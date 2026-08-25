How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders close out their preseason slate Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
Allegiant Stadium
Thursday, August 27
5:00 p.m PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX5 Las Vegas
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Rich Gannon
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
Out-of-Market TV Affiliates:
BAY AREA: KRON 4
SACRAMENTO: KTXL 40
BAKERSFIELD: KGET 17
LOS ANGELES: KTLA 5
SAN DIEGO: FOX 5
SALT LAKE CITY: KTVX 4
RENO: KNSN 21
HAWAII: KHON 2
ANCHORAGE, AK: KYUR, NYUR, KTBY
FAIRBANKS, AK: KATN, NATN, OATN
JUNEAU, AK: KJUD, NJUD, OJUD
Please check your local TV listings for availability.
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Analyst:
|JT The Brick
|Analyst:
|Eric Allen
|Analyst:
|Matt Millen
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Color Analyst:
|Joel Romo
Livestream
Watch the game for free via the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) or on Raiders.com via this direct link.
The stream is available in-market only. Please check your local TV listings for availability and make sure to allow location access for your device.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.
International Fans
Fans in the Raiders' international markets can stream the game free via the direct links below (geo restrictions apply):
Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.
Pregame Radio Broadcast
Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.
Postgame Coverage
Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."
Postgame Press Conferences
Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.
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