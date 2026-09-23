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Game Preview: Another road test awaits the Raiders in New Orleans

Sep 23, 2026 at 11:05 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) are on the road for a second straight week, this time traveling to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-1).

The Silver and Black enter Week 3 carrying plenty of momentum. After opening the season with back-to-back wins, Las Vegas has scored at least 26 points in each victory, marking the first time since 2017 that a Raiders team has scored that many points in consecutive games to begin a season.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Kellen Moore

Quarterback: Tyler Shough

2026 record: 1-1

Key additions: RB Travis Etienne, QB Zach Wilson, LB Kaden Elliss, K Daniel Carlson and DT Christen Miller

Key losses: LB Demario Davis, DL Jonathan Bullard and TE Taysom Hill

Saints Roster | Saints Depth Chart

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What to know

The Silver and Black will face a significant test against a Saints team that has quickly emerged as one of the league's most explosive passing attacks. New Orleans enters the matchup with the NFL's second-ranked passing offense, averaging 305.5 yards through two games. Quarterback Tyler Shough leads the league with 662 passing yards while throwing four touchdowns and completing 68.9% of his attempts. His top target, wide receiver Chris Olave, has piled up 18 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks. Olave's 18 catches trail only Amon-Ra St. Brown for the league lead.

"This offense is very explosive, very well-coached," Raiders Coach Klint Kubiak told JT the Brick. "A lot of playmakers, many of whom I'm very familiar with. We're going to have our work cut out for us on Sunday."

Adding another layer of intrigue is a familiar face on special teams. Saints kicker Daniel Carlson, who spent eight seasons with the Raiders before joining New Orleans this year, will face his former team for the first time. Carlson is 4-of-5 on field-goal attempts this season, with his lone miss coming from 62 yards in Week 1.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersSaints
Total Offense & Rank in League297.5 ypg; tied for 19th383.5 ypg; 7th
Passing Offense204.0 ypg; tied for 16th305.5 ypg; 2nd
Rushing Offense93.5 ypg; 23rd78.0 ypg; 28th
Points Per Game26.5 ppg; tied for 10th27.0 ppg; 9th
Total Defense284.5 ypg; 9th340.5 ypg; 22nd
Pass Defense184.0 ypg; 11th204.0 ypg; 15th
Rush Defense100.5 ypg; 15th136.5 ypg; 27th
Points Allowed Per Game13.5 ppg; 5th24.0 ppg; tied for 18th

Matchup history

  • The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Saints 8-7-1.
  • Last time: The Silver and Black defeated the Saints, 25-10, on Dec. 29, 2024.
  • The Raiders have won three of their last four matchups against New Orleans.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: CBSChris LewisLuke Kuechly
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 46 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Bowers needs 13 receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
  • With 1,000 receiving yards this season, Bowers would notch his second season of 1,000+ receiving yards, becoming one of only three tight ends in NFL history to post 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his first three seasons.
  • With 1,072 receiving yards this season, Bowers would pass George Kittle (2,945) for the most receiving yards by a tight end through three seasons in NFL history.
  • Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 37 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.5 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 587 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.

Team connections

  • Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak served as the Saints offensive coordinator during the 2024 season.
  • Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko served as the quarterbacks coach for the Saints in 2024.
  • Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison was a senior offensive assistant with the Saints in 2024.
  • Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods served as the Saints defensive coordinator from 2023-24.
  • Saints K Daniel Carlson spent eight seasons (2018-25) with the Raiders.
  • Saints DE Tyree Wilson was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2023 Draft and spent three seasons with the team.
  • Saints CB Decamerion Richardson was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft and played two seasons with the Silver and Black.
  • Saints RB Zamir White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft by the Raiders and spent four seasons with the team.
  • Saints CB Rejzohn Wright spent part of the 2023 season on the Raiders practice squad.
  • Saints assistant special teams coach Kyle Wilbur played for the Raiders from 2018-21.

Silver and Black and White: Week 2 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker's (1) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker's (1) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Ben Silva in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Ben Silva in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum's (65) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum's (65) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders equipment specialist Devante Hall in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders equipment specialist Devante Hall in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders players huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15), quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15), quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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