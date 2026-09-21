By the Numbers: Raiders defense and Kirk Cousins' efficiency highlight Week 2 victory over Chargers

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In his second career NFL game, Hezekiah Masses caught two interceptions to become the first Raiders rookie with multiple interceptions in a game since Henry Williams against the Denver Broncos in 1979. Masses also allowed just two catches for 16 yards on six targets in coverage.

"The coaches gave me an opportunity and then [Justin] Herbert tried me twice and I was trying to make a play on the ball," he said.

"It's mine, man," added Masses on his mentality when the ball is thrown his way. "It ain't no 50/50, I'm trying to get every ball in the air. I'm trying to go get it."

With Treydan Stukes' interception Week 1 against the Dolphins, this is the first time two different Raiders rookies had an interception in their first two career games in the same season since Chris Cooper and Derrick Gibson in 2001.