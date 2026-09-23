Game Preview: Another road test awaits the Raiders in New Orleans

What to know

The Silver and Black will face a significant test against a Saints team that has quickly emerged as one of the league's most explosive passing attacks. New Orleans enters the matchup with the NFL's second-ranked passing offense, averaging 305.5 yards through two games. Quarterback Tyler Shough leads the league with 662 passing yards while throwing four touchdowns and completing 68.9% of his attempts. His top target, wide receiver Chris Olave, has piled up 18 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks. Olave's 18 catches trail only Amon-Ra St. Brown for the league lead.

"This offense is very explosive, very well-coached," Raiders Coach Klint Kubiak told JT the Brick. "A lot of playmakers, many of whom I'm very familiar with. We're going to have our work cut out for us on Sunday."