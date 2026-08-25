Kubiak: Ashton Jeanty is 'on the mend'

Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that running back Ashton Jeanty is "on the mend."
Kubiak didn't elaborate further as he didn't want to discuss any injuries in detail.
Jeanty left practice Sunday and was helped off the field by trainers after landing awkwardly trying to dive for a pass.
The running back totaled 1,321 scrimmage yards (975 rushing) and 10 scrimmage touchdowns in his 2025 rookie campaign.
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