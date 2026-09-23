Raiders Mailbag: How can the Silver and Black get the run game going against the Saints?

Antwain Young Jr. asks:
"Are we gonna get Brock Bowers back this week?"
Things are looking optimistic for Brock Bowers as Klint Kubiak said the tight end will practice this week.
Bowers has missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury, but practiced in a limited capacity last Friday. He went through pregame warmups in Los Angeles, however it was decided to keep him out in Week 2.
His return is highly anticipated due to his obvious impact on the field. He's led the team in receptions in both of his seasons with the Raiders and looked to be the clear-cut top receiving option back in training camp.
"All of our guys, we expect them to be competitors and get back on the field," Kubiak said, "and that's why Brock has worked his tail off to put himself in a position to go practice this week."
Ian Ramirez asks:
"What can Raiders do to make the run game work against the Saints?"
If first you don't succeed, try, try again.
This idiom describes the Raiders' mentality even as their run game was stunted against the Chargers. Last season, the Raiders were criticized for abandoning the run too early – which equated to them rushing for the least amount of yards and touchdowns across the league.
However in the second half of Sunday's win, they ran the ball 18 times even with limited success. Ashton Jeanty was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 61.9% of his carries and stuffed on six of his runs, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
"I think that's something you got to always try," Kubiak said of establishing the run game. "Our defense was playing really well and allowed us to keep trying. But big credit to our defense, big credit to Kirk [Cousins] and the receivers and tight ends getting open. And when they took one part of the game away, then our guys did a good job responding with something else. But got to get the run game better."
The Silver and Black will look to replicate their Week 1 showing in which Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. averaged over five yards a carry as a duo. Not to mention the New Orleans Saints are allowing five yards a carry through two games, tied for fourth-most yards allowed in the league.
Clark Lucas from Idaho asks:
"Has the Raiders secondary improved? If so, why?"
The secondary has come leaps and bounds since training camp just a month ago.
Eric Stokes has been finding quiet success, allowing one reception for five yards in 30 coverage snaps against the Chargers. He's been assisted by nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who has allowed a 50% completion percentage in coverage.
The 2026 rookie class has already made quite the impression in the secondary with Treydan Stukes, Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy. Stukes and Masses have accounted for the team's three interceptions, while combining for four pass deflections and a 26.6% completion percentage allowed in coverage. McCoy saw some of his first NFL snaps against the Chargers and notched two tackles.
"Competition makes the whole organization better. Really, that room has been so competitive the entire offseason," Kubiak said. "They've all made each other better."
As for why the secondary has improved, the Raiders head coach attributed the front seven for making things easier on the back end. Las Vegasleads the league in quarterback sacks (eight) and quarterback pressure percentage (45.6%) through two games.
Raiders Mailbag
Raider Nation, here's your chance to ask a question for Digital Team Reporter Levi Edwards.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.