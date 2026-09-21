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By the Numbers: Raiders defense and Kirk Cousins' efficiency highlight Week 2 victory over Chargers

Sep 21, 2026 at 02:36 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders came back from Southern California with their first 2-0 start since the 2021 season.

Reminiscent to Week 1, it was an all-around game for the Silver and Black with significant contributions in all three phases. Kirk Cousins continues to play some of his best football in a scheme he's familiar with under Klint Kubiak. Through two games, he's completed nearly 68% of his passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns. He's complemented by a defensive unit that currently ranks top 10 in the league in multiple categories.

Here's a look at a few big numbers from the 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

3

Cousins continued to make history a week after throwing his 300th career touchdown.

With his three touchdowns to Tre Tucker and Cody White on Sunday, he's now the the ninth quarterback to throw for at least three touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a team since starts were first tracked in 1950. Cousins is the second to do so in the last decade after Carson Wentz for Washington in 2022.

Adding to that accomplishment, Cousins is the third NFL quarterback at least 38 years of age with three passing touchdowns in each of his team's first two games of a season. The other two quarterbacks: Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

"He's been phenomenal with the operations and leadership," Kubiak said of Cousins. "I can't say enough great things about No. 8."

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33.7

Cody White's first catch in SoFi Stadium wasn't an easy one to come by.

On 3rd-and-10 in the red zone, Cousins gave White a chance to make a play on the ball. He launched the ball to the right side in the end zone, with the receiver clawing the ball away from Chargers rookie cornerback Rodney Shelley. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the touchdown had a 33.7% completion probability.

"It wasn't easy," White said postgame. "In that situation, it was the perfect ball for me to go out and make a play."

With White's two catches, both in the end zone, he's the first Raiders player since at least 1991 to have each of his first two catches for the team go for touchdowns.

"He's just the same guy that I knew last year," Kubiak said, who was White's offensive coordinator with the Seahawks. "I'm really proud of him and that can be said about a lot of players. When his number's called, he's making the plays."

8

The Raiders are tied for the most quarterback sacks in the league with eight. Five players have recorded at least 1.0 sack.

They're also first in a quarterback pressure rate of 50%, per Next Gen Stats.

This is even more impressive considering they're blitzing on 7.4% of dropbacks, which is tied for seventh-fewest in the league.

"I think it starts with Maxx [Crosby]," Kubiak said Monday afternoon. "Maxx demands a lot of attention, the way that he plays and the production that he has. Just really pleased by the way Robbie [Leonard] has the group playing, how [defensive line coach] Travis [Smith] is coaching the defensive line, how demanding [linebackers coach] Ronnell [Williams] is, how great of teachers [pass game coordinator] Joe Woods and [safeties coach] Matt [Robinson] are. Just our coaching staff is doing a good job putting the guys in positions to be successful."

2

In his second career NFL game, Hezekiah Masses caught two interceptions to become the first Raiders rookie with multiple interceptions in a game since Henry Williams against the Denver Broncos in 1979. Masses also allowed just two catches for 16 yards on six targets in coverage.

"The coaches gave me an opportunity and then [Justin] Herbert tried me twice and I was trying to make a play on the ball," he said.

"It's mine, man," added Masses on his mentality when the ball is thrown his way. "It ain't no 50/50, I'm trying to get every ball in the air. I'm trying to go get it."

With Treydan Stukes' interception Week 1 against the Dolphins, this is the first time two different Raiders rookies had an interception in their first two career games in the same season since Chris Cooper and Derrick Gibson in 2001.

"That's kind of the guy we've seen since he came here in April," Kubiak said of Masses. "He's been confident, he's been making plays on the ball. He's been instinctual. And it's one game; we've got to go do it again."

59

To end the first half, Matt Gay showed off his leg by making a career-long 59-yard field goal. His previous career long was 58 yards, which he knocked in with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

The made field goal is an encouraging sign for the veteran kicker, who went 7-of-18 from beyond the 50-yard mark over the last two years. To start his 2026 campaign, he has a new career long while being a perfect 3-of-3 to start the year.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 2

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.
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SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas' (80) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas' (80) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.
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SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's radio before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's radio before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
SoFi Stadium during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.
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SoFi Stadium during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with the Raiders' offense after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with the Raiders' offense after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders attempt to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders attempt to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) celebrates after making catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) celebrates after making catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
106 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
112 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
121 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with tight end Ian Thomas (80) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with tight end Ian Thomas (80) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
125 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
127 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
128 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
129 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
131 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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