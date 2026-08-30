How the 2026 Raiders 53-man roster was built

Drafted by Raiders (29):
|Player
|Position
|Year Drafted
|Kolton Miller
|T
|2018
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|2019
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|2021
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|2023
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|2023
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|2023
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|2024
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|G/C
|2024
|DJ Glaze
|T
|2024
|Decamerion Richardson
|CB
|2024
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|2024
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|2024
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2025
|Jack Bech
|WR
|2025
|Darien Porter
|CB
|2025
|Caleb Rogers
|G
|2025
|Charles Grant
|T
|2025
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|2025
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|2025
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|2025
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|2025
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|2026
|Treydan Stukes
|S
|2026
|Trey Zuhn III
|G
|2026
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|2026
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|2026
|Dalton Johnson
|S
|2026
|Hezekiah Masses
|CB
|2026
|Malik Benson
|WR
|2026
Kolton Miller, entering his ninth year in the league, is the Raiders' longest-tenured draft pick. Eight of the Raiders' 10 2026 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster. (DE Keyron Crawford was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.)
Acquired through trade (2):
|Player
|Position
|Year Acquired
|Thomas Booker IV
|DT
|2025
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|2026
Acquired via waivers (2):
|Player
|Position
|Year Acquired
|Jonah Laulu
|DT
|2024
|Tristin McCollum
|S
|2025
Signed as free agent (18):
|Player
|Position
|Year Acquired
|Adam Butler
|DT
|2023
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|2025
|Atonio Mafi
|G
|2025
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|2025
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|2025
|Spencer Burford
|G
|2026
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|2026
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|2026
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|2026
|Matt Gay
|K
|2026
|Connor Heyward
|FB
|2026
|Patrick Johnson
|DE
|2026
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|2026
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|2026
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|2026
|Quay Walker
|LB
|2026
|Alex Ward
|LS
|2026
|Dareke Young
|WR
|2026
The Silver and Black's longest tenured player who came in as a free agent is defensive tackle Adam Butler, a 2023 acquisition who has totaled 143 tackles (72 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks and one fumble recovery over three seasons with the Raiders.
Signed as undrafted free agent (2):
|Player
|Position
|Year Acquired
|AJ Cole
|P
|2019
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|S
|2022
No members of this year's UDFA class made the initial Raiders roster.
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View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Sunday, August 30)