Nakobe Dean's style of football makes him one of one

As Crosby mentioned, Dean came to the Raiders with a winning pedigree. At just 25 years old, he has already won both a national championship in college at Georgia and a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

In fact, he is one of five former Georgia Bulldogs on the Raiders roster, along with fellow free-agent linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes, tight end Brock Bowers and practice squad defensive end Azeez Ojulari.

Yes, they are all in their prime. And all but Bowers have been on playoff teams, so they know what winning looks like. Plus, Dean and Walker already have a synergistic relationship…even if their coming to Las Vegas were mutually exclusive decisions.

"Oh, we really didn't know that we both [were] coming here," Dean said. "We talked about playing on the same squad, but we really didn't necessarily think it would happen.

"So when I told him, 'Yeah, I'm coming to the Raiders,' he was like, 'You're lying.' He told me he was coming too. But it's a blessing just to be able to be back out there with somebody I call my brother."

Twins, though?

Consider: Walker holds the team-lead in tackles with 16 while Dean, who wears the green dot on defense, has 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Raiders (2-0) will need similar production against the Saints (1-1) in what promises to be a raucous Superdome for New Orleans' home opener.

Especially with the weapons the Saints have on offense in quarterback Tyler Shough, running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara and receiver Chris Olave.

Still, Dean has an inkling of what Saints coach Kellen Moore may be cooking up in the Big Easy, what with Dean having gone against Moore's offense in Philadelphia when Dean was an Eagles linebacker and Moore was the Eagles OC in 2024.

"From what I've seen," Dean said, "I'm expecting him to do what he do - try to establish a run game, try to make it easy for the quarterback and try to continue to get his playmakers the ball."

All while Dean diagnoses the Saints in the din of the Superdome and leads the revamped Raiders defense.

"I guess my superpower [is] trying to make those around me better, day in and day out," he said. "And I do it in my way. Not trying to do it anybody else's way or do it in a way that anybody else would think it looks like.

"I just do it in my way, trying to make those around me better while I also continue to try to strive to be the best version of myself daily."