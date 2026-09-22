Hezekiah Masses nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Hezekiah Masses has been nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his showing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 2 at SoFi Stadium, the rookie cornerback intercepted Justin Herbert twice, while also racking up five total tackles, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss. He also held Herbert to a 33.3% completion percentage when targeted in coverage.

"That's kind of the guy we've seen since he came here in April," Klint Kubiak said. "He's been confident, he's been making plays on the ball. He's been instinctual."