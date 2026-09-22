1976 Unsung Hero: Charles Philyaw

The Shreveport, Louisiana, native forged his way into the defensive-line rotation in his maiden voyage in professional football, seeing action in every game, and was in the opening lineup in the first four of the magical 1976 Raiders season. On a veteran-laden team under Head Coach John Madden that didn't play many rookies, Philyaw also heard his name in the starting introduction in Weeks 6 and 7.

The veteran Raiders quickly embraced their huge, good-natured young teammate, welcoming him into the fold as if he were a longtime family member. "I loved that guy, just a big, beautiful, nice person," former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano said of Philyaw, who earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.

Philyaw recorded three sacks in 1976, one in the regular season opener against Pittsburgh and two on Sept. 26 versus the Oilers in Houston. He also helped anchor a Raiders defense that delivered more trick than treat in Denver to the tune of 10 sacks in a 19-6 victory over the Broncos on Halloween.

Philyaw was described as large in stature and heart, and his infectious personality made him popular with his Silver and Black teammates. Raiders defensive lineman Pat Toomay remembered Philyaw's sincerity and eagerness to learn, saying, "Here was Charlie, as sincere in his earnestness as my 3-year-old son. I was hooked."