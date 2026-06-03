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Raiders Mailbag: What is a base 3-4 defense?

Jun 03, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

John Crowley from California asked:

"Can you explain what a 3-4 defense would look like personnel wise? Also how nickel and dime sets would look up front."

A traditional 3-4 front consists of one nose tackle lined up at the center surrounded by two defensive ends. At the line of scrimmage, there's an outside linebacker who frequently rushes the passer or be disguised to drop back in coverage occasionally. There are another three linebackers who play in a hybrid role mixing pass coverage with blitzing.

Within nickel and dime packages, additional defensive backs are substituted in for linebacker on passing situations, hence why the additions of Taron Johnson and second-round pick Treydan Stukes could be crucial moving forward. In a base 3-4, Maxx Crosby would be considered more of an outside linebacker than a traditional defensive end. Free agent signing Kwity Paye could play a huge role inside next to the nose tackle.

However, the keyword behind all of this is base defense. It should be expected for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to be multiple within his defense, throwing out several allotments and fronts against opposing offenses dependent upon their personnel and scheme.

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James McFarland from Pennsylvania asks:

"How good can the linebacker group be, also how will they be utilized? They seem better at attacking the QB."

This plays perfectly into John's question, as it seems obvious to me that the Raiders have done a lot to improve the linebacking corps to complement their switch to a base 3-4 defense.

Adding Nakobe Dean could unlock the entire unit with his ability to make plays in open space and come downhill fast blitzing the quarterback. He's compiled seven sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in his last two seasons and had a 40.7 quarterback pressure percentage in 2025, according to Next Gen Stats.

Quay Walker possess a lot of the same skills of his teammate. Walker led the Green Bay Packers in total tackles each of his four seasons and recorded a career-low 3.8 missed tackle percentage rate in 2025. Considering Walker's big 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame, he could also become useful as an edge rusher.

"If they get the one on one, we feel really good about those matchups," linebackers coach Ronnell Williams said Tuesday. "They open up a whole new section of the playbook, where you can feel really good about it.

"In addition to the pass rush element, the space eating element, the football I.Q, in position of becoming plus one in coverage – that's the joy of coaching these guys and getting right in that manner."

Photos: Raiders 2026 Rookie Class visits with local youth

The Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class visited the Donna Street Community Center to play games and spend time with local youth.

Donna Street Community Center founder director Robert Strawder speaks during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Donna Street Community Center founder director Robert Strawder speaks during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees yell "Raiders" during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Attendees yell "Raiders" during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior director of community relations Ebere Arum speaks during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior director of community relations Ebere Arum speaks during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) speaks during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) speaks during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) presents a helmet signed by all the rookies to Donna Street Community Center founder director Robert Strawder during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) presents a helmet signed by all the rookies to Donna Street Community Center founder director Robert Strawder during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) plays basketball with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) plays basketball with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) talks with attendees during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) talks with attendees during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) signs an autograph during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) signs an autograph during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) and wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) watch as an attendee does a vertical jump during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) and wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) watch as an attendee does a vertical jump during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) watches as an attendee through a football during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) watches as an attendee through a football during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) congratulates an attendee after he made three passes during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) congratulates an attendee after he made three passes during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) plays basketball with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) plays basketball with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class play games with attendees during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Members of the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class play games with attendees during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) play basketball with attendees during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) play basketball with attendees during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) play Jumbo Tetris during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) play Jumbo Tetris during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) plays ringtoss during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) plays ringtoss during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) plays corn hole with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) plays corn hole with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) helps an attending with the vertical jump during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) helps an attending with the vertical jump during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) plays golf with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) plays golf with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) plays video games with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) plays video games with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) plays basketball with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) plays basketball with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) plays air hockey with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) plays air hockey with an attendee during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) plays air hockey during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) plays air hockey during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) signs an autographs during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) signs an autographs during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) help attendees with limbo during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) help attendees with limbo during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class pose for a photo with attendees and staff members during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class pose for a photo with attendees and staff members during a Raiders Rookie Club visit at Donna Street Community Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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