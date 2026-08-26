Preseason Preview: Raiders close out the preseason against the 49ers

Opponent profile

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan does not expect to play his starters in the finale, especially with the Niners' first regular-season game taking place in Australia.

"I don't think you'll see many starters," Shanahan said in a Tuesday press conference. "We just don't have enough time as we usually do, so I'll be surprised if any of them are out there. There might be a couple, but it will be closer to how [Preseason] Week 1 was."