 Skip to main content
Advertising

What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

Aug 18, 2026 at 12:46 PM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

TexansSaying_thumb_081826

Take a look at what Houston Texans coaches and players had to say following joint practice.

On going up against the Raiders in practice:

"We've been looking forward to the joint practice versus the Raiders. Being out here today, it was a really good day. Both sides are really competitive football, physical football. Both sides making plays, so a lot of positives from us on both sides. ... Really good competitive work, different schemes to go against different players. It was really great work, so proud of the guys for today." - Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

"We've been going against our same guys since the beginning of camp. To break the ice and go against another team, to see where we are as a defense, to see where we need to improve at, that was really big for us." – Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

"There's value any time we touch the field, but it's always good to go against another opponent." – Texans QB C.J. Stroud

On QB Fernando Mendoza:

"A ton of respect for him. I love his energy. I love the way he was cheering his O-line on, cheering his team on. He's going to be a really great quarterback in this league." – Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

Related Links

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Crosby, really great player, gave us some tough looks. The thing about Crosby is he stays out there. He's not just going to go one rush and just stop. He has great effort. He plays with great effort." – Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

"He's great. I think Maxx is one of the best in the league." – Texans QB C.J. Stroud

"I have a ton of respect for Maxx. Maxx is a big bro. Him and I talk a bunch, he's been really great for me. ... He's an awesome player in this league. One of the top guys in this league." – Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

On Head Coach Klint Kubiak:

"It was real easy working with Klint. I've known Klint since he was a teenager when he was out here with his dad at practices. Known him for a long time. What I love about Klint is he's really just a cool, calm, quiet spirit. A guy who loves the Lord. He's a great family guy. Just really cool talking to him and catching up. ... Very like-minded in our approach to the game. Really appreciate him and the Raiders organization for the way we handled practice today." – Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

A look at the highs and lows from the Raiders' joint practice in Houston.

news

Gutierrez: Joint practices are the sweet spot – controlled chaos fueling real improvement

Joint practices have essentially replaced exhibition games as the true proving grounds during the preseason.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

The Raiders two tight ends continued to make a lasting impression in Monday's practice and a rookie edge rusher flashed his talents.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Versatility continues to shine through in Raiders offense

Connor Heyward at fullback and receiver development among top takeaways from Sunday's practice.

news

Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

news

3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks shares his thoughts from the Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Live updates from Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium

Follow along for updates from the Silver and Black's Tuesday night open practice.

news

From CFL prospect to Raiders lineman, Niklas Henning is finding his footing in the Raiders trenches

The No. 2 pick in the CFL Draft has been quickly adapting to the NFL and the rules within American football.

news

Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: Open practice at Allegiant Stadium

Check back here daily to catch up on the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more out of Raiders training camp.

news

It's been mind over matter for Jermod McCoy on the road back to playing football

"I'm trying to treat this like getting myself back to where I was, and I mean, I feel like I'm almost there," said McCoy as he heads into his first NFL preseason game.

Latest Content

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 16

Aug 18, 2026

Come with us to Houston Methodist Training Center for a look at day 16 of 2026 Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Improvements made in physical joint practice with Houston Texans

Aug 18, 2026

A look at the highs and lows from the Raiders' joint practice in Houston.

news

What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

Aug 18, 2026

Take a look at what Texans coaches and players had to say following joint practice.

video

Klint Kubiak on joint practice with the Texans: 'Glad we got the reps against them'

Aug 18, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak on joint practice with the Houston Texans, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and more.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Texans

Aug 18, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Houston to take on the Texans in Preseason Week 2.

gallery

Photos: Raiders depart for Preseason Week 2 against the Houston Texans

Aug 17, 2026

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Gutierrez: Joint practices are the sweet spot – controlled chaos fueling real improvement

Aug 17, 2026

Joint practices have essentially replaced exhibition games as the true proving grounds during the preseason.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 15

Aug 17, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center for a look at day 15 of 2026 Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

Aug 17, 2026

The Raiders two tight ends continued to make a lasting impression in Monday's practice and a rookie edge rusher flashed his talents.

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for second preseason game vs. Houston Texans

Aug 17, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of the opening preseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Cardinals

Aug 16, 2026

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, joined by the Junior Raiderettes for a pregame performance presented by Intermountain Children's Health.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 14

Aug 16, 2026

Photos from day 14 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

View All
Advertising