Las Vegas Raiders announce $25 million game-changing gift to Intermountain Health to help build Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital

LAS VEGAS (August 24, 2026) — The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Health today announced a $25 million gift to help build Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital. The gift was led by Raiders owners Mark Davis, Egon Durban, and Michael Meldman – each of whom contributed $5 million toward the development – and the Raiders, which committed the additional $10 million.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are making our largest philanthropic commitment in franchise history because we are dedicated to building a healthier future for kids in Nevada," said Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. "We want this gift to remind children and families that they have our team backing them and that the support of the entire Raider Nation is in their corner."

The hospital, located at the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, will be the first of its kind in Nevada, anchoring a new future for kids and families across the state and delivering comprehensive, high-acuity pediatric care. The 828,000 square-foot standalone children's hospital will be located on a 33-acre campus and feature 180 patient beds, with room to grow. It will provide advanced emergency services designed specifically for children and a full spectrum outpatient center alongside inpatient and specialty care.

"The Raiders are committed to excellence, and this gift is a generational investment that will keep families closer, strengthen our community, and give every kid every chance to thrive," said Mitch Cloward, Intermountain Health region president.

In recognition of this landmark gift, Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital's physical therapy and rehabilitation space, along with its bistro — spaces designed for healing and recovery, will be named in the Raiders' honor.

The future Las Vegas Raiders Bistro, located adjacent to the hospital's main lobby, will provide nourishment, comfort, and a moment of respite for families. This will be a space where caregivers and parents navigating the complexities of having a child in the hospital can pause. Whether gathering strength for the next conversation, sharing a quiet meal, or seeking a moment of normalcy, families will find support here.

"Sports remind us that we do our best when we have the right team around us," said Michael Meldman. "Families deserve to feel supported every step of the way. In addition to the experts at Intermountain Health, the Raiders family stands with our community's kids."

The Las Vegas Raiders Inpatient Rehab Gym will help children heal, grow stronger, and regain confidence through movement and play. Purposefully created to be both innovative and whimsical, the space will feature advanced therapeutic equipment alongside playful design elements. Here, therapy will feel empowering and fun, while supporting physical recovery, nurturing resilience, independence, and joy. The Raiders' commitment to children's health helps make every developmental milestone possible.

"When we invest in children, we invest in everything that comes next — their education, their opportunities, and their future," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. "We want Nevada's kids to know that their home team is cheering them on."

The Nevada Campaign for Kids will strengthen, address, and extend pediatric care for children across the region. Led by co-chairs Bill and Wendy Hornbuckle, this visionary effort will be accomplished through building a broad coalition of philanthropic, clinical, and community partners committed to exceptional care for children. The Raiders monumental gift will help make that vision possible by expanding access to exceptional pediatric care and creating a hospital experience designed around the needs of children and families.

"This incredible gift honoring Raider Nation is among the largest contributed through an NFL franchise and serves as a pacesetting prelude to the region's most impactful and galvanizing healthcare campaign for children ever," said David Flood, president of Intermountain Foundation and chief development officer at Intermountain Health. "This great organization loves these communities, this state, their players and personnel, and of course, their incredible fans. From our very first conversations with the Raiders leaders, this gift was envisioned as a lasting investment in families for generations to come. We are honored, and hopeful, that many will soon be inspired to follow."