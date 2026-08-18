What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

Take a look at what Houston Texans coaches and players had to say following joint practice.
On going up against the Raiders in practice:
"We've been looking forward to the joint practice versus the Raiders. Being out here today, it was a really good day. Both sides are really competitive football, physical football. Both sides making plays, so a lot of positives from us on both sides. ... Really good competitive work, different schemes to go against different players. It was really great work, so proud of the guys for today." - Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
"We've been going against our same guys since the beginning of camp. To break the ice and go against another team, to see where we are as a defense, to see where we need to improve at, that was really big for us." – Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.
"There's value any time we touch the field, but it's always good to go against another opponent." – Texans QB C.J. Stroud
On QB Fernando Mendoza:
"A ton of respect for him. I love his energy. I love the way he was cheering his O-line on, cheering his team on. He's going to be a really great quarterback in this league." – Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Crosby, really great player, gave us some tough looks. The thing about Crosby is he stays out there. He's not just going to go one rush and just stop. He has great effort. He plays with great effort." – Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
"He's great. I think Maxx is one of the best in the league." – Texans QB C.J. Stroud
"I have a ton of respect for Maxx. Maxx is a big bro. Him and I talk a bunch, he's been really great for me. ... He's an awesome player in this league. One of the top guys in this league." – Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.
On Head Coach Klint Kubiak:
"It was real easy working with Klint. I've known Klint since he was a teenager when he was out here with his dad at practices. Known him for a long time. What I love about Klint is he's really just a cool, calm, quiet spirit. A guy who loves the Lord. He's a great family guy. Just really cool talking to him and catching up. ... Very like-minded in our approach to the game. Really appreciate him and the Raiders organization for the way we handled practice today." – Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans