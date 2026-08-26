Raiders Mailbag: What's the possibility of the Raiders keeping 3 quarterbacks on the roster?

Aaron Jimenez from Colorado asks:

"Can we please keep Aidan O'Connell?"

Aidan O'Connell has made the case for the Raiders to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Many teams across the league have fallen into a pattern of carrying two quarterbacks on the active roster with a emergency third on the practice squad. Yes, Kirk Cousins and Mendoza seem firmly placed as the two top quarterbacks on the roster, but it might be risky leaving things up to chance as O'Connell could be picked up in waivers if cut.

He's proven over the last three seasons that he can be a reliable QB2, or even a starting option when needed. He's started 17 games in his career with Las Vegas, posting a 62 completion percentage and a 20:11 touchdown to interception ratio.

He's also seemingly adjusted well to Klint Kubiak's system, fueling a comeback win against the Texans after being down 17 points. AOC went 15-of-24 for 166 passing yards. On the winning drive of the game, he took the Raiders offense 96 yards down the field and capped it off with a quarterback sneak for the winning score.