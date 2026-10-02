What the Chiefs are saying about the Raiders before the Week 4 matchup

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 4 contest.
On the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry:
"I think it'll be a great atmosphere for a football game. I think they've done a nice job of improving their football team. This is what it's all about, and I think it'll be great for the fans. It's a heck of a rivalry over the years, and the better the two teams are, the better the rivalry. So, this is what it's all about." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"These games count as two. The importance of the game, it's an AFC West game. ... Just the physicality these type of games bring and the momentum these games have for the shape of the division." – Chiefs DT Chris Jones
"Both teams 3-0 right here for a chance to be top of the division. ... It's early in the season but it feels like a really big game." – Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill
On the Raiders defense:
"It starts with Maxx [Crosby] and their defensive line and being able to protect and be able to run the ball and do stuff like that. But they have great players everywhere and they fly to the football. And I think what you said is that they turned the football over, which is huge in this league, and so, we'll have to match their intensity." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
"They're doing a hell of a job on defense. Those guys are playing fast. They're playing hard. Obviously, you see what Maxx Crosby and crew has done. These guys are leading in a number of stats. I think leading the league in fumbles, batted balls. They've got a high number of turnovers. They're doing a hell of a job of enjoying the game and playing fun, having a lot of fun playing." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Relentless. Relentless, tough, heck of a player, all pro. One of the best in the business. His ability to maintain that intensity throughout a game, that's special." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"He's doing a hell of a job of leading those guys through this particular three-game success that they've had." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
"He's one of the best competitors in the league. I think that's where the respect comes from is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there. And so, when you go against those guys, it brings out the best in you, but there's a ton of respect for how he plays the game of football, how he competes and the man that he is. For me, I just know when I step on that football field, I'm going to need my best because he's going to bring his best, and I think that's when you get the best games out there." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
On QB Kirk Cousins:
"I've been down this road before. Kirk's one of these quarterbacks I've got a tremendous amount of respect for. He's been doing it for a long time. I think he's a quality guy. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I respect his character. That part is great, but the part on the football field, he gets the ball out so quick that he makes it really difficult. I think the knocking down of passes will be really important. The sticky coverage and making him throw it into tight windows will be really big. When we do that, we need a couple of knockdowns by a corner or a safety to get him in a longer down the distance or get us off the field. We'll have to mix it up, but I think you've got to be a little bit careful with a guy that's as smart as Kirk is." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On TE Brock Bowers:
"He's versatile with the ball. They find different ways to get him involved in the offense, spread him out, put him in location, screen game, so we's got to be aware of where he's at." – Chiefs LB Nick Bolton
"When healthy, he's one of the best in the league. He's dynamic. He can get yards after the catch. He's a tough matchup." – Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill
On the Raiders special teams unit:
"They've got a lot of talent. They're experienced. Number one, they only have one rookie really playing on special teams. That's the punt returner [Malik Benson]. The rest of them are all back from last year. They were rookies last year, now they're all experienced guys back. Then they picked up a few guys off from free agency you can see that are really, really good special teams players. And then they've got a new coach too, Joe DeCamillis, who's one of the few guys that's been doing this longer than me. We went at each other a long time over the years, while he was at a lot of different places and heck of a coach. He's got them flying around right now. This is a good special teams unit that we're facing this week." – Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub
As the Raiders prepare for Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.