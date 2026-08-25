Training Camp Notebook 8/25: Raiders close out camp on a strong note

The Las Vegas Raiders were in shells Tuesday for their last practice open to the media until their preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. Thursday's game will be vital for a young roster still working to earn spots on the 53-man roster.
"I don't want to talk about who's playing, who's not playing," Klint Kubiak said, "but we'll see Thursday."
Here are some notes and observations in the final training camp notebook of 2026, with roster cuts and the regular season looming.
Mendoza continues stacking days
Fernando Mendoza made a few tight window throws to Malik Benson, a chemistry that's arguably been the strongest between a quarterback and receiver throughout all of camp. He also connected with Dare Ogunbowale out the backfield, and down the field to Phillip Dorsett II and Deven Thompkins for big gains.
Mobility was a huge plus as well, evading pressure in the pocket and scrambling for decent yardage a few times.
Big day for No. 26
Darien Porter made a few big plays, as his stock continues to rise while competing for a starting outside cornerback role.
He prevented Brock Bowers from scoring a touchdown as the tight end was breaking free to the end zone. As Kirk Cousins lofted the ball in the air, Porter used his recovery speed to make up ground and deflect the pass. He made another big deflection on Jalen Nailor.
"Kudos to [pass game coordinator] Joe Woods," Kubiak said, praising the development of the young secondary. "Joe Woods has coached a lot of football, he's a guy that works hard and prepares his guys for practice. Really excited to have him leading that young room."
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Counting on Koonce
Malcolm Koonce earned some added reps off the edge while in base defense.
Throughout camp, Rob Leonard has deployed multiple fronts with an ample amount of players rushing alongside Maxx Crosby. While Kwity Paye has seen a lot of reps on the other side in sub packages, Koonce should still be considered an integral part of the rotation.
"We need Malcolm like all the other guys to produce, to lead in his way," Kubiak said. "We know he has a great skillset rushing the passer and we're counting on him on all three downs."
An exclusive look at day 21 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.