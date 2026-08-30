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4 observations on the Raiders' initial 2026 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders officially trimmed the team down to 53 players Sunday.

Even as difficult decisions were made by the front office, a lot can change between now and Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins. The Silver and Black will not only turn their attention to their next opponent, but carving out their practice squad and looking over the waiver wire to make more moves.

Based off Sunday's initial 53-man roster, here are a few notable observations.

Quarterback trio

The Raiders decided it was in their best interest to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster in Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell.

Klint Kubiak expressed he'd be putting a lot of thought into this decision, seeming like the most logical decision for the team. While Mendoza was drafted with the No. 1 pick in hopes of becoming the team's franchise quarterback, the Silver and Black will have two other options in the room with starting experience to help the rookie settle into the league.

"It's learning from Kirk's reps, from Aidan's reps," Klint Kubiak said of Mendoza after preseason finale. "Very valuable for him to get all those reps. ... I thought overall, in this preseason, that we got him plenty of time. I'm happy with where he's at, but we just got to keep pushing him to be better."

While a starting quarterback hasn't been named yet, signs point to Cousins who had the best preseason showing of the three. In his two preseason starts, the four-time Pro Bowler completed nearly 77% of his passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

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An everflowing receiving corps

While the Raiders currently have six receivers on their roster, this position group could potentially be retooled through the waiver wire and free agency. The Raiders head coach has been vocal on his desire for the room to improve.

"It's a possibility," Kubiak said last week on testing the waiver wire. "Working really closely with Spy [John Spytek] and all the scouts right now. This will be a really important couple of days here. We're first in the order, so that's something we're going to look hard at."

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Preseason sensation makes the cut

After a great preseason,  Patrick Johnsonto make the initial 53-man roster.

The defensive lineman signed with the Raiders the week veterans reported for training camp, having played 70 games over five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He was one of the top performing players on defense and special teams this preseason, totaling two quarterback sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, nine solo tackles and two assisted tackles on special teams.

"Just trying to keep playing my game, keep going because I know my confidence is there," Johnson previously said. "I know I'm good enough to be able to make plays at this level. I've been in the league for six years now so I know I can do it."

The 2026 rookie class

There were no rookie UDFAs who made the initial 53-man roster, however eight of the Raiders 10 draft selections this year made the cut (excluding Crawford, as he was placed on IR).

Of those eight rookies, four have a realistic chance of seeing substantial playing time Week 1. This includes Treydan Stukes at free safety, Malik Benson as a kick or punt returner, Hezekiah Masses at outside cornerback and Mike Washington Jr. barring the health status of Ashton Jeanty.

Photos: 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Sunday, August 30)

WR Tre Tucker (1)
1 / 53

WR Tre Tucker (1)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Ashton Jeanty (2)
2 / 53

RB Ashton Jeanty (2)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Taron Johnson (3)
3 / 53

CB Taron Johnson (3)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Eric Stokes (5)
4 / 53

CB Eric Stokes (5)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole (6)
5 / 53

P AJ Cole (6)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Quay Walker (7)
6 / 53

LB Quay Walker (7)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Kirk Cousins (8)
7 / 53

QB Kirk Cousins (8)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jalen Nailor (9)
8 / 53

WR Jalen Nailor (9)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10)
9 / 53

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jeremy Chinn (11)
10 / 53

S Jeremy Chinn (11)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell (12)
11 / 53

QB Aidan O'Connell (12)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
K Matt Gay (14)
12 / 53

K Matt Gay (14)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza (15)
13 / 53

QB Fernando Mendoza (15)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nakobe Dean (17)
14 / 53

LB Nakobe Dean (17)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jack Bech (18)
15 / 53

WR Jack Bech (18)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Malik Benson (19)
16 / 53

WR Malik Benson (19)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)
17 / 53

S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Dylan Laube (23)
18 / 53

RB Dylan Laube (23)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson (25)
19 / 53

CB Decamerion Richardson (25)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Darien Porter (26)
20 / 53

CB Darien Porter (26)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tristin McCollum (27)
21 / 53

S Tristin McCollum (27)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jermod McCoy (28)
22 / 53

CB Jermod McCoy (28)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Mike Washington Jr. (30)
23 / 53

RB Mike Washington Jr. (30)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Treydan Stukes (31)
24 / 53

S Treydan Stukes (31)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Connor Heyward (34)
25 / 53

FB Connor Heyward (34)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Hezekiah Masses (35)
26 / 53

CB Hezekiah Masses (35)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dalton Johnson (43)
27 / 53

S Dalton Johnson (43)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)
28 / 53

LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Alex Ward (47)
29 / 53

LS Alex Ward (47)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce (51)
30 / 53

DE Malcolm Koonce (51)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cody Lindenberg (55)
31 / 53

LB Cody Lindenberg (55)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Atonio Mafi (56)
32 / 53

G Atonio Mafi (56)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
33 / 53

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
T Charles Grant (60)
34 / 53

T Charles Grant (60)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Folorunso Fatukasi (63)
35 / 53

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (63)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Tyler Linderbaum (65)
36 / 53

C Tyler Linderbaum (65)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Trey Zuhn III (66)
37 / 53

G Trey Zuhn III (66)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler (69)
38 / 53

DT Adam Butler (69)

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Spencer Burford (70)
39 / 53

G Spencer Burford (70)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T DJ Glaze (71)
40 / 53

T DJ Glaze (71)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller (74)
41 / 53

T Kolton Miller (74)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Caleb Rogers (76)
42 / 53

G Caleb Rogers (76)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Ian Thomas (80)
43 / 53

TE Ian Thomas (80)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dareke Young (81)
44 / 53

WR Dareke Young (81)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Michael Mayer (87)
45 / 53

TE Michael Mayer (87)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Brock Bowers (89)
46 / 53

TE Brock Bowers (89)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT JJ Pegues (92)
47 / 53

DT JJ Pegues (92)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Patrick Johnson (93)
48 / 53

DE Patrick Johnson (93)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kwity Paye (95)
49 / 53

DE Kwity Paye (95)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Jonah Laulu (96)
50 / 53

DT Jonah Laulu (96)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Tonka Hemingway (97)
51 / 53

DT Tonka Hemingway (97)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby (98)
52 / 53

DE Maxx Crosby (98)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Thomas Booker IV (99)
53 / 53

DT Thomas Booker IV (99)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
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