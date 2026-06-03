Raiders Mailbag: What is a base 3-4 defense?

James McFarland from Pennsylvania asks:

"How good can the linebacker group be, also how will they be utilized? They seem better at attacking the QB."

This plays perfectly into John's question, as it seems obvious to me that the Raiders have done a lot to improve the linebacking corps to complement their switch to a base 3-4 defense.

Adding Nakobe Dean could unlock the entire unit with his ability to make plays in open space and come downhill fast blitzing the quarterback. He's compiled seven sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in his last two seasons and had a 40.7 quarterback pressure percentage in 2025, according to Next Gen Stats.

Quay Walker possess a lot of the same skills of his teammate. Walker led the Green Bay Packers in total tackles each of his four seasons and recorded a career-low 3.8 missed tackle percentage rate in 2025. Considering Walker's big 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame, he could also become useful as an edge rusher.

"If they get the one on one, we feel really good about those matchups," linebackers coach Ronnell Williams said Tuesday. "They open up a whole new section of the playbook, where you can feel really good about it.