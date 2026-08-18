What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

"It was real easy working with Klint. I've known Klint since he was a teenager when he was out here with his dad at practices. Known him for a long time. What I love about Klint is he's really just a cool, calm, quiet spirit. A guy who loves the Lord. He's a great family guy. Just really cool talking to him and catching up. ... Very like-minded in our approach to the game. Really appreciate him and the Raiders organization for the way we handled practice today." – Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans