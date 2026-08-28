Game Recap: Big decisions await Raiders following preseason finale vs. 49ers

However with time, the depth of the Raiders was tested.

After taking a 6-0 lead, the 49ers started capitalizing on the Silver and Black's mistakes. Fernando Mendoza's second passing attempt bobbled out of the hands of Jalen Nailor for an interception to linebacker Tatum Bethune.

The 49ers defensive line consistently got pressure on the rookie quarterback, sacking him twice and adding five hits. Mendoza ended the day 7-of-14 for 57 yards.

"The pass rush was fantastic tonight," Mendoza said of the Niners defense, "and I think it's a great experience. ... Whether you like it or not, there are monsters at the other side of the ball and you need to get the ball out quick. It teaches you [that] you need to play on time and there's less margin for error. I think it's a great experience having that heat and duress because diamonds are built under pressure, they're build under fire."

The No. 1 pick finishes his first preseason with a 54.1 completion percentage, two interceptions and a lot to still learn moving forward.

"There is a big jump going from college to the NFL," he said. "The speed and there's so many different aspect. The NFL's a tough business and it's a challenge I look forward to taking head on with my teammates."

While the Raiders defense prevented San Francisco from getting in the end zone, it wasn't enough.

49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro went a perfect 6-of-6 with three of his made field goals over 50 yards. In response, Matt Gay went 4-of-5, wide left from 54 yards in the third quarter for his only miss this preseason.

Despite the missed kick, special teams is a phase of the game Kubiak will key in on heading into roster cuts. The unit was vastly improved from the previous week, in which they committed multiple penalties.

"You're just trying to see those bottom of the roster guys, how much value can they add to your team," the Raiders head coach said, "so look forward to watching the special teams film."

Even in defeat, this game will largely be taken into account for what comes next when constructing the Raiders roster. Serving as a final dress rehearsal, cuts will be made this Sunday.