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Hezekiah Masses nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Sep 22, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Hezekiah Masses has been nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his showing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 2 at SoFi Stadium, the rookie cornerback intercepted Justin Herbert twice, while also racking up five total tackles, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss. He also held Herbert to a 33.3% completion percentage when targeted in coverage.

"That's kind of the guy we've seen since he came here in April," Klint Kubiak said. "He's been confident, he's been making plays on the ball. He's been instinctual."

Fans can vote on Instagram or X (@NFL) through Thursday at 8 AM PT. The  Pepsi  NFL Rookie of the Week  will be announced Thursday on those social media platforms.

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