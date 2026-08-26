Raiders Mailbag: What's the possibility of the Raiders keeping 3 quarterbacks on the roster?

Aaron Jimenez from Colorado asks:
"Can we please keep Aidan O'Connell?"
Aidan O'Connell has made the case for the Raiders to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
Many teams across the league have fallen into a pattern of carrying two quarterbacks on the active roster with a emergency third on the practice squad. Yes, Kirk Cousins and Mendoza seem firmly placed as the two top quarterbacks on the roster, but it might be risky leaving things up to chance as O'Connell could be picked up in waivers if cut.
He's proven over the last three seasons that he can be a reliable QB2, or even a starting option when needed. He's started 17 games in his career with Las Vegas, posting a 62 completion percentage and a 20:11 touchdown to interception ratio.
He's also seemingly adjusted well to Klint Kubiak's system, fueling a comeback win against the Texans after being down 17 points. AOC went 15-of-24 for 166 passing yards. On the winning drive of the game, he took the Raiders offense 96 yards down the field and capped it off with a quarterback sneak for the winning score.
"Those guys are going to make us make hard decisions, which is which is a great thing, that competition," Kubiak said of three quarterbacks potentially making the 53-man roster. "We're talking through it. It's part of the discussion."
Eric Rogers from Washington asks:
"Can Bech be the guy or not?"
The reason Jack Bech hasn't caught a lot of headlines this training camp is because he's excelled at the rather inglorious parts of being a receiver.
In my opinion, he's the best blocking wide receiver on the roster.
He had a key block that led to a 53-yard rush from Mike Washington Jr. against the Arizona Cardinals. It's certainly a determining factor as to how Bech has remained the team's primary starting slot receiver throughout camp.
And while he hasn't garnered a lot of receptions in team period, he caught three passes for 25 yards in the first preseason game, one of which was a touchdown from Fernando Mendoza.
"He's a guy that has been highlighted before in our team meetings as a guy that plays really well without the football," Klint Kubiak said of Bech, "and just so happens that when the ball finds him, he goes and makes plays. I don't think that's an accident. I think that's the kind of guy that he is, the kind of teammate that he is."
Erick LaMont Pullum II from Nevada asks:
"Is Foley Fatukasi doing enough in practice to make the team?"
Folorunso Fatukasi made an impression in less than two weeks.
Signing with the team shortly before joint practice with Houston Texans, his former team for two seasons, he impressed back in his old stomping grounds. He's been one of the better run defenders on the team and could give the Raiders a true nose tackle on early downs in a base 3-4 defense. He even played well enough to earn first-team reps over the last week in practice.
Another good showing this Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, and he could be in good shape to be featured in an interior defensive line rotation with Tonka Hemingway, Jonah Laulu and Thomas Booker IV.
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Keith Royer from New Mexico said:
"We should keep four running backs."
I'm also a fan of keeping four running backs on the 53-man roster.
But the question is, who could be the fourth?
All signs point to Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. making the cut, with the Raiders spending high draft capital on the two backs recently.
As for Dylan Laube, he gives himself a great chance to make the roster thanks to special teams. He proven to be one of the team's top kick return options and gunners not only last season, but in this year's camp as well.
The fourth spot could be decided this Thursday between Dare Ogunbowale and Roman Hemby. The two are on vastly different spectrums in their NFL career, Ogunbowale with nine years under his belt and Hemby as a rookie UDFA. It could go either way as one option provides veteran leadership to the room and the other has performed well since signing with the team in back in April.
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An exclusive look at day 21 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.