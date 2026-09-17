Treydan Stukes' improbable path pays off in Raiders debut

Stukes, the No. 38 overall draft pick last spring, came to the Raiders with a ballhawkish rep. Four of his seven college career interceptions came last fall, even as he missed the Wildcats' first two games rehabbing the knee injury that cost him the final eight games of his previous season.

As such, he was named third-team All-American and jumped off the screen for Raiders scouts and coaches with what they referred to as his intelligence and communication skills.

"He was a late bloomer, right? He was a walk-on, became a three-time captain," Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark said the day Stukes was drafted.

"He's got really good man-to-man coverage skills, which is hard to identify in those safeties sometimes. But with his versatility, with him lining up at the nickel spot, you have a chance to see him exhibit those, and he's got really good ball skills. He's also a good tackler. He's a physical player, so he kind of shows, he checks every box … for the skills that you're looking for at that spot. And you got a chance to see him kind of display all of them because of the versatility in the way he played."

Mind you, Stark said all of this BEFORE Stukes took the field for the Raiders.

Talk about a premonition.

So what, exactly, was going through Stukes' mind when Malik Willis' high-arcing throw hung in the Allegiant Stadium air for what seemed an eternity in the third quarter?

"Don't drop it," he said with a laugh. "I knew I was in good shape, and I could sense the trajectory of the ball, so I knew I was going to have a chance to make a play on it. But you've got to finish them when you've got a chance. So that was the first thing that went through [my mind].

"Then, I just wanted to celebrate with my whole team after. So, yeah, it was definitely a cool moment."

One made infinitely cooler by how tough such a seemingly easy INT actually is, the ball hanging so high and so long that Stukes actually had time to think about it.

Talk about a mind trip.

"It's definitely a whole different type of difficult than a tough catch or whatever it may be, just because you've got all the time in the world to overthink it or jump too early, jump too late," Stukes said. "So many different things can happen in the snap of a finger. Just trying to stay calm, understanding that you've been in these scenarios before.