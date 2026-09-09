Raiders Mailbag: What's the biggest challenge Miami presents?

Rodolfo Rodriguez Almaraz asks:

"In your view, what poses the biggest threat when facing the Dolphins this weekend?"

The obvious choice seems to be De'Von Achane, the Dolphins' speedy running back who rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

But sometimes it's better the devil you know than the devil you don't. In my opinion, quarterback Malik Willis poses the threat of the unknown with his new team.

Willis landed a multi-year contract with Miami, following Head Coach Jeff Hafley from the Green Bay Packers. This will be Willis' first opportunity as the designated starter after being QB2 for the Tennessee Titans and Packers. But in his limited chances, he's shown flashes. In 11 games played behind Jordan Love, he completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 972 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

He also poses a threat as a scrambler, having accumulated 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in his last two seasons. Per Next Gen Stats, he leads all quarterbacks in designed rush attempts (min. 30 carries) in yards per carry with 6.9 yards since being drafted in 2022.