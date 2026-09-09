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Allegiant Stadium awarded SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Sep 09, 2026 at 09:02 AM
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Raiders Communications

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been awarded a SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in recognition of the venue's comprehensive security program and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and preparedness.

The SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act), enacted as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, is designed to encourage the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism technologies and practices. This designation affirms that Allegiant Stadium's security protocols, technologies, and operational procedures meet rigorous federal standards for preventing, detecting, and responding to potential threats, while also providing important liability protections.

"This designation is a reflection of the intentional and unwavering commitment we have made to safety and security at Allegiant Stadium," said Andy Gorchov, General Manager of Allegiant Stadium. "From day one, our approach has been to build a best-in-class security program that integrates advanced technology, highly trained personnel, and strong coordination with our partners. Being recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security validates the work our team has put in to create one of the safest environments in sports and entertainment."

Allegiant Stadium's SAFETY Act Designation encompasses its comprehensive, integrated security strategy, including physical and electronic security systems, emergency preparedness planning, operational protocols, and comprehensive staff training programs. The designation applies to a wide range of events hosted at the venue, including NFL games, concerts, and major special events.

The achievement reflects a deeply collaborative effort across local, state, and federal partners who work alongside stadium and team leadership to ensure public safety.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition and what it represents for our organization and our community," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Safety is foundational to every experience we deliver at Allegiant Stadium. This designation underscores our commitment to protecting our fans, players, staff, and guests, and highlights the strength of the partnerships we've built with local law enforcement, emergency management agencies, and federal authorities. Together, we are setting a standard for excellence in venue safety and security."

Allegiant Stadium works in close coordination with a wide range of partners, including local law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, state agencies, and federal entities such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. These partnerships play a critical role in ensuring a layered, intelligence-driven approach to security operations for every event.

The SAFETY Act application process included extensive evaluation, documentation, and federal review of the stadium's security framework. The effort was supported by Aluma, which was engaged early in the process to help advise on the broader SAFETY Act strategy, identify recommendations intended to strengthen the overall security program and supporting documentation, and assist in the development and submission of the application materials.

Allegiant Stadium continues to invest in evolving technologies, training, and operational excellence to ensure a secure and seamless fan experience, reinforcing its position as a premier global sports and entertainment venue.

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Allegiant Stadium awarded SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Sep 09, 2026

The SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act), enacted as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, is designed to encourage the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism technologies and practices.

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