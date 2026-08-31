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Where the 2026 Raiders roster comes from

Aug 31, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Raiders' initial 53-man roster is made up of players from 25 states.

Texas is the state that the most players call home (7), followed closely by California (5), Florida (4), Georgia (4) and New York (4).

Take a look below to see the full list of where the Raiders roster comes from, as of August 30.

Arizona (2)

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Treydan Stukes

California (5)

Brock Bowers

Taron Johnson

Atonio Mafi

Kolton Miller

Jalen Nailor

Colorado (1)

Trey Zuhn III

Florida (4)

Ashton Jeanty

Hezekiah Masses

Fernando Mendoza

Alex Ward

Georgia (4)

AJ Cole

Connor Heyward

Eric Stokes

Quay Walker

Illinois (1)

Aidan O'Connell

Indiana (1)

Jeremy Chinn

Iowa (2)

Tyler Linderbaum

Darien Porter

Kansas (1)

Malik Benson

Kentucky (1)

Michael Mayer

Louisiana (2)

Jack Bech

Decamerion Richardson

Maryland (3)

Thomas Booker IV

Ian Thomas

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Michigan (1)

Kirk Cousins

Minnesota (1)

Cody Lindenberg

Mississippi (2)

Nakobe Dean

JJ Pegues

Nevada (1)

Jonah Laulu

New York (4)

Folorunso Fatukasi

Malcolm Koonce

Dylan Laube

Mike Washington Jr.

North Carolina (2)

DJ Glaze

Dareke Young

Ohio (2)

Tommy Eichenberg

Tre Tucker

Rhode Island (1)

Kwity Paye

South Carolina (1)

Tonka Hemingway

Texas (7)

Spencer Burford

Adam Butler

Maxx Crosby

Dalton Johnson

Tristin McCollum

Jermod McCoy

Caleb Rogers

Tennessee (1)

Patrick Johnson

Utah (2)

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Matt Gay

Virginia (1)

Charles Grant

Photos: 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, September 1)

WR Tre Tucker (1)
1 / 53

WR Tre Tucker (1)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Ashton Jeanty (2)
2 / 53

RB Ashton Jeanty (2)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Taron Johnson (3)
3 / 53

CB Taron Johnson (3)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
K Matt Gay (4)
4 / 53

K Matt Gay (4)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Eric Stokes (5)
5 / 53

CB Eric Stokes (5)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole (6)
6 / 53

P AJ Cole (6)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Quay Walker (7)
7 / 53

LB Quay Walker (7)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Kirk Cousins (8)
8 / 53

QB Kirk Cousins (8)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jalen Nailor (9)
9 / 53

WR Jalen Nailor (9)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jeremy Chinn (11)
10 / 53

S Jeremy Chinn (11)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell (12)
11 / 53

QB Aidan O'Connell (12)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza (15)
12 / 53

QB Fernando Mendoza (15)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nakobe Dean (17)
13 / 53

LB Nakobe Dean (17)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jack Bech (18)
14 / 53

WR Jack Bech (18)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Malik Benson (19)
15 / 53

WR Malik Benson (19)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)
16 / 53

S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Dylan Laube (23)
17 / 53

RB Dylan Laube (23)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Darrell Luter Jr. (25)
18 / 53

CB Darrell Luter Jr. (25)

Kelley L. Cox/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Darien Porter (26)
19 / 53

CB Darien Porter (26)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tristin McCollum (27)
20 / 53

S Tristin McCollum (27)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jermod McCoy (28)
21 / 53

CB Jermod McCoy (28)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Mike Washington Jr. (30)
22 / 53

RB Mike Washington Jr. (30)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Treydan Stukes (31)
23 / 53

S Treydan Stukes (31)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Connor Heyward (34)
24 / 53

FB Connor Heyward (34)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Hezekiah Masses (35)
25 / 53

CB Hezekiah Masses (35)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dalton Johnson (43)
26 / 53

S Dalton Johnson (43)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)
27 / 53

LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Alex Ward (47)
28 / 53

LS Alex Ward (47)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Segun Olubi (50)
29 / 53

LB Segun Olubi (50)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce (51)
30 / 53

DE Malcolm Koonce (51)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cody Lindenberg (55)
31 / 53

LB Cody Lindenberg (55)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Atonio Mafi (56)
32 / 53

G Atonio Mafi (56)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
33 / 53

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
T Charles Grant (60)
34 / 53

T Charles Grant (60)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
C Tyler Linderbaum (65)
35 / 53

C Tyler Linderbaum (65)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Trey Zuhn III (66)
36 / 53

G Trey Zuhn III (66)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler (69)
37 / 53

DT Adam Butler (69)

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Spencer Burford (70)
38 / 53

G Spencer Burford (70)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T DJ Glaze (71)
39 / 53

T DJ Glaze (71)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller (74)
40 / 53

T Kolton Miller (74)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Caleb Rogers (76)
41 / 53

G Caleb Rogers (76)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Ian Thomas (80)
42 / 53

TE Ian Thomas (80)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dareke Young (81)
43 / 53

WR Dareke Young (81)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Michael Mayer (87)
44 / 53

TE Michael Mayer (87)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Brock Bowers (89)
45 / 53

TE Brock Bowers (89)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT JJ Pegues (92)
46 / 53

DT JJ Pegues (92)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Patrick Johnson (93)
47 / 53

DE Patrick Johnson (93)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Folorunso Fatukasi (94)
48 / 53

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (94)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kwity Paye (95)
49 / 53

DE Kwity Paye (95)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Jonah Laulu (96)
50 / 53

DT Jonah Laulu (96)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Tonka Hemingway (97)
51 / 53

DT Tonka Hemingway (97)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby (98)
52 / 53

DE Maxx Crosby (98)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Thomas Booker IV (99)
53 / 53

DT Thomas Booker IV (99)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
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