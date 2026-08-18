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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Texans

Aug 18, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Houston to take on the Texans in Preseason Week 2.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans

Reliant Stadium

Thursday, August 20

5:00 p.m PT

Television Broadcast Information
Network:ESPN, FOX5 (local)
Play-by-play:Joe Buck
Analyst:Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporter:Lisa Salters
Sideline Reporter:Laura Rutledge
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Analyst:Kirk Morrison

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Harry Ruiz

Livestream

Watch via the ESPN App or on your phone or tablet with NFL+.

International Fans

Fans in the Raiders' international markets can stream the game free via the direct links below (geo restrictions apply):

Raiders Australia stream

Raiders Mexico stream

Raiders New Zealand stream

Raiders UAE stream

Raiders UK stream

Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)

Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.

Pregame Radio Broadcast

Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.

Postgame Coverage

Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."

Postgame Press Conferences

Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our FacebookInstagram and X accounts.

Silver and Black and White: Preseason Week 1 vs. Cardinals

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their offseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the locker room before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the locker room before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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