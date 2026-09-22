1976 Unsung Hero: Charles Philyaw

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
It was not difficult for Charles Philyaw to gain notice as he towered over most at 6-foot-9.
It was also not difficult for the man with the moniker "King Kong" to gain notice on the field, beginning with his rookie season when he was a contributor to the Silver and Black posting a 13-1 regular season record and going 3-0 in the postseason culminating with a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
Amid the postgame on-field celebration at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Philyaw and Ted Hendricks hoisted Raiders Head Coach John Madden onto their broad shoulders after the franchise's crowning triumph.
Al Davis and the Oakland Raiders selected Philyaw in the second round (34th overall) of the 1976 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Texas Southern, where he developed into one of the nation's top defensive line prospects.
Joining the Silver and Black was a pleasant surprise for Philyaw, who stated, "I never thought I would be an Oakland Raider in my wildest dreams." It had not been an aspiration, but once he pinched himself, Philyaw saw things differently, later saying, "I'm going to the Raiders. Boy, they're going to be great."
The Shreveport, Louisiana, native forged his way into the defensive-line rotation in his maiden voyage in professional football, seeing action in every game, and was in the opening lineup in the first four of the magical 1976 Raiders season. On a veteran-laden team under Head Coach John Madden that didn't play many rookies, Philyaw also heard his name in the starting introduction in Weeks 6 and 7.
The veteran Raiders quickly embraced their huge, good-natured young teammate, welcoming him into the fold as if he were a longtime family member. "I loved that guy, just a big, beautiful, nice person," former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano said of Philyaw, who earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.
Philyaw recorded three sacks in 1976, one in the regular season opener against Pittsburgh and two on Sept. 26 versus the Oilers in Houston. He also helped anchor a Raiders defense that delivered more trick than treat in Denver to the tune of 10 sacks in a 19-6 victory over the Broncos on Halloween.
Philyaw was described as large in stature and heart, and his infectious personality made him popular with his Silver and Black teammates. Raiders defensive lineman Pat Toomay remembered Philyaw's sincerity and eagerness to learn, saying, "Here was Charlie, as sincere in his earnestness as my 3-year-old son. I was hooked."
"There are so many Charles Philyaw stories from his rookie year," Villapiano recalled about the young defensive lineman who ranked fifth on the Raiders in sacks in 1976, behind veteran stalwarts Otis Sistrunk (11.0), Art Thoms (8.0), Dave Rowe (7.0), and John Matuszak (6.0). "He was a big defensive end … supposed to be the next Bubba Smith."
Although his NFL career did not reach the heights of the 6-foot-7 Smith — the No. 1 overall selection by Baltimore in the 1967 NFL Draft who played for the Raiders from 1973-74 after being acquired from the Colts — Philyaw made his mark during four seasons with the Silver and Black from 1976-79.
He appeared in 44 games, made nine starts and finished his Raiders career with 4.5 sacks, including 1.5 in 1978. He later played in the USFL, spending 1983 with the Los Angeles Express and the following season with the Houston Gamblers and Jacksonville Bulls.
Philyaw embraced the Raiders' winning culture and echoed familiar themes when discussing his time with the Silver and Black.
"I just like to win with Al Davis. … Just win baby," Philyaw recalled years later. "We [were] always about winning … commitment to excellence, and I always loved it."
Philyaw also reflected on the Raiders' Hall of Fame owner, who was directly involved in the team's player-selection process.
"Al Davis was a unique person, and he was a great person, and I was glad he picked me up," Philyaw said. "I really enjoy Mr. Davis, who was well-meaning, a phenomenal guy."
As a rookie, "King Kong" was surrounded on that 1976 team by 11 future Pro Football Hall of Famers — Fred Biletnikoff, Cliff Branch, Willie Brown, Dave Casper, Al Davis, Tom Flores, Ted Hendricks, John Madden, Art Shell, Ken Stabler and Gene Upshaw.
Given his immediate impact, this imposing presence on the gridiron and gentle giant off the field was a quintessential unsung hero for the World Champions of Professional Football.
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.