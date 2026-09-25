What the Saints are saying about the Raiders before the Week 3 matchup

On Raiders as a whole:

"I have a ton of respect for the way these guys are playing, the way they're preparing this football team. To me, these guys are doing it the right way. Their play style, their relentlessness, I love the way these guys are playing." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore

"This is a really good football team. They're playing at a really high level right now." – Saints QB Tyler Shough

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"Kirk Cousins has been a winner anytime he's been at the helm. ... He's going to dissect a defense. He can read defense. He can make plays." – Saints EDGE Cam Jordan

"Kirk and I are the same age. We came out together from college to the NFL. He's awesome. I think the world of Kirk. He's a really special person, special player. He's had a phenomenal career. It's really cool to see what he's doing here, to transition to Vegas, 2-0, playing good football, leading this group. I think he's doing a really good job." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore

"He's still playing at a really high level. ... He's clicking and he's seen it all. A huge fan of him growing up." – Saints QB Tyler Shough