates after a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 37-yard field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 37-yard field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 37-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 37-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates with linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) after making a tackle with during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates with linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) after making a tackle with during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) celebrates with defensive end Patrick Johnson(93) after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) celebrates with defensive end Patrick Johnson(93) after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) and tackle Dalton Wagner (78) after kicking a 53-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) and tackle Dalton Wagner (78) after kicking a 53-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates after kicking a 53-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates after kicking a 53-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) celebrates with wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and safety Dalton Johnson (43) after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) celebrates with wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and safety Dalton Johnson (43) after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with safety Dalton Johnson (43) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with safety Dalton Johnson (43) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle with teammates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle with teammates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) catches a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) catches a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrate during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrate during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) returns a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) returns a kickoff during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 45-yard field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 45-yard field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 45-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 45-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with long snapper Alex Ward (47) after kicking a 45-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with long snapper Alex Ward (47) after kicking a 45-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the sideline during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the sideline during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) celebrates with defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) celebrates with defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with guard Caleb Rogers (76) after running the ball during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with guard Caleb Rogers (76) after running the ball during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) celebrates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) celebrates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) breaks a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) breaks a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) celebrates after making a tackle with teammates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) celebrates after making a tackle with teammates during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) defends during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) makes a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) makes a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) makes a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) makes a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) makes a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) makes a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a field goal attempt during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan after the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan after the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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