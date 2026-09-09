Raiders Mailbag: What's the biggest challenge Miami presents?

Rodolfo Rodriguez Almaraz asks:
"In your view, what poses the biggest threat when facing the Dolphins this weekend?"
The obvious choice seems to be De'Von Achane, the Dolphins' speedy running back who rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.
But sometimes it's better the devil you know than the devil you don't. In my opinion, quarterback Malik Willis poses the threat of the unknown with his new team.
Willis landed a multi-year contract with Miami, following Head Coach Jeff Hafley from the Green Bay Packers. This will be Willis' first opportunity as the designated starter after being QB2 for the Tennessee Titans and Packers. But in his limited chances, he's shown flashes. In 11 games played behind Jordan Love, he completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 972 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.
He also poses a threat as a scrambler, having accumulated 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in his last two seasons. Per Next Gen Stats, he leads all quarterbacks in designed rush attempts (min. 30 carries) in yards per carry with 6.9 yards since being drafted in 2022.
"He's extremely athletic," Klint Kubiak said. "He's a guy coming out of college that was really talented throwing the football too. And to his credit, there's a short leash on quarterbacks and you start in building and you go to the next one, and he's going into his third building right now but he earned his way to that new contract that he has there in Miami. He's a talented player that obviously we have to account for."
Brian Locke asks:
"How worried should we be on our LB depth?"
I personally wouldn't be worried at all yet.
The Raiders filled the linebacker room with capable starters in Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. The two former Georgia Bulldogs already have chemistry with one another that's translated throughout camp. Walker, named a captain for Week 1, will be moved all over in the front seven as a chess piece in Rob Leonard's scheme. Dean will be the green dot in the middle, navigating traffic for the Silver and Black.
"I'm excited for the first game of the year, period," Dean told Raiders.com. "The opportunity I got here being with this new team and being a Raider, I'm just blessed to even be in this position."
Behind Walker and Dean, there shouldn't be a big drop off with "The Bergs" consisting of Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg. While the two have become staples on special teams, they've also enjoyed a solid training camp on defense.
Jordan Steven asks:
"Are our WRs ready for the season?"
As ready as they can be.
All signs point to Tre Tucker being a key component. He took over as the lead receiver last season after Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return, Tucker led the team in receiving yards (696).
He'll be aided in the receiving corps by Jalen Nailor, who signed with Las Vegas this offseason, who is hopeful his chemistry with Kirk Cousins from their days as teammates on the Vikings can carry over.
"We had those first two years in Minnesota. And coming back here now, [Cousins] said he's going to lean on me a little bit just knowing that we had that connection," Nailor said during camp. "I feel like it's going to build each and every day."
Tucker and Nailor could take on an even bigger role come Sunday, as Brock Bowers didn't practicing Wednesday and will reportedly be out for 1-2 weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Raiders take the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.