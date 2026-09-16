Raiders Mailbag: Which newcomers made the biggest impact in Week 1?

Scott Brunner from Ohio asks:

"Which rookie was most impressive in Week 1?"

I'll give you one on offense and one of defense.

Mike Washington Jr. looked great in his limited reps. He was drafted to be a change of pace back for Ashton Jeanty, and played that part to perfection in Week 1. While only getting seven carries, he totaled 41 yards (5.9 yards per rushing attempt) while also churning out a 18-yard gain that helped set up a touchdown pass to Jeanty to take a 17-3 lead.

"I think we've got two guys that are playing good football," Klint Kubiak said. "Ashton obviously had a really good game, and we expect more from Mike. Not that he didn't play well, I'm saying Mike played really well, but if he were to get 10 more carries, I know he'd do a great job. But it was his first NFL game, and so we got a good look at how he responded against ones versus ones."

Turning our attention to the defensive side of the ball, the obvious answer is safety Treydan Stukes. While playing 100 percent of defensive snaps, he totaled four solo tackles and recorded a 25 percent completion percentage when targeted. His first career interception in the third quarter made him the first Raiders rookie with a defensive interception in his NFL debut since Vann McElroy over 40 years ago.