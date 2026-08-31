Where the 2026 Raiders roster comes from

The Raiders' initial 53-man roster is made up of players from 25 states.
Texas is the state that the most players call home (7), followed closely by California (5), Florida (4), Georgia (4) and New York (4).
Take a look below to see the full list of where the Raiders roster comes from, as of August 30.
Arizona (2)
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Treydan Stukes
California (5)
Brock Bowers
Taron Johnson
Atonio Mafi
Kolton Miller
Jalen Nailor
Colorado (1)
Trey Zuhn III
Florida (4)
Ashton Jeanty
Hezekiah Masses
Fernando Mendoza
Alex Ward
Georgia (4)
AJ Cole
Connor Heyward
Eric Stokes
Quay Walker
Illinois (1)
Aidan O'Connell
Indiana (1)
Jeremy Chinn
Iowa (2)
Tyler Linderbaum
Darien Porter
Kansas (1)
Malik Benson
Kentucky (1)
Michael Mayer
Louisiana (2)
Jack Bech
Decamerion Richardson
Maryland (3)
Thomas Booker IV
Ian Thomas
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Michigan (1)
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota (1)
Cody Lindenberg
Mississippi (2)
Nakobe Dean
JJ Pegues
Nevada (1)
Jonah Laulu
New York (4)
Folorunso Fatukasi
Malcolm Koonce
Dylan Laube
Mike Washington Jr.
North Carolina (2)
DJ Glaze
Dareke Young
Ohio (2)
Tommy Eichenberg
Tre Tucker
Rhode Island (1)
Kwity Paye
South Carolina (1)
Tonka Hemingway
Texas (7)
Spencer Burford
Adam Butler
Maxx Crosby
Dalton Johnson
Tristin McCollum
Jermod McCoy
Caleb Rogers
Tennessee (1)
Patrick Johnson
Utah (2)
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Matt Gay
Virginia (1)
Charles Grant
View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, September 1)