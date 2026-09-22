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Salient named an Official Security Partner of Allegiant Stadium

Sep 22, 2026 at 03:08 PM
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Raiders Communications

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Allegiant Stadium is pleased to announce the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Salient, which will now serve as an Official Security Partner of Allegiant Stadium, providing mandated armed security.

Through this expanded role, Salient will continue providing specialized security services that support Allegiant Stadium operations, including armed security personnel during non-event periods and executive protection services for select high-profile guests and designated positions during stadium events. The announcement reflects the continued collaboration between Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders, and Salient, underscoring a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for guests, employees, partners, and visitors.

Salient was recently awarded a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation (DT&E) Designation for its comprehensive security program supporting the Las Vegas Raiders Intermountain Health Performance Center / Raiders Headquarters, associated office facilities, and surrounding parking areas. Separate from Allegiant Stadium's own SAFETY Act recognition, Salient's designation reflects its independently evaluated security methodologies and protective measures.  Together, Allegiant Stadium and Salient bring distinct, federally recognized security programs to a partnership focused on advancing best practices and maintaining the highest standards of safety and security across Raiders facilities.

"The designation as an Official Security Partner of Allegiant Stadium reflects the trust and confidence built through years of collaboration with the Raiders organization and Allegiant Stadium," said Mitchell McAlister, Chief Executive Officer of Salient. "We are proud to support some of the most recognized venues and organizations in professional sports. Our recent DHS SAFETY Act DT&E Designation is an important milestone for our company and reinforces our commitment to delivering thoughtful, professional, and adaptive security solutions for our clients."

"Salient has been a trusted partner of the Las Vegas Raiders for several years, and we're proud to see that relationship continue to grow," said Christian Howard, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Las Vegas Raiders.  "This expansion reflects the strength of our partnership and Salient's continued commitment to supporting our organization.  We look forward to building on that foundation as they expand their role with Allegiant Stadium."

Salient has been a trusted partner within the Raiders organization for several years, previously serving as the Official Executive Protection Provider of Allegiant Stadium. In addition, the company currently serves as the Official Security Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Security Provider of the Raiderettes. This expanded appointment further formalizes Salient's role in providing specialized security services while supporting the organization's broader operational and security objectives.

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