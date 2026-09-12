Raiders sign TE Michael Mayer to multi-year extension

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Michael Mayer to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Saturday.

Mayer was selected by the Raiders in the second round (35th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and has totaled 83 receptions for 788 receiving yards (9.5 avg.) and three touchdowns over 38 games (32 starts) in his first three NFL seasons. His 9.5 yards per reception average ranks 33rd in the NFL among tight ends since 2023 (min. 75 rec.). He also averages 5.1 yards after the catch per reception since entering the league, which ranks 17th among tight ends over that span.

The 6-4, 258-pound tight end played in 13 games (12 starts) last season and set career highs in receptions (35) and receiving yards (328) with one touchdown. In his second season in 2024, Mayer appeared in 11 games with eight starts and totaled 21 catches for 156 yards.