What the Chargers are saying before the Week 2 matchup

"He's very talented. He's able to make plays from so many different positions. He finds the ball and he never quits. He's got an incredibly high motor and just keeps on working. The play is never over for him and that's something I really respect about him" – Chargers QB Justin Herbert

"In my career, one of the guys I respect the absolute most. He's upper echelon just because of the relentless drive and competitiveness, play in, play out, it's almost unmatched. ... Every so often, there's a guy that is a professional game-wrecker. You have to present to the players – obviously all our guys know who Maxx Crosby is and have gone against him numerous times, but when you present it like, 'Hey this is how this defense plays when he's able to be left to his own devices,' you show the entire offense because it takes a group of people to stop a player of his caliber." – Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel