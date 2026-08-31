Raiders acquire 2027 sixth-round pick from New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2027 sixth-round pick from the New York Jets.
As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send G/C Jordan Meredith and a 2029 seventh-round pick to New York.
The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2027 sixth-round pick from the New York Jets.
As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send G/C Jordan Meredith and a 2029 seventh-round pick to New York.
In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Decamerion Richardson.
Additionally, the team placed WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. on the Reserve/Injured list and signed WR Cody White to the practice squad.
The team signed 16 players to its practice squad Monday.
The transactions bring the team to the league-mandated limit on the active roster.
Anuseim was injured during the team's preseason matchup against the Texans.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed LB Brennan Jackson on the Reserve/Injured list.
In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured G Justin Pickett
Ogunbowale joins the Silver and Black for his eighth NFL season after spending the 2025 season with the Houston Texans.