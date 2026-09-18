What the Chargers are saying before the Week 2 matchup

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 2 contest.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"They had an outstanding start. ... A lot of good players playing really well. Really well coached. Coach Kubiak has got them going." – Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
"We know how good they can be. We definitely have to be on our best." – Chargers QB Justin Herbert
"Established the run game early, definitely did that last week. They've got a veteran at quarterback in Kirk who can get them in the right plays. ... He's going to get the ball out on time, he's going to be efficient, accurate." – Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary
On RB Ashton Jeanty:
"From where he was last year to this year, it's pretty impressive. He's talented, he's versatile." – Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary
"He's a guy you've got to get on the ground. He does a great job breaking tackles. You look on film, he's breaking a lot of tackles. So, we need 11 hats to the ball and team defense." – Chargers S Derwin James Jr.
On QB Kirk Cousins:
"He's always somebody I've had the utmost respect for. Nothing but respect for his game, his mental approach, his physical ability. Entire package. Toughness. All the ingredients, all the makeup of a great player." – Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
"New team, same effective quarterback. When you put him the backfield, he's going to throw guys open, he's going to make all the right plays, get the line set. They knew what they were bringing in, they were bringing in a veteran guy that's proven in the league." – Chargers OLB Khalil Mack
"Kirk is a veteran. I mean, he's seen every defense that you can throw at him. It's kind of hard to trick a guy like that." – Chargers S Derwin James Jr.
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"It's earned respect that everybody has in football for him. Play style, the way he plays, the disruptive nature, just so many tools in his arsenal. A relentless player." – Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
"He's very talented. He's able to make plays from so many different positions. He finds the ball and he never quits. He's got an incredibly high motor and just keeps on working. The play is never over for him and that's something I really respect about him" – Chargers QB Justin Herbert
"In my career, one of the guys I respect the absolute most. He's upper echelon just because of the relentless drive and competitiveness, play in, play out, it's almost unmatched. ... Every so often, there's a guy that is a professional game-wrecker. You have to present to the players – obviously all our guys know who Maxx Crosby is and have gone against him numerous times, but when you present it like, 'Hey this is how this defense plays when he's able to be left to his own devices,' you show the entire offense because it takes a group of people to stop a player of his caliber." – Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel
On the Raiders defense:
"They fly around and they've got no weaknesses." – Chargers QB Justin Herbert
On Raiders special teams:
"They're a great group. I have a lot of respect for their coach, Joe DeCamillis. I think he does a great job. They're a very aggressive unit. They pose a lot of issues on all phases. Very difficult to prepare for." – Chargers special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken
Check out the Raiders practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.