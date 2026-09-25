What the Saints are saying about the Raiders before the Week 3 matchup

Take a look at what New Orleans Saints players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 3 contest.
On Raiders as a whole:
"I have a ton of respect for the way these guys are playing, the way they're preparing this football team. To me, these guys are doing it the right way. Their play style, their relentlessness, I love the way these guys are playing." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
"This is a really good football team. They're playing at a really high level right now." – Saints QB Tyler Shough
On QB Kirk Cousins:
"Kirk Cousins has been a winner anytime he's been at the helm. ... He's going to dissect a defense. He can read defense. He can make plays." – Saints EDGE Cam Jordan
"Kirk and I are the same age. We came out together from college to the NFL. He's awesome. I think the world of Kirk. He's a really special person, special player. He's had a phenomenal career. It's really cool to see what he's doing here, to transition to Vegas, 2-0, playing good football, leading this group. I think he's doing a really good job." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
"He's still playing at a really high level. ... He's clicking and he's seen it all. A huge fan of him growing up." – Saints QB Tyler Shough
"This guy's been around a lot of winning ball. ... You just look at the production. Through two games, you see why he's been such an effective player because he's got full command at the line of scrimmage, he can really see the defense, he's still a really accurate player. He really gives the offense confidence. You can see that." – Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley
On RB Ashton Jeanty:
"He's an awesome kid. Think the world of him. Obviously I remember his Boise days very well, and I think he's acclimated himself really well into this league." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
"He breaks a lot of tackles. He's got very good center of gravity on contact, he's kind of got that natural center of gravity that's very tough to tackle, and then he's got really good vision." – Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley
On TE Brock Bowers:
"He's such a weapon because he can line up anywhere. He can run the entire route tree as an outside receiver, as an inside receiver or in a tight end position. He can even line up in the backfield. He's a very complete player. Even at Georgia, he's very dangerous after the catch, very good with the ball in his hands, which isn't typical for a tight end." – Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley
On LB Nakobe Dean:
"Nakobe is as smart of a linebacker as you're going to meet in this entire league. His preparation, how smart he is. ... He's a really physical player. He's seen everything playing at Georgia and then playing in Philadelphia over those years. I think he does a really good job being the green dot in the middle of that, getting everyone on the same page." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
On Head Coach Klint Kubiak:
"I think he's always done a really good job of – from a run game and action game perspective and giving the quarterback a chance to be successful. I thought he's done a great job everywhere." – Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
"He's an aggressive type. He likes to attack with multiplicity in terms of personnels. That's something that you have to be aware of." – Saints EDGE Cam Jordan
Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center; the Raiders continue putting in work for their Week 3 matchup against the Saints.