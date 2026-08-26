Preseason Preview: Raiders close out the preseason against the 49ers

The Silver and Black are back home to host the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which the Raiders and 49ers have faced each other in the preseason and 44th all-time preseason matchup between the two. San Francisco holds a 22-20-1 preseason series record against the Raiders.
Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium Here's what you need to know.
Opponent profile
The 49ers are 1-1 this preseason – a 19-13 loss to the Titans and a 41-17 win over the Chargers last Thursday.
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan does not expect to play his starters in the finale, especially with the Niners' first regular-season game taking place in Australia.
"I don't think you'll see many starters," Shanahan said in a Tuesday press conference. "We just don't have enough time as we usually do, so I'll be surprised if any of them are out there. There might be a couple, but it will be closer to how [Preseason] Week 1 was."
Raiders updates
Ashton Jeanty left practice Sunday and was helped off the field by trainers after landing awkwardly trying to dive for a pass. Head Coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that the running back is "on the mend," but didn't elaborate further as he did not want to discuss any injuries in detail.
Transactions
The Raiders released WR Noah Brown on Monday.
On Sunday, Aug. 30, teams must reduce their active rosters to a maximum of 53 players by 3 p.m. PT. This is just an initial roster; changes are expected weekly – if not daily – as players are constantly being evaluated. Click here to learn more.
Gameday Entertainment
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hosting Raiders Alumni from across the country for an Alumni Reunion this week to celebrate the forever bond that comes from playing for the Silver and Black. Over 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests will gather inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium this Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers.
As we begin a season-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Raiders' first Super Bowl championship, the Raiders and Las Vegas' own Arbor View High School Football Team are recreating four iconic moments from Super Bowl XI on the field at halftime of the preseason contest against the 49ers. Click here to read more.
Former Raiders punter Wayne Crow will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Thursday's Raiders vs. 49ers game. Click here to read more.
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How to watch
The game will be broadcast on FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU) with Jason Horowitz providing the play-by-play action alongside Raiders preseason color commentators Rich Gannon and Kirk Morrison. Fans can stream the TV broadcast on Raiders.com at this link and in the Raiders app (geo restrictions apply).
On the airwaves, Radio Nation Radio 920 AM will feature radio personality JT the Brick alongside analysts Eric Allen and Matt Millen, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the game.
For the Spanish call, Harry Ruiz's energetic play-by-play takes the lead on Deportes Vegas 1460 AM.
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