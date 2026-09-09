 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Mailbag | Las Vegas Raiders | Raiders.com

Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: What's the biggest challenge Miami presents?

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:03 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rodolfo Rodriguez Almaraz asks:

"In your view, what poses the biggest threat when facing the Dolphins this weekend?"

The obvious choice seems to be De'Von Achane, the Dolphins' speedy running back who rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

But sometimes it's better the devil you know than the devil you don't. In my opinion, quarterback Malik Willis poses the threat of the unknown with his new team.

Willis landed a multi-year contract with Miami, following Head Coach Jeff Hafley from the Green Bay Packers. This will be Willis' first opportunity as the designated starter after being QB2 for the Tennessee Titans and Packers. But in his limited chances, he's shown flashes. In 11 games played behind Jordan Love, he completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 972 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

He also poses a threat as a scrambler, having accumulated 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in his last two seasons. Per Next Gen Stats, he leads all quarterbacks in designed rush attempts (min. 30 carries) in yards per carry with 6.9 yards since being drafted in 2022.

"He's extremely athletic," Klint Kubiak said. "He's a guy coming out of college that was really talented throwing the football too. And to his credit, there's a short leash on quarterbacks and you start in building and you go to the next one, and he's going into his third building right now but he earned his way to that new contract that he has there in Miami. He's a talented player that obviously we have to account for."

Brian Locke asks:

"How worried should we be on our LB depth?"

I personally wouldn't be worried at all yet.

The Raiders filled the linebacker room with capable starters in Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. The two former Georgia Bulldogs already have chemistry with one another that's translated throughout camp. Walker, named a captain for Week 1, will be moved all over in the front seven as a chess piece in Rob Leonard's scheme. Dean will be the green dot in the middle, navigating traffic for the Silver and Black.

"I'm excited for the first game of the year, period," Dean told Raiders.com. "The opportunity I got here being with this new team and being a Raider, I'm just blessed to even be in this position."

Behind Walker and Dean, there shouldn't be a big drop off with "The Bergs" consisting of Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg. While the two have become staples on special teams, they've also enjoyed a solid training camp on defense.

Jordan Steven asks:

"Are our WRs ready for the season?"

As ready as they can be.

All signs point to Tre Tucker being a key component. He took over as the lead receiver last season after Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return, Tucker led the team in receiving yards (696).

He'll be aided in the receiving corps by Jalen Nailor, who signed with Las Vegas this offseason, who is hopeful his chemistry with Kirk Cousins from their days as teammates on the Vikings can carry over.

"We had those first two years in Minnesota. And coming back here now, [Cousins] said he's going to lean on me a little bit just knowing that we had that connection," Nailor said during camp. "I feel like it's going to build each and every day."

Tucker and Nailor could take on an even bigger role come Sunday, as Brock Bowers didn't practicing Wednesday and will reportedly be out for 1-2 weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.9.26

The Raiders take the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 78

A helmet during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 78

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: What are the biggest questions about the Raiders' 53-man roster?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into fan questions around the Raiders 53-man roster.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the possibility of the Raiders keeping 3 quarterbacks on the roster?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions as preseason wraps up.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Will new faces at linebacker change tone of the defense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards fields fan questions ahead of the team's second preseason game.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which 2025 draft pick could make a leap in their sophomore campaign?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about some of the team's rising players through six practices of training camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What are some position competitions to expect in camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards discusses the most competitive position groups with training camp on the horizon.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What might the defense be evolving into this season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions on the moves made to bolster the defense this offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What does cornerback depth look like right now?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about position groups with training camp almost a month away.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What stood out at minicamp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions following mandatory minicamp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What is a base 3-4 defense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions about the team's new-look defense.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How quickly will rookies adapt to Kubiak's offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about a few young, offensive players.

Advertising