Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak enters critical roster evaluation period with preseason complete

"I think that they're both going to prepare to play a lot of football and as these games unfold, you react to the game. I think we got two guys that we're really excited about. ... They just got to make the most of every rep that they get. Not making any promises on percentages of play time. It's when you get to the game, sometimes the guy you think is going to have five carries has 20. Sometimes the guy you think is going to be just a scat protection back is in there blocking six-man protection for 20 reps. So, we've got to get ready for them to play in all phases."