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Game Recap: Big decisions await Raiders following preseason finale vs. 49ers

Aug 27, 2026 at 09:21 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

What can the Raiders take away from this preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers?

Well, more than you think.

Despite falling 18-12 to the former Bay rivals, the Silver and Black should now have everything they need to evaluate their players.

Klint Kubiak used Thursday's preseason finale to get his first-team unit more reps before the real action begins in the regular season. In return, satisfactory results.

Kirk Cousins almost threw an interception to former Raider Jack Jones on his first pass. After getting that out the way, the veteran quarterback shredded the 49ers defense for eight completions and 51 yards, seamlessly moving the ball down the field.

"A lot of positives, just want to finish with touchdowns instead of field goals," Cousins said, as his two drives ended in field goals from Matt Gay.

"Would've loved to convert that last third down to keep that drive going."

Rookie Mike Washington Jr., starting in place of an injured Ashton Jeanty, put an exclamation point on a monstrous preseason. He rushed for 49 yards on eight carries and has averaged a whopping 7.3 yards a carry in three games.

"I'm ready," Washington said. "I get my confidence from my faith ... I'm ready."

And on the defensive side of the ball, the starting unit got off the field quick in their first two drives. 49ers quarterback Mac Jones was held to 1-of-5 on his pass attempts for seven yards on his lone completion.

"We wanted to start the game fast," Nakobe Dean said postgame. "The first two preseason games, we didn't start fast as a defense. So being able to start fast and basically doing the things that we said we were going to do, [we] trust the game plan and execute."

However with time, the depth of the Raiders was tested.

After taking a 6-0 lead, the 49ers started capitalizing on the Silver and Black's mistakes. Fernando Mendoza's second passing attempt bobbled out of the hands of Jalen Nailor for an interception to linebacker Tatum Bethune.

The 49ers defensive line consistently got pressure on the rookie quarterback, sacking him twice and adding five hits. Mendoza ended the day 7-of-14 for 57 yards.

"The pass rush was fantastic tonight," Mendoza said of the Niners defense, "and I think it's a great experience. ... Whether you like it or not, there are monsters at the other side of the ball and you need to get the ball out quick. It teaches you [that] you need to play on time and there's less margin for error. I think it's a great experience having that heat and duress because diamonds are built under pressure, they're build under fire."

The No. 1 pick finishes his first preseason with a 54.1 completion percentage, two interceptions and a lot to still learn moving forward.

"There is a big jump going from college to the NFL," he said. "The speed and there's so many different aspect. The NFL's a tough business and it's a challenge I look forward to taking head on with my teammates."

While the Raiders defense prevented San Francisco from getting in the end zone, it wasn't enough.

49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro went a perfect 6-of-6 with three of his made field goals over 50 yards. In response, Matt Gay went 4-of-5, wide left from 54 yards in the third quarter for his only miss this preseason.

Despite the missed kick, special teams is a phase of the game Kubiak will key in on heading into roster cuts. The unit was vastly improved from the previous week, in which they committed multiple penalties.

"You're just trying to see those bottom of the roster guys, how much value can they add to your team," the Raiders head coach said, "so look forward to watching the special teams film."

Even in defeat, this game will largely be taken into account for what comes next when constructing the Raiders roster. Serving as a final dress rehearsal, cuts will be made this Sunday.

"It's not going to be fun. Hard decisions," Kubiak admitted. "Guys that have been working their tails off with us since April that aren't going to get to be here. That's part of the NFL."

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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\32Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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\32Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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