What the Chiefs are saying about the Raiders before the Week 4 matchup

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Relentless. Relentless, tough, heck of a player, all pro. One of the best in the business. His ability to maintain that intensity throughout a game, that's special." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"He's doing a hell of a job of leading those guys through this particular three-game success that they've had." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

"He's one of the best competitors in the league. I think that's where the respect comes from is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there. And so, when you go against those guys, it brings out the best in you, but there's a ton of respect for how he plays the game of football, how he competes and the man that he is. For me, I just know when I step on that football field, I'm going to need my best because he's going to bring his best, and I think that's when you get the best games out there." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

On QB Kirk Cousins: