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Raiders acquire 2027 sixth-round pick from New York Jets

Aug 31, 2026 at 04:03 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2027 sixth-round pick from the New York Jets.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send G/C Jordan Meredith and a 2029 seventh-round pick to New York.

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