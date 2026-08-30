4 observations on the Raiders' initial 2026 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders officially trimmed the team down to 53 players Sunday.
Even as difficult decisions were made by the front office, a lot can change between now and Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins. The Silver and Black will not only turn their attention to their next opponent, but carving out their practice squad and looking over the waiver wire to make more moves.
Based off Sunday's initial 53-man roster, here are a few notable observations.
Quarterback trio
The Raiders decided it was in their best interest to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster in Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell.
Klint Kubiak expressed he'd be putting a lot of thought into this decision, seeming like the most logical decision for the team. While Mendoza was drafted with the No. 1 pick in hopes of becoming the team's franchise quarterback, the Silver and Black will have two other options in the room with starting experience to help the rookie settle into the league.
"It's learning from Kirk's reps, from Aidan's reps," Klint Kubiak said of Mendoza after preseason finale. "Very valuable for him to get all those reps. ... I thought overall, in this preseason, that we got him plenty of time. I'm happy with where he's at, but we just got to keep pushing him to be better."
While a starting quarterback hasn't been named yet, signs point to Cousins who had the best preseason showing of the three. In his two preseason starts, the four-time Pro Bowler completed nearly 77% of his passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
An everflowing receiving corps
While the Raiders currently have six receivers on their roster, this position group could potentially be retooled through the waiver wire and free agency. The Raiders head coach has been vocal on his desire for the room to improve.
"It's a possibility," Kubiak said last week on testing the waiver wire. "Working really closely with Spy [John Spytek] and all the scouts right now. This will be a really important couple of days here. We're first in the order, so that's something we're going to look hard at."
Win 2 Tickets to the Raiders Home Opener!
Enter now for your chance to win 2 tickets to the Raiders' home opener against the Miami Dolphins. Don't miss your chance to be there!
Preseason sensation makes the cut
After a great preseason, Patrick Johnsonto make the initial 53-man roster.
The defensive lineman signed with the Raiders the week veterans reported for training camp, having played 70 games over five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He was one of the top performing players on defense and special teams this preseason, totaling two quarterback sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, nine solo tackles and two assisted tackles on special teams.
"Just trying to keep playing my game, keep going because I know my confidence is there," Johnson previously said. "I know I'm good enough to be able to make plays at this level. I've been in the league for six years now so I know I can do it."
The 2026 rookie class
There were no rookie UDFAs who made the initial 53-man roster, however eight of the Raiders 10 draft selections this year made the cut (excluding Crawford, as he was placed on IR).
Of those eight rookies, four have a realistic chance of seeing substantial playing time Week 1. This includes Treydan Stukes at free safety, Malik Benson as a kick or punt returner, Hezekiah Masses at outside cornerback and Mike Washington Jr. barring the health status of Ashton Jeanty.
View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Sunday, August 30)