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What the Chiefs are saying about the Raiders before the Week 4 matchup

Oct 02, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 4 contest.

On the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry:

"I think it'll be a great atmosphere for a football game. I think they've done a nice job of improving their football team. This is what it's all about, and I think it'll be great for the fans. It's a heck of a rivalry over the years, and the better the two teams are, the better the rivalry. So, this is what it's all about." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"These games count as two. The importance of the game, it's an AFC West game. ... Just the physicality these type of games bring and the momentum these games have for the shape of the division." – Chiefs DT Chris Jones

"Both teams 3-0 right here for a chance to be top of the division. ... It's early in the season but it feels like a really big game." – Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill

On the Raiders defense:

"It starts with Maxx [Crosby] and their defensive line and being able to protect and be able to run the ball and do stuff like that. But they have great players everywhere and they fly to the football. And I think what you said is that they turned the football over, which is huge in this league, and so, we'll have to match their intensity." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

"They're doing a hell of a job on defense. Those guys are playing fast. They're playing hard. Obviously, you see what Maxx Crosby and crew has done. These guys are leading in a number of stats. I think leading the league in fumbles, batted balls. They've got a high number of turnovers. They're doing a hell of a job of enjoying the game and playing fun, having a lot of fun playing."  – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy​

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Relentless. Relentless, tough, heck of a player, all pro. One of the best in the business. His ability to maintain that intensity throughout a game, that's special." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"He's doing a hell of a job of leading those guys through this particular three-game success that they've had." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

"He's one of the best competitors in the league. I think that's where the respect comes from is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there. And so, when you go against those guys, it brings out the best in you, but there's a ton of respect for how he plays the game of football, how he competes and the man that he is. For me, I just know when I step on that football field, I'm going to need my best because he's going to bring his best, and I think that's when you get the best games out there." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"I've been down this road before. Kirk's one of these quarterbacks I've got a tremendous amount of respect for. He's been doing it for a long time. I think he's a quality guy. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I respect his character. That part is great, but the part on the football field, he gets the ball out so quick that he makes it really difficult. I think the knocking down of passes will be really important. The sticky coverage and making him throw it into tight windows will be really big. When we do that, we need a couple of knockdowns by a corner or a safety to get him in a longer down the distance or get us off the field. We'll have to mix it up, but I think you've got to be a little bit careful with a guy that's as smart as Kirk is." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

On TE Brock Bowers:

"He's versatile with the ball. They find different ways to get him involved in the offense, spread him out, put him in location, screen game, so we's got to be aware of where he's at." – Chiefs LB Nick Bolton

"When healthy, he's one of the best in the league. He's dynamic. He can get yards after the catch. He's a tough matchup." – Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill

On the Raiders special teams unit:

"They've got a lot of talent. They're experienced. Number one, they only have one rookie really playing on special teams. That's the punt returner [Malik Benson]. The rest of them are all back from last year. They were rookies last year, now they're all experienced guys back. Then they picked up a few guys off from free agency you can see that are really, really good special teams players. And then they've got a new coach too, Joe DeCamillis, who's one of the few guys that's been doing this longer than me. We went at each other a long time over the years, while he was at a lot of different places and heck of a coach. He's got them flying around right now. This is a good special teams unit that we're facing this week." – Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chiefs

As the Raiders prepare for Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.
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The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) hands the ball off to running back Clem Daniels (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas With Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) hands the ball off to running back Clem Daniels (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas With Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.
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The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) celebrates following the AFL Divisonal playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) celebrates following the AFL Divisonal playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.

Reister/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Carleton Oats (85) pressures the quarterback during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle Carleton Oats (85) pressures the quarterback during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marv Hubbard (44) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 12,1970, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back Marv Hubbard (44) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 12,1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86), linebacker Dan Conners (55) and defensive end Otis Sistrunk (60) defend during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86), linebacker Dan Conners (55) and defensive end Otis Sistrunk (60) defend during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Mike Rae (15) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 19, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Mike Rae (15) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 19, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, October 16, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, October 16, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.

Sal Veder/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 18, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 18, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (15) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 30, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Bo Jackson (15) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 30, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mark Terrill/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Galbraith/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicks Jeff Jaeger (18) kicks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders kicks Jeff Jaeger (18) kicks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jerry Soifer/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) receives the snap from center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) receives the snap from center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1999, in Oakland Calif.
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The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1999, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 5, 2000, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 5, 2000, in Oakland Calif.

Paul Sakuma/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.
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The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.
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The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders center Barret Robbins (63) and quarterback Rich Gannon (12) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders center Barret Robbins (63) and quarterback Rich Gannon (12) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tackle/guard Langston Walker (66) blocks a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders tackle/guard Langston Walker (66) blocks a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Robert Thomas (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Robert Thomas (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) and defensive end Stanford Routt (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) and defensive end Stanford Routt (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle (93) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle (93) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tackle/guard Khalif Barnes (69) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
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Raiders tackle/guard Khalif Barnes (69) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
66 / 128

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) and punter Shane Lechler (9) celebrates after a game winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
67 / 128

Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) and punter Shane Lechler (9) celebrates after a game winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
68 / 128

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Jarvis Moss (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
69 / 128

Raiders defensive end Jarvis Moss (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Darryl Blackstock (56) and defensive back Michael Huff (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
70 / 128

Raiders linebacker Darryl Blackstock (56) and defensive back Michael Huff (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kyle Boller (7) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
71 / 128

Raiders quarterback Kyle Boller (7) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Kevin Boss (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
72 / 128

Raiders tight end Kevin Boss (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Perry Riley (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
73 / 128

Raiders linebacker Perry Riley (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Mike Goodson (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
74 / 128

Raiders running back Mike Goodson (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
75 / 128

Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
76 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
77 / 128

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
78 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
79 / 128

Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) and defensive tackle Pat Sims (90) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
80 / 128

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) and defensive tackle Pat Sims (90) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Brandian Ross (29) and defensive back Mike Jenkins (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
81 / 128

Raiders defensive back Brandian Ross (29) and defensive back Mike Jenkins (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
82 / 128

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (29) rushes for an 11 -yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.
83 / 128

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (29) rushes for an 11 -yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.
84 / 128

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.
85 / 128

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.
86 / 128

Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.
87 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
88 / 128

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
89 / 128

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Cory James (57) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
90 / 128

Raiders linebacker Cory James (57) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
91 / 128

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
92 / 128

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
93 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
94 / 128

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
95 / 128

Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.
96 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.
97 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.
98 / 128

Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
99 / 128

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
100 / 128

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
101 / 128

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
102 / 128

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
104 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
105 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
106 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
108 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
109 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
110 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
111 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
112 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
113 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
114 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
115 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
116 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61), guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) block during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
117 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61), guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) block during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
118 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
119 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
120 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
121 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) celebrates kicker Daniel Carlson's (8) 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) celebrates kicker Daniel Carlson's (8) 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jon Rhattigan (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jon Rhattigan (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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