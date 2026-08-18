How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Houston to take on the Texans in Preseason Week 2.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans
Reliant Stadium
Thursday, August 20
5:00 p.m PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|ESPN, FOX5 (local)
|Play-by-play:
|Joe Buck
|Analyst:
|Troy Aikman
|Sideline Reporter:
|Lisa Salters
|Sideline Reporter:
|Laura Rutledge
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
International Fans
Fans in the Raiders' international markets can stream the game free via the direct links below (geo restrictions apply):
Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.
Pregame Radio Broadcast
Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.
Postgame Coverage
Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."
Postgame Press Conferences
Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.
Follow Along on Social
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.