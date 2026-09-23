 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 3 at New Orleans Saints

Sep 22, 2026 at 06:46 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
26_Depth Chart_2560x1440

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 22).

Offense

Position
WRJalen NailorMalik Benson
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant
LGSpencer BurfordBryce Cabeldue
CTyler Linderbaum
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonCaleb Rogers
RTDJ GlazeTrey Zuhn III
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan Thomas
WRTre TuckerJack BechDareke Young
QBKirk CousinsFernando MendozaAidan O'Connell
RBAshton JeantyMike Washington Jr.Dylan Laube
FBConnor Heyward

Defense

Position
DEMaxx CrosbyMalcolm Koonce
DTTonka HemingwayJonah LauluJJ Pegues
DTAdam ButlerFolorunso FatukasiThomas Booker IV
EDGEKwity PayePatrick Johnson
LBNakobe DeanTommy EichenbergSegun Olubi
LBQuay WalkerCody Lindenberg
CBEric StokesJermod McCoyDarrell Luter Jr.
CBDarien PorterHezekiah Masses
CBTaron Johnson
FSTreydan StukesIsaiah Pola-MaoTristin McCollum
SSJeremy ChinnDalton Johnson

Special Teams

Position
PAJ Cole
KMatt Gay
HAJ Cole
LSAlex Ward
KRDylan LaubeDareke Young
PRMalik BensonDylan Laube

Related Content

news

Salient named an Official Security Partner of Allegiant Stadium

Salient will continue providing specialized security services that support Allegiant Stadium operations, including armed security personnel during non-event periods and executive protection services for select high-profile guests.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win.

news

Hezekiah Masses nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

The rookie cornerback notched two interceptions, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss in Week 2.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Charles Philyaw

Philyaw was described as large in stature and heart, and his infectious personality made him popular with his Silver and Black teammates.

Latest Content

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 3 at New Orleans Saints

Sep 22, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

news

Salient named an Official Security Partner of Allegiant Stadium

Sep 22, 2026

Salient will continue providing specialized security services that support Allegiant Stadium operations, including armed security personnel during non-event periods and executive protection services for select high-profile guests.

video

Akbar Gbajabiamila talks growing up in LA and becoming a Raider

Sep 22, 2026

Raiders host Baron Davis sits down with Akbar Gbajabiamila on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.

video

Raiders' Week 2 win vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Sounds of the Game

Sep 22, 2026

Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

video

Klint Kubiak on Raider Nation in LA and the challenges the Saints present in Week 3

Sep 22, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak talks wide receiver Tre Tucker's Week 2 performance, Raider Nation's presence on the road and preparing for the Saints offense.

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 2 vs. Chargers

Sep 22, 2026

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Sep 22, 2026

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win.

news

Hezekiah Masses nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Sep 22, 2026

The rookie cornerback notched two interceptions, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss in Week 2.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Charles Philyaw

Sep 22, 2026

Philyaw was described as large in stature and heart, and his infectious personality made him popular with his Silver and Black teammates.

audio

'It just feels different': Raiders start 2-0 for first time since 2021 | Week 2 Recap

Sep 21, 2026

Jason Horowitz and Kirk Morrison discuss rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses' breakout performance, Kirk Cousins' passing game and preview the Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

news

By the Numbers: Raiders defense and Kirk Cousins' efficiency highlight Week 2 victory over Chargers

Sep 21, 2026

Read through for a few numbers that stood out from the Raiders' 26-14 divisional win at SoFi Stadium.

video

It Was a Good Day! Relive the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers

Sep 21, 2026

Watch the best moments from the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

View All
Advertising