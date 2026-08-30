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How the 2026 Raiders 53-man roster was built

Aug 30, 2026 at 04:25 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

With the initial 53-man roster now set, take a look below at how this Raiders roster was compiled.

Drafted by Raiders (29):

PlayerPositionYear Drafted
Kolton MillerT2018
Maxx CrosbyDE2019
Malcolm KoonceDE2021
Michael MayerTE2023
Tre TuckerWR2023
Aidan O'ConnellQB2023
Brock BowersTE2024
Jackson Powers-JohnsonG/C2024
DJ GlazeT2024
Decamerion RichardsonCB2024
Tommy EichenbergLB2024
Dylan LaubeRB2024
Ashton JeantyRB2025
Jack BechWR2025
Darien PorterCB2025
Caleb RogersG2025
Charles GrantT2025
Dont'e Thornton Jr.WR2025
Tonka HemingwayDT2025
JJ PeguesDT2025
Cody LindenbergLB2025
Fernando MendozaQB2026
Treydan StukesS2026
Trey Zuhn IIIG2026
Jermod McCoyCB2026
Mike Washington Jr.RB2026
Dalton JohnsonS2026
Hezekiah MassesCB2026
Malik BensonWR2026

Kolton Miller, entering his ninth year in the league, is the Raiders' longest-tenured draft pick. Eight of the Raiders' 10 2026 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster. (DE Keyron Crawford was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.)

Acquired through trade (2):

PlayerPositionYear Acquired
Thomas Booker IVDT2025
Taron JohnsonCB2026

Acquired via waivers (2):

PlayerPositionYear Acquired
Jonah LauluDT2024
Tristin McCollumS2025

Signed as free agent (18):

PlayerPositionYear Acquired
Adam ButlerDT2023
Jeremy ChinnS2025
Atonio MafiG2025
Eric StokesCB2025
Ian ThomasTE2025
Spencer BurfordG2026
Kirk CousinsQB2026
Nakobe DeanLB2026
Folorunso FatukasiDT2026
Matt GayK2026
Connor HeywardFB2026
Patrick JohnsonDE2026
Tyler LinderbaumC2026
Jalen NailorWR2026
Kwity PayeDE2026
Quay WalkerLB2026
Alex WardLS2026
Dareke YoungWR2026

The Silver and Black's longest tenured player who came in as a free agent is defensive tackle Adam Butler, a 2023 acquisition who has totaled 143 tackles (72 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks and one fumble recovery over three seasons with the Raiders.

Signed as undrafted free agent (2):

PlayerPositionYear Acquired
AJ ColeP2019
Isaiah Pola-MaoS2022

No members of this year's UDFA class made the initial Raiders roster.

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Photos: 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Sunday, August 30)

WR Tre Tucker (1)
1 / 53

WR Tre Tucker (1)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Ashton Jeanty (2)
2 / 53

RB Ashton Jeanty (2)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Taron Johnson (3)
3 / 53

CB Taron Johnson (3)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Eric Stokes (5)
4 / 53

CB Eric Stokes (5)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole (6)
5 / 53

P AJ Cole (6)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Quay Walker (7)
6 / 53

LB Quay Walker (7)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Kirk Cousins (8)
7 / 53

QB Kirk Cousins (8)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jalen Nailor (9)
8 / 53

WR Jalen Nailor (9)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10)
9 / 53

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jeremy Chinn (11)
10 / 53

S Jeremy Chinn (11)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell (12)
11 / 53

QB Aidan O'Connell (12)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
K Matt Gay (14)
12 / 53

K Matt Gay (14)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza (15)
13 / 53

QB Fernando Mendoza (15)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nakobe Dean (17)
14 / 53

LB Nakobe Dean (17)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jack Bech (18)
15 / 53

WR Jack Bech (18)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Malik Benson (19)
16 / 53

WR Malik Benson (19)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)
17 / 53

S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Dylan Laube (23)
18 / 53

RB Dylan Laube (23)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson (25)
19 / 53

CB Decamerion Richardson (25)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Darien Porter (26)
20 / 53

CB Darien Porter (26)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tristin McCollum (27)
21 / 53

S Tristin McCollum (27)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jermod McCoy (28)
22 / 53

CB Jermod McCoy (28)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Mike Washington Jr. (30)
23 / 53

RB Mike Washington Jr. (30)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Treydan Stukes (31)
24 / 53

S Treydan Stukes (31)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Connor Heyward (34)
25 / 53

FB Connor Heyward (34)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Hezekiah Masses (35)
26 / 53

CB Hezekiah Masses (35)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dalton Johnson (43)
27 / 53

S Dalton Johnson (43)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)
28 / 53

LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Alex Ward (47)
29 / 53

LS Alex Ward (47)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce (51)
30 / 53

DE Malcolm Koonce (51)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cody Lindenberg (55)
31 / 53

LB Cody Lindenberg (55)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Atonio Mafi (56)
32 / 53

G Atonio Mafi (56)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
33 / 53

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
T Charles Grant (60)
34 / 53

T Charles Grant (60)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Folorunso Fatukasi (63)
35 / 53

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (63)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Tyler Linderbaum (65)
36 / 53

C Tyler Linderbaum (65)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Trey Zuhn III (66)
37 / 53

G Trey Zuhn III (66)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler (69)
38 / 53

DT Adam Butler (69)

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Spencer Burford (70)
39 / 53

G Spencer Burford (70)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T DJ Glaze (71)
40 / 53

T DJ Glaze (71)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller (74)
41 / 53

T Kolton Miller (74)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Caleb Rogers (76)
42 / 53

G Caleb Rogers (76)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Ian Thomas (80)
43 / 53

TE Ian Thomas (80)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dareke Young (81)
44 / 53

WR Dareke Young (81)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Michael Mayer (87)
45 / 53

TE Michael Mayer (87)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Brock Bowers (89)
46 / 53

TE Brock Bowers (89)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT JJ Pegues (92)
47 / 53

DT JJ Pegues (92)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Patrick Johnson (93)
48 / 53

DE Patrick Johnson (93)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kwity Paye (95)
49 / 53

DE Kwity Paye (95)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Jonah Laulu (96)
50 / 53

DT Jonah Laulu (96)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Tonka Hemingway (97)
51 / 53

DT Tonka Hemingway (97)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby (98)
52 / 53

DE Maxx Crosby (98)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Thomas Booker IV (99)
53 / 53

DT Thomas Booker IV (99)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
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