Raiders Mailbag: How can the Silver and Black get the run game going against the Saints?

Ian Ramirez asks:

"What can Raiders do to make the run game work against the Saints?"

If first you don't succeed, try, try again.

This idiom describes the Raiders' mentality even as their run game was stunted against the Chargers. Last season, the Raiders were criticized for abandoning the run too early – which equated to them rushing for the least amount of yards and touchdowns across the league.

However in the second half of Sunday's win, they ran the ball 18 times even with limited success. Ashton Jeanty was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 61.9% of his carries and stuffed on six of his runs, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

"I think that's something you got to always try," Kubiak said of establishing the run game. "Our defense was playing really well and allowed us to keep trying. But big credit to our defense, big credit to Kirk [Cousins] and the receivers and tight ends getting open. And when they took one part of the game away, then our guys did a good job responding with something else. But got to get the run game better."