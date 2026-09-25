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Raiders announce Week 3 captains vs. New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 3 game against the Saints:

  • Tre Tucker
  • Maxx Crosby
  • AJ Cole

Below is a list of the 2026 weekly captains so far:

Week 1

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • LB Quay Walker
  • LB Segun Olubi

Week 2

  • RB Ashton Jeanty
  • DE Kwity Paye
  • RB Dylan Laube
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