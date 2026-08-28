Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak enters critical roster evaluation period with preseason complete

It's time for difficult decisions to be made.
No NFL team is immune from roster cuts, and the Las Vegas Raiders must take their locker room down to 53 players this Sunday. With their preseason now concluded after a 18-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there's a lot of work to be done over the next 48 hours.
"You develop relationships with these guys since April and they give you their heart and their soul and all their time, and eventually it comes down to this." Klint Kubiak said Friday morning via video conference
"But there's also so many examples of guys that have been cut and make practice squads and make a team, or guys that get claimed by other teams, or guys that get cut five times and make 12-year careers. ... You get better and you learn and you fail forward."
Here's what Kubiak had to say regarding the preseason finale and the status of the team moving forward.
On the quarterback depth chart:
"We have three guys that are ready to play. And it's going to be some hard decisions on who's one, who's two, and that's not a decision that we have to make today. But those are discussions that are ongoing."
On Kirk Cousins:
"I just think he's taking practice to the field. Like you said, he's led scoring drives. We would have loved to lead three touchdown scoring drives. So, we're not satisfied with field goals and that's an area that we need to improve at. But I see a guy that's leading the offense."
On Ashton Jeanty's injury:
"He's still on the mend and we're still working to get him back. We've got another week to assess how he's going to look going into this first game, but we're counting on him."
On Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. as a rushing tandem:
"I think that they're both going to prepare to play a lot of football and as these games unfold, you react to the game. I think we got two guys that we're really excited about. ... They just got to make the most of every rep that they get. Not making any promises on percentages of play time. It's when you get to the game, sometimes the guy you think is going to have five carries has 20. Sometimes the guy you think is going to be just a scat protection back is in there blocking six-man protection for 20 reps. So, we've got to get ready for them to play in all phases."
On the defense vs. the 49ers:
"Obviously, I love how fast our defense started and how great of a job they did on third down, in the red zone. I thought our coaches have done an excellent job. I look forward to going and playing these games with our starters for a full four quarters and then playing a full game together."
On defensive end Patrick Johnson:
"Saw a guy that's a professional, a guy that plays extremely hard. He's productive. Ever since he's come in here, he's made plays for us."
On his overall assessment of team:
"I love our guys. I love how hard they work. I love how mature they are. I love how important the game is to them and how important playing for the Silver and Black is to them. I can't wait to go on this journey with them for the next 17 weeks in a row."
View the best photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.